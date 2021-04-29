123 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1898
Tailor Hagie and family have moved from the Ruppert building to upper First Street. He will now commence his tailoring business in the front of Nicolin’s bowling alley.
Regular services will begin at the Presbyterian church next Sunday evening at 8 p.m. and continue for the next six months.
The Jordan Rifle Club was out for a practice shoot on Sunday. Herman Herder has 173 points out of 210 for high honors.
Real estate taxes are coming due and may be paid in two installments — before May 31 and before Oct. 31. This makes taxes easier to pay than before.
William Heitkamp, age 30, died of lung troubles. He also had a cancerous growth on his ankle and a foot was removed. He recovered rapidly then caught a cold and lung problems. He was in business here since 1812. Burial was in Spirit Hill Cemetery.
William Golden is the Proprietor of the New Saloon, formerly Adam’s Old Stand.
Farmers are preparing their fields for corn planting.
The declaration of war was passed by Congress and signed by the president declaring that it exists since April 21, 1898 between the United States of America and the kingdom of Spain. The destruction of the ship Maine will be avenged.
The war department has issued a call to the states. Minnesotan quota is four regiment of infantry.
Joseph Richter is a licensed auctioneer in Jordan.
Jordan has three doctors. Doctor S.M. Janes, Doctor W.H. Phillips, who has an office in the Kehrer building and Dr. W.F. McCarthy. Dr. C.O. Orr is a dentist. His office is next door south of Kehrer’s Drug Store.
Blume Brothers will grind feed at their mill in Jordan on Wednesday and Thursday only.
100 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1921
A whole flock of “pussycat Johnsons” have been operating in this section lately. Prohibition Enforcement Agent Tucker has been busy. Last Friday and Saturday he was busy with an enlarged crew (there were half a dozen or more operatives in Jordan apparently). In Jordan there were four arrested and three cases cited for further investigation.
Approximately 100 gallons of beer and whiskey was seized. Belle Plaine, Shakopee and Chaska were also raided with arrests in all the towns.
The Jordan Photograph Gallery will open next Monday, March 28 and every Monday thereafter until further notice.
Easter vacation is here. St. John’s parochial school closed yesterday and will reopen March 29.
The first thunderstorm of the season is recorded as occurring during the early Sunday morning hours. There was a brilliant display of lightning and heavy rainfall, accompanied by hail.
The Jordan Patrols of Boy Scouts enjoyed another hike out near Helena on Saturday.
There was a social hop at Mudbaden last Wednesday night, the Lenten lid was lifted for a short program of dances in honor of St. Patrick and Ireland’s festive day.
Mr. and Mrs. John Duesterman have a new daughter born March 19.
70 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1951
The Jordan High School senior class play “Our Miss Brooks” will be presented tomorrow evening, April 27. It is full of laughs when Miss Brooks (JoAnn Wolf) and Coach Longacre (Paul Sunder) have “student problems.” Others in the cast are Joe Pekarna, Anita Link, Jean Haferman, Rita Hentges, Helen Schwingler, Jerry Sunder and Glenn Kerkow.
“Seeding is not in full swing” said a farmer yesterday. “There are too many snow covered spots in many areas.”
Rain on Monday interrupted many farmers.
The official record at Jordan’s stocker bridge was 24-34 feet, a drop of 4.28 from the spring high of 28.62 feet. Sand Creek in Jordan is less than normal. The three evacuated farms north of Jordan are about to be occupied again. Highway 169 is strangled at Shakopee. Sections of the road have washed away and concrete paving is hanging with no support. Bus service in the River Valley is largely at a standstill.
A rubbish blaze started a grass fire around the Pure Oil and Skelly Oil bulk tanks near the M. and St. L. depot about 10 a.m. Firemen soon quenched it. Another grass fire at the Gus Jabs residence at 3 p.m. caused no damage.
Francis Busch, Janitor at Jordan Public Schools, hurt his back while lifting items and is ordered to rest at home for a week.
Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Gerdes have a new daughter born April 20 in New Prague. Mr. and Mrs. Joe Pekarna had a daughter born April 23. Congratulations.
Contractors started excavating for the new homes of Jerry Drahosh on Sixth Street and Chester Schmitt on Second Street. The Drahoshes in a modern rambler and the Schmitts in a modern bungalow.
The planned practice session for the basketball players was called off when weather was 29 degrees and a brisk cold northwest wind all day. The Fairground Park came through the weather fine. The first game is planned for Maple with New Prague.
Joseph William Pekarna, a senior, is very active in school affairs. He is a four-year member of the football, basketball and baseball squads, named “all-district halfback” in the 1950 football season. He’s a member of the chorus, boys glee club, band and boys quartet. In dramatics he was the male lead his junior and senior years. Way to go, Joe!
50 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1971
Miss Anna Spandel of Jordan passed away at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 23 at the age of 83.
Miss Spandel was born March 25, 1888 at Jordan to George and Elizabeth Tepley Spandel, and spent all of her life in Jordan.
She and her sister Elizabeth and brother Joseph gardened across the street from their home on Shakopee Street, growing vegetables which found their way to the dinner table of many residents; also flowers, especially gladiolas. They furnished the altar of St. John’s for many years.
Theradyne Corporation has purchased the building and property that is has occupied the last three years from the Jordan Development Corporation. During Theradyne’s first year they built a 4,000-square-foot addition to the building bringing the total size to 20,000 square feet. Theradyne currently has 30 employees.
Sylas Stang of Jordan died suddenly at his home Sunday morning. He was born July 9, 1909 in Marystown to John and Mary Hennen Stang. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and one daughter and seven sons: Robert, Raymond, William, Edmund, Helen, Thomas, David and Richard.
New arrivals at Queen of Peace Hospital include a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Wermerskirchen (Myrna LaVelle) of Jordan on Thursday, April 22.
At St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee a daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph O’Brien (Bernice Gregory) on Tuesday, April 26.
30 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1991
The following mission statement was adopted by the District 717 school board at a regular meeting on April 18.
“The mission of the Jordan Public School system is to create and deliver quality education services for all learners, based upon citizen involvement, equal educational opportunity and lifelong learning directed toward personal, economic, civic and educational growth.”
From your City Administrator Coralee Fox’s column: Have you noticed the four-way stop at Hillside and Stuart Drive? All of the deteriorated sideways in the lower-town area have been measured and will be replaced this summer. The installation of a street light at the railroad crossing on Valleyview Drive and Syndicate Street in Brentwood in preparation for Jordan’s summer face-lifting operation.
St. John’s sixth-graders and their teacher, Mrs. Rosemary Heimkes, took the leadership to organize an Earth Week at St. John the Baptist School.
Julie Marie Kes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Catherine Kes became the bride of Michael Dennis Allar, son of Dennis and Phyllis Allar. All of Jordan at a marriage ceremony at St. John’s Catholic Church on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
The Jordan Hubmen baseball team won 1 game, and dropped 3 in Minnesota River Conference play. The Hubmen lost to Sibley-East 12-2, to Belle Plaine 6 to 5, and lost to Norwood Young America 11-1. They beat Waterville-Elysian 5-2 with a strong pitching performance by Tony Stier, Jordan’s junior right-hander.