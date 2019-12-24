It was the week before Christmas and the only place busier than Santa's workshop was Pekarna Meat Market in downtown Jordan. With a steady stream of customers filing through the front door, the 126-year-old family business sells about three tons of meat during the holiday season.
"We probably go through about, literally, a ton of (barbecue) ribs the week and a half before Christmas," co-owner Gregg Pekarna said. "Prime ribs are really popular too — we do over a ton of prime ribs, about a ton of hams. It's literally about a ton of every one of those three products."
Spread across Jordan's estimated population of about 6,300, that's just shy of one pound of meat per Jordanite, much of which will go out the door on Dec. 23 and 24.
"Monday we'll be swamped from the time we open the door to the time we lock up," Pekarna said. "Christmas Eve day we're open until 2 o'clock and people are really just in and out, picking up orders."
Pre-ordering is key at Pekarna's, since so many products run the risk of selling out well before Christmas — like the 600 pounds of smoked sausage they produced last Tuesday. Pekarna said it was gone by the end of the day Thursday. Blood sausage was gone by the end of last week and won't be in stock until after Christmas.
"We try to keep everything on hand, but sometimes you just can't," Pekarna said. "I'm down to the last of my blood sausage, I wanted to make more of that but I can't because you can't get the blood in right now, the vendor is out of it."
Three retired butchers join the staff during the holiday season, when the shop has more to contend with than just Christmas. Crunch time begins in early November with deer processing. They try for a quick turnaround with deer, Pekarna said, since many hunters like to give venison as a Christmas gift. Then it's on to Thanksgiving and by mid-December, the Pekarna staff is working around the clock to keep meat moving out the door.
"It's one nightmare turning into another," Pekarna joked. "We go from deer season to Thanksgiving to Christmas."
This past weekend the staff worked after hours to prepare orders in advance of their busiest days of the year. For the past couple decades the local meat market has seen beef grow in popularity. Turkeys and hams are less popular nowadays, Pekarna said, with a growing number of households opting for prime rib and barbecue ribs.
"Times have definitely changed ... we sell more prime rib than we do ham at Christmas," Pekarna said.
Prime rib is a low-maintenance dish to produce, but barbecue ribs take up a considerable amount of time. The ribs need to be trimmed, seasoned, smoked for up to five hours, seasoned with sauce, roasted for three hours, then cooled for several more hours.
Christmas is also a popular time for steak tartare (ground beef served raw) — one of the more unusual dishes at Pekarna's.
"We have it in the freezer all the time but we keep it fresh for the week of Christmas," Pekarna said. "We're usually making 10 to 15 pounds a day and it's usually done within the next day."
After weeks of hard work, the meat market closes its doors at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Following Christmas, Pekarna said, business settles right down and they return to processing venison.