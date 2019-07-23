The Jordan High School cheerleading team took a novel approach to fundraising this summer. Instead of taking their traditional route and hosting a car wash outside Radermacher’s, the team members scrubbed some happy pups for their first dogwash fundraiser.
“We wanted to try something different and appeal to a new group of people,” coach Annie Shurson said.
Shurson said the dogwash was a fundraiser she wanted to implement right away last year when she began coaching in Jordan. The team’s 2018 fundraisers were already locked in, however, so she had to wait until this summer.
The team held dogwashes on July 13 and June 15. Shurson has organized dogwashes for other groups in the past and thought they would be a good fit for the Jordan cheer team.
“I find that it appeals to a warmer, softer person in their heart — people care so much about animals,” Shurson said.
Overall, the team washed 30 dogs in six hours. Shurson said the owners who came were happy to donate to the cheer team instead of taking their dogs to the groomers. Several noted the cool water was refreshing for their dogs on the hot summer day.
“They were excited about something doing something different, we weren’t selling anything, we’re doing a service,” Shurson said.
The fundraiser proceeds go toward hosting a Universal Cheerleaders Association Elite Cheer Camp program in Jordan this week. The dogwash fundraiser will be back next summer, Shurson said. The goal of the fundraiser is to ultimately eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for the cheer camp.