Heroic welcomes for returning military service members have become a common sight on social media, but when Bob Wolf returned from Korea in 1953 there wasn’t a parade, a military band or even a beloved dog waiting to jump into his arms.
“When I came back from Korea there was no one there to welcome me or anything. My mother picked me up from the airport, that’s about all,” said Wolf, who was born and raised in Jordan. “All of a sudden you come back and you’re in civilian life and there are two years you’ve missed.”
After returning from Korea, getting married, raising a family and running a business in Jordan for decades, Wolf thought that chapter of his life was over. But 66 years later, he finally got the hero’s welcome he deserved when he returned from an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.
Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that transports U.S. veterans, at no cost, to military memorials in Washington, D.C. Wolf first considered signing up for a trip at the urging of his daughter, Kristen Storrar, who had talked with veterans and companions who’ve experienced the trip.
“A client of mine actually went with her dad and thought it was the most amazing thing she’d done in her whole life with her dad,” Storrar said. “So I started bugging my dad.”
Warm welcome
After speaking with a couple veterans who’d been on the trip, Wolf was finally sold on the idea and put his name on the waiting list. He was invited to join about 90 fellow veterans on a Nov. 2 trip to Washington, D.C. Wolf said the majority of them were Korean War veterans, but there were also some Vietnam War veterans and six World War II veterans.
The veterans landed at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. early Saturday morning and were greeted by an applauding crowed — something they’d experience throughout the day. Storrar said the trips occur twice-monthly, so D.C. residents have come to expect the veterans and show up at monuments every other Saturday with signs, thanking the veterans for their service.
One of the most impactful moments for Wolf was taking photos with a group of kids who showed up at a war memorial to support the veterans.
“There was a couple with four little kids and they had signs that said ‘thank you for your service.’ I went over and took my picture with them and then everybody started taking pictures with us,” Wolf said. “It was fun.”
“That meant more to him than the memorial,” Storrar said. “Their families were over the moon. He knows that what’s important is to impress upon these kids a ‘thank you’ for coming out.”
The Korean War Memorial was an important stop, but Wolf said the changing of the guard and lowering of the flag at Arlington National Cemetery was one of the most powerful moments of the trip.
“Thousands of military veterans are buried there and you realize I could’ve been,” Wolf said. “I got home, some of them didn’t. It’s a very impressive ceremony.”
Hero’s welcome at last
By the time the vets got back on their return flight that evening, Wolf thought the most emotional moments of the trip were behind him. He was told to expect a crowd to welcome them back at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 11 p.m., but the 89-year-old veteran didn’t think it would serve as his long-delayed hero’s welcome.
“I thought there would be a couple hundred people, but when we got out on both sides there was military saluting us as we got off the plane and there was a bagpipe band playing, Klondike Kate was singing,” Wolf said. “I was surprised because I had five of my kids there with my grandchildren and my friend. It was quite an experience. Totally unexpected. That was special.”
On the way out of the terminal, Wolf and the other veterans were greeted by hundreds of friends, family and strangers — all thanking them for their service and giving them a hero’s welcome.
Companions, like Storrar, were equally touched to see their loved ones honored.
“I think we owe all these people a debt of gratitude whether we agreed with what they did or not,” Storrar said. “We need to help them. I think it’s wonderful that most people recognize that.
Wolf said one week later, on Veterans Day, fond memories of the trip crossed his mind. It’s a trip all his fellow service members need to take, he said.
“Anybody who has served in Korea or in the Vietnam War should apply for it because it is a wonderful day,” Wolf said. “If you have the opportunity sign up and get on the list, go. It’s a long day but it’s well worth it.”