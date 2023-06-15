120 years ago: June 11, 1903
Sunfish are biting nicely at Spring Lake.
The school year summary found that total enrollment was 230 pupils, a decrease of 8% from 1902. The superintendent feels pupils could have attended more if parents would take the proper interest in children.
Thirteen Jordan citizens w ent to Carver early Monday morning to bring back the Ohman Ferry which had been carried to Chaska by the flood. It was not a pleasant outing as it took from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to bring the heavy boat home.
A large group of the Arlington Social Club of Minneapolis came by train and had a nice day and picnic at Schutz and Hilgers Park. The amusements, sports and athletic events were good. And the music in the pavilion was excellent, they said.
There will be services in English every alternating Sunday at the German M.E. church at 7:30 p.m. There will be a half hour of song service before the sermon.
100 years ago: June 14, 1923
County fair dates posted in Shakopee on August 30, 31 and Sept. 1. Jordan will have their fair on Sept. 20, 21 and 22.
At Saint John’s graduation exercises Alois Sunder and Florian Ruppert were commercial graduates and fourteen received eight grades certificates. “Semper Fidelis” was the class motto for the Commercial and “Try, Trust, Triumph” for the eighth graders.
At a joint meeting of the boys and girls dairy calf, beef, sewing, cooking, canning and pig clubs, Henry Morlock Jr. was elected President and Edward Jani is club leader.
Cement worker Otto Rodell has been repairing the cement walk in front of H.T. Morlock’s three-story building at the corner of Water and Shakopee Streets.
Henry Timmerman tore up the 25-year-old sidewalk in front of his property fronting north on Second Street and put in a nice new sidewalk.
75 years ago: June 10, 1948
There has not been any rain around here since May 14th. Last Friday we had some rain, spotty but a promise of more. During the evening hours Sunday it was beneficial.
The first outdoor summer concert of 1948 will be Saturday at 8:15 p.m. in connection with the Jordan Peony Show held at Northern States Power Company’s office on First Street. The Jordan Band will play 15 selections. The flower show will be from 2 until 10 p.m. with many other flowers to be shown.
Fairgrounds Park saw the largest crowd of 1200 people in a long time last Sunday when Prior Lake played Jordan Baseball and lost to Jordan 14 to 4.
Work on excavation has begun on the Henry Arens residence he recently purchased on upper First Street.
Jordan Firemen worked double quick when a storage building at the rear of Mrs. Annie Rogge’s millinery shop and apartment succumbed to the flames. The nearby irreplaceable buildings had minimal damage.
50 years ago: June 14, 1973
Ground breaking ceremonies for the new Scott County Fairground site in Saint Lawrence Township were held Friday, June 8th.
The Scott County Board of Commissioners met June 5th to discuss plans for a new county building to be located on the present courthouse site directly in front of the existing building and will be connected to the existing building. Estimated cost of the new building is approximately $2 million.
The Jordan Fire Department was called out to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Reviere Monday afternoon for a barn fire. The fire was checked and the barn was saved.
Members of the Engler-Juni relationship will gather at the park in Jordan for a family reunion. Special guests will be Rudolf Engler from Kondringen, Germany, and Inge Engler Gerber from Teningen, Germany, both of whom had never been more than 75 miles from their home.
John and Jerry Seifert combined efforts against the Montgomery Redbirds last Wednesday for a 8-0 shutout and John stymied the Le Center Chiefs here on Sunday throwing a no hitter and blanking the Chiefs 10-0 on the ten-run rule in seven innings.
30 years ago: June 10, 1993
Lloyd’s, formerly Geno’s, in Downtown Jordan will have their first anniversary celebration by having a street dance along with a barbecue pig roast on Friday, June 18. During the past year, extensive refurbishing of the bar, dining room and kitchen took place.
Volunteers were busy planting flowers and greenery at the new Gazebo that was completed last year at the Lagoon Park.
Twenty-four students graduated from the Saint John the Baptist school, June 3.
Seventy-Seven diplomas were awarded by Dr. John Fredericksen, superintendent of the Jordan District, assisted by school board member Al Schroeder on Saturday night.
Improvements to Valley View Road and Syndicate Street were discussed and decided each should receive storm sewers, curbs, and gutters. Syndicate Street will receive a nine ton road from Sand Creek to the new edge of U.S. Transformer Property.
The Jordan Brewers won three of four games this week.