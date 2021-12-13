Jordan Elementary School announced last week the fall Scholastic Book Fair raised $13,807 to help further education for JES students.
After fees and Scholastic commissions, JES will be able to purchase more than $6,900 in new educational resources for the JES Media Center and classrooms, according to a district press release. These funds will be used to replace outdated books, increase the number of preschool level books, add additional Spanish language books and build out the early reader (level one and two reader) opportunities for the youngest readers.
Jordan Elementary School Media Specialist, Kevin Sayers, will be looking to meet the interests of JES students by expanding the options available to them in categories such as nonfiction books about animals, books about sports and additional hardcover fiction books for various reading levels. In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be used to purchase coding robots that will be used in the media technology curriculum.
“I had a pretty good idea that this community was special, and seeing how our school community rallied around the book fair, I know now that this place is really special,” said Sayers. “I want to thank everyone who helped by either purchasing books at the fair, our JES-PTO volunteers for their help in setting up the fair, and our teachers for helping to let our families know about this opportunity. Without each and every person who participated, this would not have been possible. I’m excited about the opportunities this will bring for our students and their education.”
JES has participated in Scholastic Book Fairs for more than a decade, offering two book fairs opportunities for families per school year in the fall and spring. To date, this is the highest total a single book fair has raised for JES. During the 2020-21 school year, the fairs raised a total of $3,600 and during the last full in-person school year, the book fairs raised a total of $8,000. This fall’s book fair was expanded to include the Jordan Early Learning Services preschool program Early Explorers families and also teacher wish lists that parents could help fulfill for their students’ classrooms.
JES Principal Melissa Barnett echoed Sayers’ excitement.
“We are so appreciative of our JES families for all their support of this book fair,” Barnett said. “It has been amazing to see our students come back to the Media Center this school year and engage in in-person learning. The opportunities this gives us to enhance those experiences not only for this school year, but for years to come is truly immeasurable.”