The air was frigid during the late afternoon hours of Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, but smiles, almost as bright as the autumn sun, filled the streets with warmth as trick-or-treaters traveled door-to-door in a dazzling and often spooky variety of Halloween costumes.
From 3-5 p.m., the sound of autumn leaves rustling (or perhaps it was candy wrappers being torn open) could be heard in the streets of downtown Jordan while trick-or-treaters visited local businesses after school.
Costumes included superheros, witches, puppies, princesses, ninjas, knights and more — but don't just take our word for it, have a look at some photos.