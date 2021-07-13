Crews laid the first layer of asphalt on the roundabout at Highway 282 and Creek Lane this week, and drivers will be able to cruise around the circle at the end of July, said project engineer Luke Wheeler of Bolton & Menk.
The opening of the roundabout will signal the end of the second of four phases of construction. The western leg of the roundabout will remain closed along Highway 282 to Triangle Lane for the third phase until early September, Wheeler said, and the final leg of the project on Creek Lane from Highway 282 to El Dorado will be completed by the end of September barring inclement weather.
While the drought has been tough on farmers, the dry weather has kept the project on schedule due to a lack of rain days, Wheeler added.
"The City of Jordan is excited for the benefits the new roundabout will provide its residents," Wheeler wrote in email to the Jordan Independent. "The roundabout will have a higher vehicle capacity than the previous intersection allowing cars to move through the intersection more efficiently. The roundabout will also be a significant improvement to the safety of the intersection."
Wheeler is the primary contact for the project and can be reached at luke.wheeler@bolton-menk.com or 612-597-9105. Construction updates are posted regularly to the project's website.