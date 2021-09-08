The Jordan City Council appointed Scott Penney, a Jordan business owner, as its interim council member at its Sept. 7 meeting.
Penney has lived in Jordan for seven years and is a self-employed chiropractor, according to his application for the position. He will serve the remaining 16 months of former council member Matt Smith's term through the end of 2022. The position will then be up for a special election to a two-year term.
“It was good to see some young people, some different people” apply for the position, said council member Bill Heimkes, who moved to nominate Penney of the three candidates the council interviewed.
"All three were super impressive ... In my opinion, we can’t go wrong,” Mayor Mike Franklin said at the meeting. “I appreciated two business people in the community putting their names forward.”
The council voted to appoint Penney with four ayes and one abstention from council member Robert Whipps. Penney will be sworn in at the council's next meeting on Sept. 20 and will begin his duties that day.