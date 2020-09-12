While COVID-19 and rainy weather threatened to put a damper on Heimatfest 2020, the adverse conditions didn’t stop organizers from getting creative to bring a community together.
The event, a celebration of Jordan’s German heritage, usually features a car cruise, parade, fireworks and more. This year, limits on gatherings of large crowds due to the pandemic made it necessary to do things a little differently.
“We know it’s not the Heimatfest we all love,” said Karen Firle, one of the organizers. “But as a group we still wanted to do something. Give the community something to look forward to.”
Instead of the traditional kick-off, complete with classic cars and a street dance, food trucks set up along First Street downtown.
Despite the drizzle, people gathered under storefronts and umbrellas to munch on mini donuts from Lady A’s Cupcakes, lemonade from Lakeside Lemonade and Fatbellies BBQ.
Some took their food to-go to the Scott County Fairgrounds, where fireworks were launched later in the evening, despite damp conditions.
Saturday morning, modified festivities continued. The Run of the Mill 5K, put on by Community Education and benefiting the Food for Friends Backpack Program, took place in a virtual format.
As of Monday the Heimatfest medallion has still not been found — clues can be found at jordanheimatfest.com.
“[The medallion hunt] was fun this year,” Firle said. “I think there was more buzz around town about it than normal.”
MISS JORDAN
Saturday morning, candidates for Miss Jordan, part of the Jordan Ambassadors program, were interviewed, and a new Miss Jordan selected.
Out of this year's candidates, Mackenzie Elsenpeter was crowned the new Miss Jordan for 2020-21. Madalyn McGarry and Grace Kinkeade will be the 2020-21 princesses.
The Miss Jordan 2020-21 coronation took place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Mayor Tanya Velishek presented the key to the city to Miss Jordan 2019-20, Ariana Velishek, who also happens to be her daughter.
"Being the Jordan ambassador is more than just wearing a crown," said Mayor Velishek. "It's a commitment to your community, and it's a commitment that you take strong."
After months of keeping one another at a distance, Heimatfest activities became a welcome opportunity for community members to come together.
"I think I [was] like a lot of people," said Firle, "Just excited to do something in town. Maybe see some faces I haven't in a while."