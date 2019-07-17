Who was the first settler in Jordan? Was there a speakeasy on Water Street? Jordan had a German-language newspaper? What the heck was "Mudbaden?"
All these questions and more were answered during the Scott County Historical Society's "Pedaling the Past" historical bike tour in Jordan last weekend. The tour detailed the environmental history of Jordan and how it shaped the city.
Here are just a few things participants learned:
It started with a sawmill
Jordan, like most Scott County communities, was settled by developers seeking to establish industry in the area.
Jordan started as an agricultural community centered around Sand Creek. William Holmes established a sawmill near modern-day Lagoon Park in 1853. Holmes and other developers chose to build along Sand Creek rather than the Minnesota River because it was easier for industry to access the creek than contend with river currents.
There was a Native American presence that preceded these settlers, but unfortunately there is little information documenting that period. It is believed the area was used by Native Americans as a summer hunting ground.
Unlike today, the Mill Pond was once the hub of industry in Jordan. True to its name, multiple mills were located around pond — as well as a brick factory, which was one of the few businesses that employed women outside of domestic roles.
Water Street Banks
Bluff Creek Boutique was originally built as People's State Bank. The building was constructed 1917 and was known for its marble hallways, polished mahogany and opulent tile.
The founder of the bank, Theodore Weiland, served as marshall of Jordan, Scott County sheriff and mayor of Shakopee before establishing the bank. The bank shut its doors three years into the Great Depression.
Prior to People's State Bank, the Jordan branch of the Scott County Bank was located across Water Street. H.B. Strait ran the bank, which unexpectedly closed in 1903. At the same time, Strait unexpectedly vanished from town.
Prohibition perseverance
Prohibition struck the United States in January 1920 and forced plenty of Jordan businesses to rebrand their services — or not. The building that currently houses Casey Financial Services was a popular saloon that remained open throughout Prohibition. It was raided countless times by federal agents.
The Jordan Brewery followed the letter of the law and took a break from brewing. During Prohibition it was used as a chicken hatchery. After the Volstead Act was repealed in 1933, the brewery re-opened and quickly began producing 40,000 barrels of beer per year.
There's sulfur in them thar hills
Who would've thought the smell of rotten eggs in a swamp would lead to a wildly successful health spa in rural Jordan? A turn-of-the-century millwright named Ole Rosendahl, apparently.
Rosendahl owned a plot of land three miles outside Jordan and made a fortuitous discovery while moving a cart on his property one day. The cart got stuck in some mud on the low-lying land and Rosendahl noticed a strong smell of sulfur emanating from the sludge.
Soon after, he began offering sulfur mud baths at his homestead and Mudbaden was born. The sulfur-rich mud was touted as a treatment for rheumatism, gout and other joint and muscle ailments.
The wonder-cure became so popular and profitable that Rosendahl built an impressive spa and clinic that was given its own train stop. In its heyday, Mudbaden housed 125 patients and treated up to 200 people a day.
It closed in 1947 and became a seminary until 1970. From 1970 to 1985 it was a chemical dependency clinic and since 1985 it's been owned by Scott County. It is now the SCALE Regional Training Facility.
Odds and ends
- The building that houses Empire Wok was originally built as a drug store and small hospital.
- The LB Antiques building was a powerhouse of publishing. Over the years it housed a German-language newspaper called the Minnesota Volkstreund, as well as the People's Weekly and the Jordan Independent.
- The Water Street Antiques Building originally had three stories when it was built in 1880. The third story disappeared sometime in the early 1900s, probably due to a fire.
- The Mini-Met started as a park owned by the brewery. It had a dance pavilion, ballpark and concession stand. From 1915 to 1972, it hosted the Scott County Fair.
One thing became apparent during Jordan's Pedaling the Past bike tour: this city has worked tirelessly to maintain itself. Almost every building in downtown Jordan has a long list of businesses that once occupied the premises, many of which are drawn from a wide variety of industries. The diverse history and lasting presence of these buildings demonstrates more than a century of resilience and hard work on behalf of the Jordan community.