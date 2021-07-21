126 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1895
Forty-three people have registered for the Teacher Training School now in session at Jordan High School. Fifteen of the attendees are Jordan people. The subjects presented by the instructors are: Civil Government, Primary Arithmetic, Algebra and Methods, Advanced Grammar, Primary History, Advanced History, Reading and Physiology, Primary Geography, Advanced Geography and Reading.
Anderson’s force constructed a beautiful and substantial tile walk in front of Dr. Jane’s place. Schaefer’s store also is getting a new tile walkway.
While sleepwalking, ball catcher Jackson walked out the second story door of Strait Brothers Carriage, repository where the office and sleeping apartments are located, and fell to the ground below. He won’t catch any balls for several weeks.
A weird storm came up Tuesday that almost developed into a cyclone. Kaiser’s windmill was snapped from the steel tower and the front of Hagie’s tailor shop brick work was loosed and tumbled to the ground.
There will be a game of baseball next Sunday when Shakopee comes to Jordan.
Several days the forecast of the week brought the mercury to 90 degrees. Luckily it changed Thursday and just the right kind of weather to mature one of the largest wheat crops ever produced in the northwest.
100 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1921
The handsome new pavilion of the Lloyle Brothers on the north shore of Spring Lake will open on July 17 with a big dance. It is mammoth size with a maple dance floor.
Mr. Charles A. Miller, Scott County’s genial Walkers Company representative, has died. His funeral was at the M.E. Church in Lydia with burial in Concord Cemetery.
One-thousand-and-nine patrolmen are now repairing the highways of the state. Nine men are patrolling the Daniel Brooks Trail (Truck Highway No. 5) and two are patrolling the Woodrow Wilson Way (Truck Highway No. 13). Each patrolman is equipped with a team or tractor, other tools and must give 10 hours a day to his road work. It was said that Road No. 5 would be oiled from Bloomington to Belle Plaine.
Last Thursday the 30x70 foot barn on the farm of Henry Boeckman about three miles southeast of town burned down at the loss of $4,000. This past Monday the Charles Kerkow’s, Jr, farm about two and a half miles northwest of town in St. Lawrence suffered a fire. Everything burned with the exception of the residence, a small millhouse and a toolhouse. The barn was 65 feet long with hay and a calf, a new silo, a machine shed, a granary and a large poultry house with chickens were all lost at an estimate of $7,000. A barn on the same site was destroyed by fire two years ago.
Anton Kuechele said in all his 53 years he never remembered a hotter summer than this one.
The hum of the thresher of rye and possibly winter wheat will start soon. Rye is reported a good crop with wheat fair as hot weather has affected it.
A week of hot weather — last Friday 96, Saturday 96 — Sunday 98 — Monday 98 — Tuesday 96 and 95 yesterday with a heavy rain shower locally.
70 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1951
Three days there were drizzly showers and a heavy rainfall. Some areas saw hail. Midday temperatures around 80 degrees and nights low 60s.
Scott County chest x-rays for TB will be at the Hotel Jordan on Monday 23 of July from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., the 24th from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., on Wednesday the 25th from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Please try to keep your appointment time.
Phyllis Morlock and Sandra Peters will represent Jordan in Scott County’s talent show Wednesday evening July 25.
The Jordan Brewers remain in sixth place despite two losses during the week, to Belle Plaine 4-3 and to Prior Lake 7-5.
The Jordan School Board members are President Herb Strait, Secretary Leon Hennes, and Treasurer Henry Morlock. Other members are Don Undesser, E. Hillstrom and Geno Taddei.
Mrs. George Hartman sold her brick home on the corner of First and Mill Street to Gilbert Mickus.
Not midsummer yet but there was one hot 90 degree day. Most days are cool, not much over 80 degrees, and nights in the low 60s. There was a drizzle three days last week totaling about an inch of rain. Crops seem to flourish, rye is harvested, wheat and early oats are golden and ready to cut.
Jordan took the Legion Baseball Championship when St. Mark’s failed to show up. This gives Jordan a 5 win, 0 loss season.
50 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1971
Announcement was made this week of the purchase of the St. John’s church property by Roman and Lee Radermacher. The property, along Highway 282 across from the St. John’s school, was formerly owned by the Simones Lumber Company. The Radermachers are planning to build a new, larger and more modern Red Owl supermarket with adequate off-street parking. It is hoped that construction will start this fall with completion early next spring.
The house on the former Norbert Busch farm southeast of Jordan was the site of a fire school demonstration last Sunday. Firemen were here from 31 volunteer departments to attend the annual regional fire school sponsored by the United Fire Fighters Region. Lessons were learned in extinguishing seven types of fires by the state fire marshal. Also a rescue drowning demonstration was performed at the Mill Pond.
Sixty-nine pints of blood were drawn at last week’s Red Cross blood visit at Geno’s Hub in Jordan. Receiving pins from Jordan were: Mrs. Roger Gorner, three gallons; Mrs. Melvin Carlson, Russell Johnson, Elmer Oldenberg, and Lillian Kerkow, two gallon; and Mrs. Ervin Yanke and Mary Lou Stoldt, one gallon. Reported by co-chairmen, Marge Slavicek and Bernice Hoffman.
Last Thursday’s fishing contest at the Mill Pond saw large numbers of boys and girls come to try their luck. Randy Vohnouka and Ken Blekman each caught 61 fish and were named best fishermen. Laurie Undesser also caught a lot of fish and was named best fisherwoman.
30 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1991
Jaclyn Dahm, daughter of Bob and Donita Dahm, wins prizes in a special Mother’s Day contest, sponsored at all Dayton’s, Hudson’s and Marshall Field’s stores in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Texas. Jaclyn was the winner for age category 11-18.
Radon, Inc., a Jordan-based business which manufactures and sells dressings for horses, announced last week plans to move its operation from 2065 Broadway, Jordan, to a building they purchased in New Prague two years ago. According to Ramona Whipps, the company owner, the company was founded 22 years ago in Rockford, west of the Twin Cities, and moved to Jordan in the early 1980s.
Weymutn Kerkow, a six-year member of the Jordan Area Lions Club, has been designated a “Lion of the Year” 1990-1991.
The Jordan Knights of Columbus donated $2,300 to the Jordan Community Education and Recreation Department. “This donation will fill a great void in the program,” said Tim Litfin, community education and recreation director.
Starting today, July 18, your phone service will come from Vista Telephone instead of Centel.
A daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Riesgraf (Pamela Renne) of Jordan on July 1, born at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Another one of Paul’s potpourri items: Show me a man who has both feet planted firmly on the ground, and I’ll show you a man who can’t get his pants on!
Two losses on the road, the Brewers woes continue in baseball action. Ten-year Brewer veteran Dan Hentges smashed a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Jordan team out-hit Red Wing, but that was not enough. Final score Red Win 4, Jordan 2. On Sunday night, at Shakopee, Schleleper allowed only one run on two hits in a 4 to1 Shakopee Indians win.