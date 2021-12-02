Bundle up and head to downtown Jordan for a day filled with cheer and Christmas spirit. The eighth annual Jordan Dazzle Parade, organized by the Jordan Commercial Club, will roll through town on Saturday, Dec. 4.
New this year is a scavenger hunt and plenty of tasty treats, as well as classic features such as a visit from Santa Claus himself.
A scavenger hunt brings a new flair to the traditional parade festivities. The hunt will go from 1 to 5 p.m. Attendees can take their bingo card and visit various businesses located in downtown Jordan.
Each business has a different item for participants to find. Once they do, they can get a stamp on their card. Bingo cards should be turned into the giant present entry box next to the Feed Mill restaurant, 200 Water St., Jordan.
Businesses that are participating in the scavenger hunt include: The Vinery Floral, Sassy Kat Boutique, Bluff Creek Boutique, The Pickled Pig Pub, Water Street Antiques, The Neon Orchid Emporium, Sold By Cilliers at EXIT Realty Metro, Brothers Pest Management, Penney Family Chiropractic, Creek Water Memories and Mousse Sparkling Wine Co.
The Jordan Dazzle Parade has been a staple in the community for several years, said Mary Pauly, a Jordan Dazzle Parade committee member. The Jordan Commercial Club wanted to have an activity for attendees to do when they are downtown for the event.
The festivities in downtown are a great opportunity for businesses to be open to the public and show the community what they’re all about, Pauly said. The businesses are encouraged by the commercial club to have fun with their spaces to welcome community members.
A prize drawing for the scavenger hunt will take place around 5:30 p.m. Prizes will include discounts or gift cards from the participating businesses.
Parade goers can warm up with hot cocoa and grab food from the participating food trucks. The Smashed!, Cookie Dough Bliss, Droolin’ Moose, Lakeside Lemonade and Xstream Cuisine food trucks will be offering food starting at 4 p.m.
Dazzling display
The parade will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Jordan Fire Department, 501 N. Varner St., Jordan. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Parade-goers can expect to see several brightly lit floats and vehicles. Some favorites include the school bus decked out in lights and Santa Claus who will ride on a horse drawn sleigh.
Floats in the Jordan Dazzle Parade have the potential to win one of three awards. The awards include the brightest float, the most creative float and the kid’s choice.
After the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony and caroling by the Jordan High School Chamber Singers in Pekarna Park, 148 Water St., Jordan. Of course the day wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Santa Claus, who will be making an appearance in the park. Make sure the kids have a wish list ready for him.
According to Pauly, the parade is a great reason to get out and about. Jordan is a small town and this event is an opportunity for attendees to see each other and be out in the community, she added.