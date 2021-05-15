There is a lot of issues to address regarding the current state of affairs, but I am only choosing one topic that has a long-term effect on our country.
The Biden Administration and his Democrats in Congress have proposed major spending bills totaling $7 trillion loaded with spending projects that are proposed by the left-wing of his party. These bills range from pet project like federal funding for race issue programs, green new deal projects, tax hikes, expansion of social welfare, etc.
Do we really need to spend $7 trillion on all of these projects? I do not believe we need to put our country further in debt and cause inflation because a political party wants to get its wish list of pet projects rammed through without any bipartisan consensus.
The Democratic Party has moved so far to the left on this issue and many others over the past several years that even rational middle-road people are being pushed to the right. I am writing this is as person who was active with the local DFL here in the Prior Lake area at one time. I have seen the Democratic Party shift over the past several years into a party that does not resemble the values I believe in, or the average American for that matter.
I in 2020 for the first time ever have voted for a straight GOP ticket in partisan races. Yes, it does mean President Trump also. I feel the Democratic Party left me, I did not leave it.
I cannot believe any middle-road people or anybody who calls themselves a fiscal conservative would support $7 trillion in spending. Spending trillions of dollars will not need be paid off in our lifetimes. We are only devaluing the dollar further which causes inflation. I do not want this country becoming like Venezuela or the Wiemar Republic of Germany in the 1920s just to cater to a wish list of the far left in our country.
Josh D. Ondich
Prior Lake