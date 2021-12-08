The Jordan Dazzle Parade was back big this year on Dec. 4, with floats covered in lights and streets filled with spectators.
Food trucks kept the crowds fed, while the Jordan High School Chamber Singers sang festive songs in Pekarna Park.
Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was a “reverse parade,” where cars full of passengers drove by the lit-up parade floats. However this year’s parade, the eighth year of the event organized by the Jordan Commercial Club, was back to normal.
It even had a Hallmark special ending.
“This picturesque snowfall started right at the end of the parade when people were watching Santa Claus pass by,” noted Jordan Mayor Mike Franklin, at the Monday City Council meeting.