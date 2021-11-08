The two Jordan Lions Clubs jointly sponsored the Lions essay contest at Jordan High School.
The topic this year was “Service from the Heart.”
Many high school students entered, and the following winners have been announced, according to a Lions Club press release.
- Jordaness Lions winner: Natalie Parrot
- Jordan Lions winner: Lilly Keiser
- Third place: Connor Radeunz
- Fourth place: Jordan Rosado
- Fifth place: Abbey Stroh
- Essays of excellence: John Anderson, Elijah Burr, Sophia Hawkins, Madelyn Langfield and Zoe McBride.
- Essays receiving honorable mention: Audrey Ogdahl, Elizabeth Osborne, Blake Pelz, Ian Suda and Kassidy Worcester.
The two winners’ essays will be forwarded for further competition.
“The Lions clubs are appreciative of the cooperation of the staff at Jordan High School,” stated a press release.