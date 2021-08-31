Best dressed at Heimatfest 2019
Jayme Olsen, dressed in traditional Bavarian garb, was named "Best Dressed at Heimatfest" in 2019.

 File photo by Michael Strasburg

Heimatfest, Jordan’s annual community celebration since 1985, will have something for everyone who attends Sept. 10-11.

Scaled back last year due to COVID restrictions, the planning committee has put together a full schedule of events.

Details on some of the favorites are:

Friday, Sept. 10

The Classic Car and Cycle Cruise will be held in downtown Jordan. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with the cruise to start at 6:45 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at various booths. A family-friendly street dance will feature “IV Play” beginning at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

The “Run of the Mill” 5K and family fun run will start at 8 a.m. at Lagoon Park. Pre-registration is required and can be made through Jordan Community Education, www.jordan.k12.mn.

A crowd favorite, the annual Heimatfest parade, will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Jordan. Come early and find a good place to enjoy the festivities.

Lagoon Park will be the site of many fun activities throughout the afternoon and evening. Heimatfest will officially come to an end with a 9 p.m. fireworks finale planned.

The Jordan Independent will be publishing the full schedule of Heimatfest events in next week’s edition.

