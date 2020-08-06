123 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1897
The 160-acre Plummer Farm is for rent.
Alderman Morlock transacted business in Shakopee on Saturday. Liveryman Heiland and wife transacted business and visited St. Paul on Sunday. Soloonist John Scimel transacted business in St. Paul yesterday.
Leonard Wolfram purchased one of the Ochsenreiter lots on lower Third Street this week and will erect a residence for his family.
Brewer Heiland and engineer Stone were in New Prague inspecting a boiler and engine. Brewer Heiland anticipated purchasing them to furnish power in the brewery.
The price of new potatoes is 60 cents or above, with failure of the eastern crops, Minnesota expects the product to sell for no less than 50 cents a bushel.
Dentist F.H. Mulholland, who has been here two and a half years, has left for a new office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
On Sunday, Aug. 5, the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad will run a special excursion train leaving Jordan at 9:15 a.m. for the purpose of visiting Lake Minnetonka and the Twin Cities. It will leave the Twin Cities at 7 p.m. Round trip fair is 75 cents. This is a joyous occasion.
Stock dealer Arenz shipped a carload of live hogs to St. Paul yesterday. The market is advancing.
Dr. McCarthy is corresponding with interested parties relative to organizing another state bank in this city.
John Rick is putting in an iron walk in front of his shop today. Water Street is all torn up for a new cement walk from Casey’s to Colburns. All the south side property owners are putting in the new walk.
Work is beginning on a large addition to the Kohls and Beren block. The addition will be brick, one story high and connected to the present store rooms with a large arch making the entire building one large sales room. It will be used by Moses and Edelman.
100 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1920
The hum of the thresher is heard. Joseph Pieper was threshing rye on his farm west of Jordan yesterday. A test of 24 bundles of rye yielded a bushel and half of grain. Mike Beckius of St. Joe threshed winter wheat that yielded 33 bushels per acre.
The Farmers Club of St. Lawrence enjoyed a basket luncheon picnic in Schwingler’s Grove with approximately 250 people attending last Sunday. the afternoon was spent watching ball games, a tug-of-war and horseshoe throwing contests.
A bulletin first out from the Census Bureau gives details for Scott County and its cities. the city of Jordan appears to have declined in population at each census. 1900 had a count of 1,270; 1910 showed 115, and now in 1920 the city has 1,106. Sand Creek shows 1,015, 943 and 870 in 1920. St. Lawrence 293, 253 and now 247.
It was the third inning when George Dvorak hit a home run with three on base to help the New Prague Seals win their game with Jordan 6-3.
Most delightful summer weather has favored us this past week, clear and balmy, yet not too hot. Rain is needed again, especially for the corn, potatoes and garden vegetables.
A representative of the Anti-Saloon League will deliver a lecture in the Methodist Church next Sunday evening at 8 p.m.
Barn Dance: Wednesday evening, Aug. 4, we will have a barn dance in the new barn at our place, four miles south of Jordan on the St. Benedict Road. Music provided by the Legion Orchestra. Mr. and Mrs. John P. Nachbar.
Work on construction of the new school is making steady progress and brickwork on the top story is proceeding.
Sunday was almost perfect for motoring with highways in good condition and weather equable. The main roads were alive and air dusty most of the time.
A new salary schedule for postal clerks saw a $200 a year raise and $150 for characters.
The Schmitt and Miller grain elevator at First Street and the railroad has been purchased by the Jordan Electric Light and Heating Company for $3,000.
70 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1950
Three weddings in the area, James Holfram wed Margee Peyton on Aug. 1. Jesse Coghill and La Verne Picha exchanged vows on Aug. 5. On Aug. 7, Frank J. Pekarna and Celena Hartman were married at St. John’s Church.
The Jordan Red Cross swimming classes have just completed their summer program sponsored by the loyalty branch of the American Red Cross in Jordan. Eighty-seven Jordan school children participated in the program at Sunset Berch at Spring Lake. Forty received certifications of achievement.
Jordan Brewers won their only exhibition game Tuesday evening when they defeated the colored Hollywood Beaver nines of California by a score of 14-8.
“Jordan’s newly constructed Minneapolis and St. Louis Railway station complies with my recommendation of last year after my inspection of the old depot,” said Mr. Peterson of the Railroad Commission. The building has concrete brick walls with a concrete foundation, metal window frames and concrete window sills. The roof is shingled with green asphalt and wood trim is painted green. The furniture is of light oak. There is fluorescent lighting in the building. The old will be used as a freight house.
Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Gamble are new owners and lessees of Broadway Eat Shop.
Our J.I. apprentice, Elwood Greuel, is on vacation and is painting his home on Second Street.
During the past week Roman Wermerskirchen delivered 41 hogs to the South St. Paul market.
NOTICE: The general trucking business I have conducted for 25 years has been sold to Ray Lucas. Thank you for your business. Henry Hentges, Jordan.
Our beautiful lakes are now at their best of the year, many declare.
The school sisters of Notre Dame have returned to the local convent to prepare for the new school year.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1970
David D. Hart, associate extension for Stearns County, has been named Scott County extension agent to replace James Rabehl on Aug. 16. Rabehl will be extension agent in Crow Wing County.
Legion district baseball tournament at the Mini Met is tonight between a strong Shakopee nine and a powerful Forest Lake team. The three-day tournament will continue Aug. 7-8.
The county fair attracted large crowds. First time ever demolition derby winners were champion Jim Ayres, driving a 1954 Mercury; second was Keith Volhrecht, 1955 Ford; third was Arlen Schwichtenberg, 1954 Ford. Consolation winners were Michael Boeckman, driving a 1955 Dodge; Tom Pauly, 1957 Oldsmobile; Dick Mohlin, 1960 Plymouth.
Two Jordan youths were injured about 2:30 a.m. Friday when their auto was smashed into a pole of rubble at the Sand Creek bridge on Syndicate Street near the Jordan city dump. Both youths, Darren Nelson and Steven Morgan, were taken to St. Francis Hospital. Investigating were Jordan Police Officers Mark Wilson and Maynard Bastyr.
Jordan School District 717 welcomes two new custodians, Dallas Stejska and Ray Lundacek. Dallas begins work on July 1 and Ray (Butch) will join our force on Sept. 1.
Courthouse news: marriage licenses were issued to Geno Taddei, Jordan, and Mary Preisen, Sand Creek Township.
30 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1990
Nineteen Jordan area young women will be competing for the title of Miss Jordan 1990. The event is held in conjunction with the Heimatfest celebration to be held in Jordan Sept. 8.
The candidates will be judged Aug. 5 at Geno’s Hub. The candidates are as follows: Ryn Ebel, Jennifer Eischens, Sara Eischens, Sandra Erickson, Kari Fowser, Sarah Herzog, Molly Hickey, Heather Kragthorpe, Tracy Lehnen, Ann Lynch, Barbie Oltmanns, Kristin Pauly, Margaret Robling, Julie Segler, Mary Svoboda, Denelle Thissen, Jean Volek, Becky Weiers, Nicole Wodtke.
Old fashioned county fun for the entire family happens Aug. 10-12, when the Scott-Carver Threshers steam, chug and whistle throw their 27th Steam and Gas Engine Festival near Jordan.
Chaska upset Jordan 4-3 Sunday afternoon. The Brewers fell behind early, tied the game, fell behind again and couldn’t get back, as they picked up their first loss in the double elimination tournament.