123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1897
The next session of Congress may annex Hawaii, but it will take some time to do it for Senator Morgan has proposed an address favoring annexation, which will take him three weeks to deliver.
The mercury was 14 degrees below yesterday morning. The ice skating is good. The cold is predicted for several more days.
H.H. King is attending to some business connected with the installation of the electric light plant.
“The Club” gave their first ball last Friday at the Concordia Hall with Ellies’ Orchestra furnishing the music. It was a pleasant time.
C.H. Casey has an elegant stock of pocket knives, razors and scissors. He has a special price on pocket knives in order to introduce them quickly.
Peter Menke and family have moved from the country and are now settled in the Zettel home.
The addition of a couple inches of snow to the white gown already worn by Mother Earth on Tuesday has made for pretty fair sleighing.
The M.E. Congregation has installed a furnace in the basement. A great improvement over the old stove heating.
The Jordan school is meriting very favorable commentaries from all sources. The attendance in the five departments has now reached 250 students.
H.H. King and the city of Jordan have entered into a contract to operate 18 arc lights in the city for $950 per year, for a five-year term. The arc lamps will swing over the center of the squares, one at every other square and an extra one in the business center with one on Brewery Avenue between the breweries and one out near the high R.R. bridge.
Work on placing the poles has started and they expect to have the plant in operation soon after New Year’s.
Incandescent lamps will be placed in all business houses, offices and residences at a very nominal rental fee per month.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11-25, 1920
The Good Roads Amendment known as the Babcock Plan created and established a trunk highway system forever maintained by the highways of the State of Minnesota. Scott County’s two routes under the plan are the portions of the Daniel Boone Trail, officially described as No. 5 from the Bloomington Bridge, through Shakopee, Jordan and Belle Plaine to the LeSueur County line. The other route, the Woodrow Wilson Way, officially known as Route No. 13, enters the county at the Minnesota River bridge in Shakopee, through Jordan and to the LeSueur County line in New Prague. Now will we be among the early highways? Traffic through Jordan averages 500 motor vehicles daily.
Miss Amelia Busch became the bride of John O. Siefert on Nov. 23 at St. Benedict’s Church south of Jordan. Also that day Miss Agnes Beckmann and Joseph M. Schwingler were married at St. John’s Church in Jordan.
The eighth grade class of St. John’s School enjoyed a “peanut stab” yesterday afternoon as a reward for diligent studying.
The Robert Patterson Post of the American Legion are sponsoring a Thanksgiving Ball at the Opera House tonight.
Harold Heiland is working with Werner-Nolden. Carl Thomvold is employed at the Jordan Sulfur Springs and Mudbaden Sanitarium Company.
There will be a special service of Thanksgiving at the Jordan Methodist Church this evening at 8 p.m. with everything in English.
Schools are closed for the Thanksgiving period. It is expected that when studies resume next Monday, all the various departments of the public school, from primary to high school, will be housed in the handsome new $125,000 building erected during the summer and autumn, to replace the one destroyed by the fire.
Will it be a hard winter? We hope not. One reason is that all kinds of fuel are scarce and also high-priced.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 7, 1950
Jordan’s Minnesota River Independent Basketball team defeated Prior Lake 55 to 37 Sunday afternoon at the High School gym. Playing for Jordan were Barry, Belden, Schmidt, Rowert, Dalen, Pearson, Stang and Nolden.
Hilmar Mayerhofer and Warren Slavicek were among the five Scott County boys reporting for armed service duty on Dec. 3.
Flurries and a heavy fall of snow added up to seven inches of the white on the ground this week. There have been some sub-zero thermometer readings on three mornings — one severe. Roads are not blocked as the wind didn’t blow hard.
The Jordan High School Hubmen basketball team has been busy. Last Friday the team played the Arlington Indians losing 34 to 30. The first game of the season was against Belle Plaine. Jordan again lost 30 to 24. Weymouth Kerkow was high scorer in both games. Tuesday of this week the team met Cleveland and won 40 to 33. Tomorrow night they travel to Montgomery.
St. John’s parish is sponsoring a turkey social Sunday evening at 8 p.m. in the church basement.
A fire that started in the mechanical dishwasher and crawled between the walls was quickly put out by the Jordan firemen. Bernie and Hinny Wagner, owners of the Hamburger Home on Broadway were thankful for the quick acting men. Damage was $250.
Joseph Quatman sold his property in lowertown to August Hlatke.
Robert June has “joined the colors” and is at Fort Riley to be fitted out.
Michael Norb. Jr. was also inducted in the service with the Scott County groups.
Tonight the Jordan High School Band will appear in their newly purchased uniforms at their 8 p.m. concert. The uniforms were through the efforts of the “M” club. Also appearing on the program are the Girls’ Glee Club and Mixed Chorus.
The halls of J.H.S. have a “new look” with pictures on the walls of past sport teams and graduating classes. There is even one of a girls’ basketball team.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 3, 1970
Saturday, Nov. 21, Ronald DeGross had the misfortune to slip and fall into the snapping rollers of his corn picker while cleaning the machine. His left hand was caught and badly mangled. His brother, Kenneth and Steven Beckius managed to release his hand. At Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague all attempt was to save the hand, but was found necessary to amputate the member above the wrist Wednesday evening.
Two persons: Mrs. Evelyn Oldenberg and Lee Ries became three gallon donors at the Red Cross Bloodmobile Drive that visited the city last Friday. Wayne Bohnsack also became a one-gallon donor.
Duane Klingberg, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Klingberg and Kenneth Warden, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Warden are hospitalized in critical condition as a result of an automobile accident early Thanksgiving morning, a half mile west of Cologne and Highway 212. The cause of the accident is attributed to icy road conditions.
Mrs. Lloyd Lambrecht and son Paul returned home here Monday evening of last week after spending a month in Holstein, Germany with parents and grandparents, Herr und Frau Georg Urbanzyk.
Moving time — Mr. and Mrs. Dean Morlock and family to their new home at Prior Lake. Mr. and Mrs. Pat Walsh sold their farm to Mr. and Mrs. Milan Bonnsack. Mr. and Mrs. Robert Haas and Sean have moved to their basement home in St. Lawrence Township and Mr. and Mrs. Francis Mamer and Pam have moved to their new home on Cedar Lane.
Christian Schmitt, local jeweler, opens up “The Bakery” in downtown Jordan at 227 First St. E (formerly a bakery) with jewelry and contemporary crafts. Holiday hours 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Friday to 9 p.m.
30 YEARS AGO
Nov. 29, 1990
A new floral shop will open their doors for business Saturday, Dec. 1 at 213 Water Street in downtown Jordan. The new owners are Gene and Kristy Fritzvold. The floral shop is named “Satra She Floral,” derived from the first names of their children, Sara, Travis and Sheena.
Floral shop business hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Sunday.
Sundance Medical Clinic, Ltd. is pleased to announce the association of the first eye care center and John E. Bergstedt, M.D. at our Jordan clinic. The clinic is located at 560 Second St. W and will open Dec. 13, 1990.
Fifty-two people submitted entries to the “What’s Your Favorite Children’s Book?” contest sponsored by the Friends of the Jordan Library. The winners were Jes Schwingler and Emily Klehre (3-6 age group), Karla Schmidt (7-12 age group), no entries for the 13-18 age group and Catherine Lorenz (adult group). All entries will be on display through the end of November in the library.
When Jim Donna sat down at the piano one day to write “Liar, Liar,” he had no idea it would be the song that would sell over two million records for The Castaways, the Minneapolis band for which he played keyboards.
At its peak, “Liar, Liar” went to number 12 on the Billboard music chart, a national survey. In some regions, Donna said, the song went to number 1.
“It was the biggest hit from the Twin Cities until Prince came along,” Donna said.