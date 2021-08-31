Heimatfest, Jordan’s annual community celebration since 1985, will have something for everyone who attends Sept. 10-11.
Scaled back last year due to COVID restrictions, the planning committee has put together a full schedule of events.
Details on some of the favorites are:
Friday, Sept. 10
The Classic Car and Cycle Cruise will be held in downtown Jordan. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with the cruise to start at 6:45 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at various booths. A family-friendly street dance will feature “IV Play” beginning at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The “Run of the Mill” 5K and family fun run will start at 8 a.m. at Lagoon Park. Pre-registration is required and can be made through Jordan Community Education, www.jordan.k12.mn.
A crowd favorite, the annual Heimatfest parade, will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Jordan. Come early and find a good place to enjoy the festivities.
Lagoon Park will be the site of many fun activities throughout the afternoon and evening. Heimatfest will officially come to an end with a 9 p.m. fireworks finale planned.
The Jordan Independent will be publishing the full schedule of Heimatfest events in next week’s edition.