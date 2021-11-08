The Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department will provide food baskets for Jordan families in need once again this Christmas season.
The Christmas Food Basket project is run with support from local churches and donations from service organizations and individuals, according to a Jordan Lions press release.
The overall program is typically funded by the Lions “Breakfast with Santa” and donations during Jordan Dazzle.
To ensure confidentiality, families wishing to participate in the Christmas Basket program should contact a member of the clergy from any Jordan church.
The Jordan Lions and Fire Department will deliver the food baskets to area churches in the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14. The clergy will be responsible for the distribution of food baskets.
For additional information, or to donate to the Christmas Food Basket program, contact Jordan Lion Tony Oldenburg at Jordan Agency, Inc., 952-492-6050.