Jordan City Councilmember Matthew Schmitt will resign from his position on the council in August due to a combination of family health issues and an out-of-state job opportunity, the Council announced at its July 6 meeting.
Schmitt will be in attendance for the July 18 meeting, and the seat will be officially vacant at the Aug. 2 meeting.
“It was an honor to be in (this) position and that people trusted me to help guide the city,” Schmitt told the Jordan Independent. “This move definitely wasn’t planned back when I ran for council… I loved the city, wanted to get involved, and that’s why I ran.”
While council members may not always agree with each other, his colleagues are always “level-headed and understanding,” he added. “It’s a really good group of people leading the city right now.”
With more than half of Schmitt’s term remaining, the Council must appoint an interim council member before the city elects a new representative in a special election. That will likely occur within a month of Schmitt’s resignation, and an interim council member could be seated by early September, said Tom Nikunen, city administrator.
The city will post a job description for the position, as it does for other vacant positions, and review the applicants to determine an appointee. The ideal candidate is someone who isn’t interested in running for the seat in the special election, Nikunen added, because their interim status could give them an advantage over others in the race.
Due to how the state regulates special elections, the earliest Jordanites could vote for a new council member is Feb. 8, 2022. The council has appointed interim council members to finish out a colleague’s term several times in Nikunen’s 21-year tenure with the city, but there hasn’t been a special election for several decades, he said.
Schmitt moved to Jordan in May 2020 and has served seven months as a council member after being elected in the November 2020 election. He and his family will move to Tennessee in August, where they’ll settle near Nashville and Schmitt will begin work in marketing for Ramsey Solutions, a financial firm.
“I’m definitely going to miss the hospitality that Jordan has. I love that even though we’re a smaller town, we have a lot of the events that the bigger cities have,” he said. The city has “a lot of exciting things coming,” including future construction on the 169 overpass project and the roundabout at Creek Lane, he added.
He hopes that whoever eventually fills his seat will have a flexible mindset, he added.
“I hope that whoever does take my seat is someone who shares that mutual understanding of being able to see both sides of issues. With small town politics, most decisions are common sense, but for the ones that aren’t, there isn’t usually something that there's a right or wrong answer for.”