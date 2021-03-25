Looking to chase down Easter eggs (or be handed some in a drive-thru)?
Easter is April 4, but the celebrations begin as soon as March 27 — egg hunts are a holiday staple. Whether you’d like to search the park or decorate eggs at home, here’s a roundup of Easter egg events throughout the southwest metro (and there might even be nice weather!).
Jordan
What: Drive-thru Easter event
When: March 27, 10 a.m.
Where: North end of Lagoon Park (by the Veteran’s memorial), 300 Park Dr.
Instead of their annual Easter egg hunt, the Jordan Lions will hold a drive-thru event in Lagoon Park for kids ages 2-10. Each child will receive a small bag of candy and a toy, and the drive will last until all the goodies are gone (or until 11 a.m.). No reservation required.
Prior Lake
What: Easter Egg Parade
When: March 27, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Lakefront Park (by the hockey rink), 5000 Kop Pkwy.
Instead of hunting your own eggs, the Prior Lake Lions are holding a free Easter egg drive-thru, with gloved hands dropping a goodie bag inside your car. The Easter Bunny is also rumored to make an appearance. The event is for children ages 1-12 and is free, no registration required.
Shakopee
What: Egg Hunt & Candy Grab
When: Saturday, March 27, 1-6 p.m.
Where: Lion’s Park, 1103 Adams St. S
Shakopee’s annual Egg Hunt, sponsored by Shakopee Parks and Recreation and JCI Shakopee, will be returning to Lions Park.
Interested egg hunters will need to register for one of three time slots: 1-2:30 p.m., 2:45-4:15 p.m., or 4:30-6 p.m. Registration is $5 and kids under age 2 are free.
RSVP at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/registration.
Savage
What: Take-home “Egg Scramble in a Box”
When: Pick up March 31 to April 2, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: Savage Public Works, 13770 Dakota Ave.
Savage has created Easter activity boxes for a “hoppy evening” at home. Each will include an egg-decorating kit with a tablecloth, plastic eggs, stickers, crayons and an egg carton, multiple craft projects, a special keepsake and a letter from the Easter Bunny. The box is designed for up to four family members and costs $15.
Register for a box at www.cityofsavage.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/1179/.
Chanhassen
What: In-person Easter egg hunt
When: Saturday, April 3, 9-11 a.m. (register by April 2 at 4 p.m.)
Where: City Center Park (north of Chanhassen City Hall), 7700 Market Blvd.
Kids 12 and under can hunt for candy and eggs redeemable for special prizes in three different age categories. The Easter Bunny will also be available for distanced photo ops. Rain or shine, registration and masks required. Tickets are $6 per child.
Register online at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/271/Easter-Egg-Candy-Hunt.
Chaska
What: Easter Egg Drive-Thru
When: Saturday, April 3, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Chaska VFW parking lot, 620 Creek Road
The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 will host a drive-thru event with candy, golden eggs (with a chance to win a gift card) and the Easter Bunny. Car decorations are encouraged, though unlike previous years there are no prizes. No reservations required.