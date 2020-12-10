123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1897
C.H. Casey installed an acetylene gas plant at Mr. Weibeler’s in Belle Plaine, lighting his basement, large store, opera house and residence. It is the largest plant he has installed. The mammoth generator manufactures gas sufficient to keep 45 burners lighting at the same time giving a clear steady light.
Morgan and Heiland have been busy this week in filling many cisterns.
Juergen’s has a complete line of children’s toys and scrapbooks. Ritschels has Christmas trees and fancy tree ornaments in a large variety.
August Heitkamp has opened a little notion store opposite the post office.
A rear-end collision on the Omaha Railroad station last evening resulted in demolishing the caboose and several flatcars. Nobody was injured.
Busch Brothers have opened a skating rink on the Millpond. During the balmy weather many of the young people enjoyed the pleasure of skating — and falling — “seeing the stars.”
The Christian Endeavor Society will hold a business and literary meeting tomorrow evening. Sunday’s meeting will be at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian church.
Farmers had a bountiful harvest, ice and coal dealers are having a belated harvest — and if about 500 delinquent subscribers will call and pay up at once we will have a well-earned harvest, too.
The Scott County Bank has issued its first annual calendar with a fine engraving and has the moon’s phases. The “Pioneer Drug Store” also has an attractive calendar for 1898.
The County Superintendent of Schools is having a pedagogical convention for teachers of the county on Sept. 18 in Jordan. All county teachers should attend, learn, meet and visit Jordan’s fine school.
The Ladies Charitable Club will meet at Mrs. Jane’s from 3 to 7 p.m. today. A charitable petition is extended to all to attend.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 1920
It was a gray Thanksgiving with little sun but mild temperatures. The air was damp. Homes were filled and tables laden, although turkey was scarce and high priced — 45 to 50 cents a pound.
The Jordan Red Cross class in home nursing is progressing nicely on their fourth week of studies.
Miss Lillian Borchardt and Walter Killian were united in holy matrimony at the Lydia Methodist Church on Dec. 1.
One hundred thirty-six hopeful young Americans sat happily at their desks in the large, comfortable, well-lighted rooms of Jordan’s handsome and commodious, fireproof, $125,000 public school on Monday morning. There are 11 seniors, 8 juniors, 14 sophomores and 14 freshmen. First and second grades have 26. There are 19 third and fourth graders 28 in fifth and sixth and 16 in seventh and eighth. There is one extra grade room. The agricultural and manual training rooms are not in use at present. The school is complete with auditorium, gymnasium and shower baths.
Cole and Harris are now equipped to do oxy-acetylene welding.
The J.F. Varner family are moving to the Mrs. Haas residence on lower First Street.
Services in Bohemian will be held in Jordan Lutheran Church next Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Koolzer and Michael sold the small triangular piece of land south of their sorghum mill to Ross Spandel, who will build a home.
Although roads are muddy experts say it is favorable for road graveling. Some road surfacing is in progress in different sections of the country.
Vincent Becker has disposed of his residence on Varner Street to George Leibbrand for $3,450.
A cement floor is being put in the M.E. church basement. The installation of steam heat from the Jordan Electric Light and Heating Company will give increased space due to removal of the furnace.
The lakes are still open. The roads are muddy. It would be fine to the see the sun again.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1950
Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Simones are celebrating their fifth anniversary of the Gambles Store at First and Broadway. Stop in and see their large supply of Christmas seasonal items.
The “Jordan Wheels” in-town basketball team lost to New Prague Sunday afternoon 45 to 38.
There will be two presentations of the sacred Cantata, “The Prince of Peace,” in St. John’s school auditorium on Sunday the 17th. First staging is at 2:30 and the evening presentation is at 8:15 p.m. Thirty-three chorusers and 11 tableau figures appear on stage. Solos are by Warner Wagner and Luverne Beckius.
With a total business of $780,000 for the year and a record of processing more than 21 million pounds of milk at its plant in Jordan under Manager Henry Cleaver, the Jordan Cooperative Creamery considered 1950 a good year.
A water main on Water Street suffered a break late last week. Matthew Ruppert and crew had the faulty main cut off and quickly had it repaired.
Yesterday “Old Sol” came up following a week of almost solid daytime grey skies on occasionally flurries of snow that added 15 inches in this area. Early yesterday morning thermometers recorded 8 to 10 degrees below zero.
Santa is coming to town tomorrow. The Commercial Club will have a party for the children at 2 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Santa will hand out bags of goodies to the kiddies — nuts and candy — real nice. There will also be Cartoon Movies on the program.
The county voters have registered bond proposals to build a new jail and an addition to the court house for more offices.
Christmas decorations crisscross Jordan’s six or seven loop blocks in the business area. Arches of greenery and lights brighten the streets.
The “A-team” of Jordan High School lost their basketball game on Tuesday evening by a score of 6 to 48 to New Prague. The “B-team” won their game 26 to 24.
“Ready for the oven” poultry will be awarded at Jordan Baseball Association Benefit Bingo in Mertz Taproom Saturday. Proceeds for new uniforms.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 10, 1970
Toll-free telephone service passes — this means that Jordan and Lydia telephone patrons will have toll-free services in their metropolitan area in about two years. An audit of the ballots indicates that this proposed bill passed by a margin of 80%.
Henry Morlock was honored Wednesday night as guest of the month at the Jordan Commercial Club meeting. Morlock has represented Jordan and District 14B in the Legislature for the past eight years.
Brice Beckman son of Mr. a nd Mrs. Gildard Beckman of rural Jordan is on the honor roll at St. John’s Preparatory at Collegeville, Minn., located 12 miles west of St. Cloud.
Postmaster May Casey today urged immediate mailing of all Christmas cards, parcels and any other holiday mailing as a safe guard in event of a national strike.
Renewing their Jordan Independent subscription from Jordan are: Mary Gregory, John W. Riley, James Swason, Ed Bowler, Mrs. Ben Engfer, H.J. Bendzick, Herb Grassman, Herman Krueger, Herb Trost, Ralph Wermerskirchen, T.H. Smith and Roman Kreuser.
A benefit dance will be held for Mr. and Mrs. Steve Neisen and Mr. and Mrs. Ronald DeGross on Friday, Dec. 18 at the New Prague ballroom. Tickets available various businesses.
Jordan lost its opening basketball game of the year to a much taller and experienced New Prague team Friday by a score of 82-40.
Coach Latterell was not entirely disappointed because of the five starters, Gary Bendzick, John Undesser, Pete Taddei, Bob Seifert and Steve Busch.
The Jordan High wrestling team won their wrestling match 37-19 against Waterville. Mark Doerr, Rick Riechow, Jack Herman, Myron Hentges and Lee Slavicek all recorded pins. Gary Pauly wrestled one of Waterville’s best wrestlers and won easily 14-3.
30 YEARS AGO
Dec. 6, 1990
Scott County Extension Agent Dave Hart said he knew it was about time to retire when the third generation of the Terry Stade family became active in 4-H.
Hart, who has served as a Scott County Extension Agent for 20 years, plans to retire Dec. 31.
Dave Wolf, President of Wolf Motor Co. in Jordan, has been re-elected to the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association Board of Directors for a two-year term.
Wolf has been involved with the auto business since 1969.
Thank you from the family Scissor Hut. I would like to thank everyone has supported my business in the last 16 years. I have sold the family Scissor Hut to Joan Johnson as of Dec. 1, 1990.
Mike J. O’Day, age 84, of Jordan, died Dec. 3. Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. at Strait-Ballard Funeral Home, Jordan. Internment was in Spirit Hill Cemetery, Jordan. O’Day is survived by his wife Dorothy and a brother, Edmund O’Day of Seattle, Wash.
Beginning Dec. 1 American motorists paid five cents more for every gallon of motor fuel as the federal excise tax increased from 9 to 14 cents per gallon on gasoline and from 15 to 20 cents per gallon diesel fuel.
Jordan’s second annual tree lighting ceremony was held Thursday night at Lions Park. Following the ceremony, Mayor Bob Colly led the crowd with the singing of Christmas carols.
The problem of vandalism is a growing concern for the city of Jordan and was discussed at the recent City of Jordan council meeting.
Looking Back is compiled by the Jordan Historical Society. For more information, email jhcsecretary@gmail.com.