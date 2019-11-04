A llama found loose in Sand Creek Township Sunday is looking for a new home, according to those close to the issue.
The llama was located near the intersection of West 200th Street and Forest Avenue, just outside Jordan city limits. The Scott County Sheriff's Office was alerted at about 3 p.m. by a resident who spotted the animal sitting in their yard. Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and contacted an animal control business to retrieve the homeless llama.
The business is temporarily caring after the llama — now identified as a male — and working on options for rehabilitative care.
Comments under the Scott County Sheriff's Office Facebook post showed an outpouring of support for the llama, with commentators expressing interest in rehabilitating the llama.
Scott County sheriff's deputies are still looking into the matter.