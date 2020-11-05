123 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 1897
Halloween is Sunday evening. Look out for the pranks of the youthful jokers.
Joseph Nicolin or R. Wood have a large safe, in good shape, for sale.
Finally — the new school building is completed except a small painting area. The school will open next Monday.
Thomas Milton of the Milton Dairy is exceedingly well pleased with the business here. They are now paying nearly 90 cents for milk and patronage of the creamery is very satisfactory.
Wheat has been on the upgrade all week and climbing. Number 1 Northern brought 88 cents per bushel in the market.
Foreman Ricklick and his section crew along with other crews constructed a new side track in the M. and St. L. Railway yard.
Henry Betchwars, who has been in Antwerp, Belgium in the pursuit of the art of painting has returned home. He is an artist of high rank and has many testimonials of his skill.
The street force has been busy reconstructing portions of the wall on the creek at Brewery Avenue. They will construct some substantial wooden current breaks and make that portion of the avenue secure from damage of spring freshets. As soon as that is completed, the crew will return to grading First Street.
Sigmond Rendler is building a neat kitchen addition to his residence and veneering the entire building with brick.
Frank and Lizzie Betchwars attended the Reylick-Lalla wedding in New Prague Tuesday.
Robert F. Sachs has purchased supplies for tubular wall drilling and repairing and for the erection of several windmills in the area.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 21, 1920
A crowd of more than 200 people enjoyed the football game of the Town Team against Hopkins. It was a regular, strenuous, man-sized game free from unnecessary roughness. The score — 6 to 6 — a nice clean game.
Belle Plaine held a three-day “Good Roads Carnival” last weekend. It had a carnival, parades, dances and a good program of free acts.
Mrs. Jacob Morloch celebrated her 80th birthday with her children and grandchildren at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Henry Mertens, in Jordan.
General election day is Nov. 2. Ladies vote on all candidates, same as men.
Fred Piere is going to put steam heat in his place of business and the living apartments on the second floor. The Engler business block is also being connected to the steam mains of the Jordan Electric Light and Heating Company. Excellent progress is being made for heat at the new school building.
The remarkable fine weather was emphasized by the warm, summery rain that fell during the early hours on Tuesday. The shower was welcomed by cornhuskers especially. Pastures are in excellent condition and mow even better. Winterwheat and rye, sown last month, are growing famously.
Henry Arens is asking for voter support as he seeks a second term representing Scott County in the Legislature.
A group of young fellows held an invitational dance at Maerz Opera House last Friday night. There were about 50 couples present and a very pleasant time was reported by all attending.
The Economy Cash Store installed a new accounting system including a new cash register outfit. It is the last word in modern store equipment along record-keeping lines.
Werner Nolden has added a fine looking covered drag to his equipment.
70 YEARS AGO
Nov. 2, 1950
325 friends gathered at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 for the dedication of the new 4-H building on the fairgrounds in Jordan. The building is 26 x 100 feet with eight-foot ceilings, modern lighting and a gas furnace with thermostat control, and the aroma of coffee coming from the kitchen. The South end has a stage where two flags were displayed — Old Glory and the new United Nations Flag — the first UN flag to fly in Minnesota. A brief program was held with speakers and musical presentations.
A continuation of the fabulously beautiful “summertime in autumn” on Monday and Tuesday this week was almost hot, with midday’s shade temperatures into the 80s. Yesterday, it still was not freezy, but cooler, cloudy and possibly a change coming.
Miss Fruth is the new home economics, biology and general science teacher. She has taught for 23 years and is from Albany, Minnesota.
Despite the cold, blustery weather, nearly 500 people attended the 1950 Scott County soil management demonstrations at the Ambrose Hennes farm in Sand Creek township. Dewey Hahn was program planner and chair of the day with contour strip plowing, tiling, terracing and stone removal as the display of the day.
At the recent Commercial Club meeting, members heard about a millwork firm booking for a building in Jordan. L.A. Filler reported on the hospital committee looking for nuns to staff a proposed hospital in Jordan. Surveyors working on the Dols Addition Ditch problem will make their recommendations to the City Council.
The Jordan V.F.W. Port will hold a turkey-duck-geese social at Rupperts Bar Saturday evening, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.
The Corner Bar in Jordan will host a Sheephead Tournament on Thursday evening Nov. 2.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 29, 1970
John Stang was honored Thursday night by being guest of the month at the Jordan Commercial Club. He was presented a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his community activities.
Mrs. Isabelle Sunder returned home here Saturday from Minneapolis, where she had spent two weeks at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Lee G. Sunder and family, while Mrs. Sunder was recuperating from surgery.
Each week Jane Merwin, the Jordan News Reporter on KTMF 1350 KC, announces a Jordan school teacher of the week.
Teachers of the week have included Dave Weber, social studies; Thomas Ross, choral director; and co-nominees, Bob Boyden and Clarence Johnson, industrial arts instructor, all from the Jordan High School.
The average automobile owner pays about $30 a year (60 cents a week) in federal taxes to the highway trust fund which provides the federal share of the nation’s roadbuilding costs.
The Jordan Hubmen took on the Montgomery Redbirds last Friday night and lost 28-6. Jordan’s next game is here next Friday night against Arlington at 7:30 p.m.
30 YEARS AGO
Oct. 25, 1990
School board senses assurances voters will support tax levy referendum. The board also resolved to increase pay for substitute teachers from $50 a day to $60 a day.
In other action, the board approved to hire Mrs. Bonnie Baltes as an instructional assistant for a drug abuse prevention program. The program is funded by a $25,000 grant.
“Because Their Hearts Were Pure,” a good old-fashioned melodrama will be staged by the Jordan Community Theatre Oct. 27, 28 and Nov. 2 and 3 at Geno’s Hall on Broadway. All curtain times are at 7:30.
A new seating area, press box and storage section in the Mini Met is taking shape. The previous old press box and storage area was taken down to be replaced with this structure, directly behind home plate.
Rudy Perpich, Governor of Minnesota, has proclaimed the week of Oct. 29 to be Senior Dining Week in the state of Minnesota. Any person 60 years of age or older is eligible to eat at any one of the designated sites. Senior dining at the Schuhaus is one of them, with meals Monday through Friday, serving at 11:30 a.m. Call to make reservations.
The women of Hope Lutheran Church will have a Harvest Boutique on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mankato Loyola continued their crusade for a second undefeated conference championship by defeating the Jordan Jaguars, 15-10, 15-6 and 15-13. Loyola’s record in the conference last year was 14-0. This year they are 12-0 with two matches remaining.
The Jordan Hubmen closed out the 1990 regular season last Wednesday night at LeSueur and went on the short end of a 35-8 score to the Giants. The game was played under poor conditions as there were strong winds and a steady rain.