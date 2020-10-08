Leaders from the Central Minnesota Council of the Boy Scouts of America spent time in Lagoon Park on Oct. 3 recruiting new members and providing some free, active outdoor fun to local families.
Leader Rob Doherty said normally the Cub Scouts focus on schools for recruiting purposes, but due to COVID, they've had to be creative.
The Cub Scouts are made up of youth from kindergarten to fifth grade. As part of a local troupe, kids learn leadership skills and go on adventures, all in preparation for being a Boy Scout once they reach sixth grade.
Jordan Cubmaster Kevin Becker has been involved with the Cub Scouts for about nine years, since his oldest son joined the group. Though COVID means this year looks different and some of his favorite events, like the group's annual Halloween party, won't be happening, Becker says there are still reasons to join.
"My favorite part is that the kids get to learn about their community and gain different skills they can use later in life," said Becker.
To get involved, contact Becker at cubmaster@jordancubscouts.org.