The annual St. John’s Fall Festival returns in style this Sunday, Sept. 19.
“We’re going back to our traditional one,” said Sue Zimitch, fall festival chair. “The sports lounge is back, the chicken dinner is back, the games for kids are back.”
A marketplace, polka music, silent auction and pull tabs, Funland for kids and more will take over 215 Broadway St. in Jordan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The 2020 festival was an abbreviated version of its usual glory due to COVID-19 restrictions, including a kibosh on the usual family-style chicken dinner. This year, visitors still be able to take their food to-go but will have the option to dine at the festival with other celebrants, Zimitch said.
One new aspect to the festival this year is that all of the plates, cups, utensils and to-go containers will be compostable. That’s made possible by the new public compost bin at the Jordan Police Department, Zimitch said.