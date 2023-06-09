Jaime Rockney, or “Chick of the Woods,” as she’s known to many, has never met a mushroom she didn’t like.
Rockney, who is a Jordan resident, said after nine years of working a regular 9-to-5 job at the Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District, decided to go off on her own and follow her passion of becoming a professional mushroom hunter.
“My main job right now is taking people out into the woods and teaching them how to find and identify common edible mushrooms, as well as poisonous ones,” Rockney said. “What I do is I basically educate people about foraging, specifically mushroom hunting. I also teach about plants and berries and other things you can forage, but my passion is mushrooms. “
Rockney is a member of the Minnesota Mycological Society and North American Mycological Association and has three certifications for identification of and selling mushrooms. She said her passion for mushrooms started almost 15 years ago and she hasn’t stopped thinking about them ever since.
“I had a friend who showed me mushroom hunting about 15 years ago and I just got completely hooked and even obsessed about finding them,” Rockney said. “It’s kind of like a scavenger hunt or an Easter egg hunt. When you find them you get this thrill and it’s even more fun because you get to take them home and eat them, and a lot of times it’s super delicious.”
Rockney said after years of foraging in the woods, her friends encouraged her to take it farther because her mushroom knowledge was so fascinating.
“I would go out with my friends and I would naturally find mushrooms and teach them about them. My friends would love going with me,” Rockney said. “They would tell me that I could charge people and do this for a living because it was so much fun. I got such a thrill about teaching and seeing people so excited when they would find their first mushroom, it’s really exciting.”
When it comes to all the different kinds of mushrooms, Rockney said there are over 6 million species of fungi in the world, but not all of them produce mushrooms. According to “Mushrooms: Cultivation, Nutritional Value, Medicinal Effect, and Environmental Impact,” there are over 14,000 species of mushrooms.
“The mushrooms that we pick and eat are the fruiting body of the organisms. It’s like an apple on an apple tree: not all trees produces apples,” Rockney said. “I’ve probably eaten about 50 different kinds of mushrooms. I know of a lot more but they are obviously not edible.”
Rockney also said that a typical class she teaches entails of meeting at a park or wooded area. She will educate her foragers about all the different kinds of mushrooms in the area, what they should do and provide safety tips. She said sometimes she will also lead a discussion before going out on a hunt.
Rockney’s foraging adventures also include online classes, workshops and private events.
“An example of one of my classes would be is we meet either at a park or maybe somewhere inside and do some sort of discussion or presentation for 45 minutes to an hour, and I’ll talk about the basics of foraging, what you need, safety and the mushrooms we’ll be looking for,” Rockney said. “There’s different mushrooms in the spring and in the fall and we’ll talk about the ones that are in season. Usually I also have samples and I will show them one and show how to identify them.”
In addition, Rockey said she will also do cooking demonstrations and teach her clients how to cook certain kinds of delicious edible mushrooms.
“A lot of times afterwards I will cook up wild mushrooms,” Rockney said. “Whatever mushrooms happen to be in season I’ll do a light tasting or a meal so people can actually see a cooking demonstration and taste mushrooms.”
As far as where she goes to forage, Rockey said it depends, but she usually sticks to the Twin Cities metro.
“I typically stick within an hour of Minneapolis because that’s my home base,” Rockney said. “It depends on how much rain we’ve had also and where the rain has fallen. I’ll usually take people to a state park or some sort of park land.”
After years of foraging, Rockney said she has come across thousands of different fungi and mushrooms. At the moment, there is a particular one that she considers her favorite.
“Currently, my favorite is called a black trumpet, it’s edible. It’s an interesting mushroom, it looks like a funnel of a trumpet and literally looks like dirt and is thin and fragile looking,” Rockney said. “They’re pretty hard to find and it’s not one I’ve been able to find in the past, but it’s unique in that it has a flavor that is indescribable.
“If you pick a bunch of these and put them in your basket or bag it smells like Fruity Pebbles. All mushrooms have really unique smells. Some of them smell like cucumber or watermelon or even licorice. Some of them taste like chicken. They’re all so different and fun.”
Rockney added that when most people think of mushroom hunting, they think of morel mushrooms. She said although morels are extremely popular, most people don’t know there are thousands of other kinds of mushrooms right in their community that are just as good and just as easy to find.
“If anybody knows anything about mushroom hunting, they usually know about the morel mushrooms,” Rockney said. “They are by far the best mushroom to hunt from July to October but there’s way more variety and abundance of other mushrooms that are just as good if not better than morels.”
Rockney also said that part of the morel’s popularity is because they are extremely tasty and also somewhat pricey in grocery stores.
“For one thing, morels are relatively easy to identify and there’s not a real toxic look alike out there. They’re also very valuable,” Rockney said. “They’re probably in the top five best tasting mushrooms, they’re very good. Morels are also the first mushrooms that pop out in the spring. So when people are all tired of being cooped up in the winter, it’s fun for them to get out and forage for them.
Rockney said if people are interested in going out on their own to forage for mushrooms they can do so all year round, but the prime seasons are July through October.
“I start in late April, but plants will start earlier than that,” she said. “I’ll pick mushrooms through November, so it’s a full season.”
To schedule an event or view upcoming events, email chickofthewoodsforaging@gmail.com or visit https://chickofthewoods.com/ to learn more.