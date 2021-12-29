Youth grades K-6 can join Scott County 4-H for Discovery Day from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Shakopee Library.
Staff and volunteers will lead age-appropriate activities while giving youth ideas on how to explore their interests through 4-H. January’s Discovery Day will explore loom knitting, according to a 4-H press release.
Discovery Day is open to 4-H members and non-members. An adult must accompany youth, and there is a $5 fee to help cover the cost of supplies. Register in advance online at z.umn.edu/ScottDiscoveryDay or call Michelle at 952-492-5379.
If cost is a barrier, contact Sarah Odendahl, 4-H Extension Educator, at 952-492-5384 or sodendah@umn.edu.