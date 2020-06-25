123 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1897
Mr. John Dols is doing mason work for the new school foundation in the “Mensing” district. His employers will recommend him as a competent stone mason.
A “summer training school” for teachers will be held in Shakopee beginning July 19 and continuing for four weeks. All persons expecting to teach in the county are urged to attend.
F. Romback will sell his grocery department on easy terms to anyone who wishes to become established in trade with a small investment.
R.M. Jerome of this city has accepted the agency for the Alpine Fire and Burglar Proof Sales — perfect for a secure and convenient place to keep your jewelry, deeds, notes, mortgages and other valuables.
The Jacob Ries Bottling Works at Shakopee issued a 36-page catalog of the excellent carbonated beverage.
On Saturday while working at Mr. Smail’s new dry kiln, the weight of the many green bricks proved to be too great and the building collapsed.
The city council will meet next Wednesday to consider the applications for a liquor license.
Don’t forget to attend the circus at the corner of Wood and Second Street tomorrow. Admission is only 10 and 20 cents.
Sunday was observed as “Children’s Day” at the Methodist Church with an interesting Sunday school program.
The work on the new school building is rapidly programming and the masons commenced the brick work yesterday. The carpenters will commence operations on Monday.
At the special term of court last Friday, 52 persons secured their second naturalization papers.
Fruit jars for canning are sold at F. Wolf and Co. for 47 cents per dozen for pints and 57 cents per dozen for quarts.
The weather has been all you could ask for with plenty of rain and warmth. Tuesday we did have hail, but no damage.
100 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1920
The first hailstorm of the season arrived last Thursday afternoon. Hail fell for more than three minutes and streets appeared white. Hail was marble-size but did little damage.
If the Babcock Hard Road Plan is adopted by Minnesota voters, Scott County, with a population of 15,000, will see 42 1/2 miles of hard surfaced roads. The Daniel Boone Trail from Bloomington to the Le Sueur County Line and the Woodrow Wilson Way from Shakopee through Jordan to New Prague.
St. John’s School held graduation ceremonies for 11 eighth-grade students and six from the commercial course.
The crack baseball team of Jordan crossed bats with Belle Plaine at Smail Field last Sunday afternoon and Jordan defeated the visitors decisively by a score of 13-0. The Jordan team showed real pop.
After Sunday night heavy downpour on the Daniel Boone Trail north of town was blocked by a washout across the highway at the double culverts by the Wm. Differt place. Tom Bandy soon had it repaired and open again.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday were excessively hot — over 90 degrees in the shade — and it cultivated a heavy thunderstorm Sunday night. A prelude to other heavy rains Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The annual reunion of the Pioneer Schoolmates of Jordan will be held on Saturday of this week, June 19.
Alfalfa is a great crop this year. First hay crop of alfalfa is being harvested.
Monday, June 14 was Flag Day. Not many flags were displayed, the event being overlooked amid the weather change and rush of work.
St. John’s School closed Monday morning after presenting the pupils in the various departments with their standing and promotion cards. Proficient departments are spelling, penmanship, composition, maps and picture, drawing and sewing.
70 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1950
The first baseball game under lights in Jordan’s history ever played last night, Wednesday June 28 at 8:30 p.m. against Belle Plaine in Jordan’s Fairgrounds Park.
Marvelous 100-plus volunteer labors under the direction of Peter Pauly and Max Casey worked hard Saturday, Monday and Tuesday for the “air-launching” of the 80-foot steel tower.
There are plans to sponsor swimming classes for Jordan area children with a qualified instructor at Spring Lake. Children must be between the ages of 8 and 18. The Red Cross will pay transportation in John Stang’s buses. Register by July 1, classes start July 5.
Fifteen Jordan Boy Scouts attended the Camporee at Camp Weibel on the St. Croix River in Wisconsin. The group made meals, did drills and exercises, hikes and other entertainments. The Jordan youths liked it very much and benefited by participating.
Corn detasslers are wanted by Northrop King and Company in Shakopee. It pays well and is healthful outdoor work.
Basement for the new home of the John Stang family has been finished and the carpenter work will start next week.
The Statue of Liberty replica in the northeast portion of the Scott County courthouse was dedicated last Tuesday evening at 8 p.m.
Fishing has been very good at Fish Lake.
A civil service exam for substitute clerk on the Jordan Post Office was held last Friday. Six applicants — Wm. Koschel, Wm. Leibbrand, Mrs. Herman Trost Jr, George Schmidt, Gene Hertaus and Leo Brazier — took the exam.
As of Tuesday last week the local Red Owl Store changed ownership. Mr. and Mrs. Jos. H Grams took possession from Vern Seger who owned it several years.
Opening day of Jordan’s Commander Elevator feed mill and mixing plant is tomorrow, June 30. Free coffee and doughnuts. Come in and get acquainted.
50 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1970
A business deal in Jordan was made recently when the Lucas Hardware on First Street was sold to John Lineburg of Minneapolis. Ray Lucas purchased the hardware store 10 years ago from Howard A. Juni, son of the original owner Christ Juni, who established the business in 1882.
The American Legion District Baseball Tournament will be held in the Mini Net Stadium Aug. 6-9.
Sunday morning, sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon, a thief or thieves entered the rectory of the St. John the Baptist Church and stole the Saturday night collection from the strong box, together with that, also the the Sunday morning mass money from the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. masses. Loss estimated between $700 and $800 and is not covered by insurance. Investigating is the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
Purchase of the Scott County Courthouse site was finished last Thursday. A 20-acre tract of land located on County Road 17, southeast of edge of Shakopee in Eagle Creek Township was purchased at a cost of $2,625 per acre with a $1,200 option retained on the adjoining south 20 acres. Alphons and Catherine Vierling have agreed to join the county in the annexing of the property to Shakopee.
Dennis Von Bank, 1969 graduate of Jordan High School, closed out a successive freshman year at Normandale State Junior College in Bloomington by being named outstanding wrestler.
The Belle Plaine Tigers came to Jordan last Thursday night and went home with a 4-2 victory. Jordan carried a 2-1 lead into the eighth and a two-run homer in the ninth sent the Brewers home with a 4-2 loss.
Saturday afternoon Jordan traveled to Lake Henry and came out on the short end of a 5-1 score. Lake Henry showed their true state tournament form as they collected 10 hits and zero errors. Where Jordan had six hits and four errors.
30 WEEKS AGO
June 21, 1990
James Rook was appointed to the Jordan Board of Education to fill the one-year unexpired term of Gordon Madsen, who resigned his position effective June 30.
On June 18, the Jordan City Council spent more than an hour discussing the platting of Crestview Estates, a 30-acre development project taken by Mamer Construction on the Swanson property on 400 Sunset Drive.
Lawrence Jabs, Public Works Director, requests residents of the Brentwood area and Syndicate Streets to keep their cars off the streets so they can begin sealing this week.
The heavy rains reported by Mrs. G.A. Slavicek the week of June 11-17 ranged from 1.08, 1.43, 0.78, 0, 0.5 and 1.54 inches and caused several flooded areas.
Construction of a $25 million medical complex to replace the aging and outdated St. Francis Regional Medical Center may begin in Shakopee as early as fall. Construction will be financed through the Benedictine Health System, the Duluth-based owner of St. Francis. St. Francis is 51 years old and has expanded several times.
Two-hundred and eighty persons, plus numerous local and public officials paid tribute to retiring senator Bob Schmitz for his 16 years of service in the Minnesota State Senate.
Four Jordan High School seniors were named this week to the 1989-90 Minnesota River Conference Athletic Scholarship All-Conference team. They are Eric Janssen, Ryn Ebel, Larry Menke and Sarah Herzog.
Jordan Brewers out-hit Victoria 15 to 9 and led, going into the last inning 6-3 before the Vics exploded for four hits and upset the Brewers 7-6. The Brewers have lost their last games and are 5-4 for the season.