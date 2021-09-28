Scott County 4-H

The Scott County 4-H hosts an open house from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 to celebrate National 4-H Week.

The public is invited to try 4-H activities, learn more about Scott County 4-H, and take a chance to win prizes. The open house will be held at the Scott County Extension Office on the Scott County Fairgrounds, 7151 190th St. W. in Jordan. 4-H membership is open to all Scott County youth grades kindergarten through one year post-high school.

National 4-H Week celebrates the youth leaders, families, and volunteers that make a difference in their community through the 4-H program.

The 2021 National 4-H Week takes place Oct. 3-9. Scott County 4-H will celebrate with other events during the week, including a county-wide service project on Oct. 5 and Wear Your 4-H Shirt to School (or Work) day on Oct. 6.

For more information about the open house or 4-H program, contact Sarah Odendahl, 4-H Extension Educator at 952-492-5384 or sodendah@umn.edu.

