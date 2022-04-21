The construction start that was originally scheduled to begin on April 25, for the Highway 13 repaving and reconstruction project between Highway 282 in Spring Lake Township and Highway 19 in Cedar Lake township has been rescheduled to Monday, May 2. Crews will conduct the work in three stages.
Beginning at 5 a.m., Monday, May 2, Highway 13 will close between County Highway 10/205th Street and Highway 282. Motorists that are just passing through the area should follow the regional detour using Highways 282, 21 and 19 to bypass the closure or find alternate routes. If you are accessing your home or business within the construction zone, use one of the following local detours:
- Detour for north Highway 13: Highway 13 to County Highway 10/205th Street to Fairlawn Avenue back to Highway 13.
- Detour for north Highway 13 to Highway 282: Hwy 13 to County Highway 10/205th Street to Baseline Avenue to back to Highway 282.
- Detour for South Highway 13: Highway 13 to Vergus Avenue to County Highway 10/205th Street back to Highway 13. (The intersection at County Highway 10/205th Street and Vergus Avenue will temporarily be an all-way-stop throughout construction.)
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change. All businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project, however drivers may have to use a different route.
When possible, motorists should avoid cutting through neighborhoods and help keep the community safe by using posted detour routes.
Construction is expected to be complete by October 2022.
For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit: mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy13-spring-lake-cedar.