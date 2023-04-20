120 years ago: April 16, 1903
The formation of the Commercial Club, by the businessmen of Jordan last Thursday, bodes for the best interests of the city. It promises improvements in many areas and suggests reforms where carelessness has prevailed.
School news this month’s attendance in Room D (grades 3-4) was 92% for March. The pupils in room E (grade 2) are gardening on a small scale in cigar boxes. Several already have green sprouts.
A new ferry crossing the Minnesota River is going to be built. It will be east of the present ferry and directly across from Mr. Edward Bristol’s house. A contract was signed with Mr. Bristol to build the ferry and operate it as a free ferry for 1903 and succeeding seasons.
A number of Jordan parties are looking at the formation of a parks association for the purpose of securing a park in the city, erecting a pavilion and promoting the summer picnic excursion business from the cities. People who came last summer were pleased and would come again. We have the fresh air, fine scenery, and hearty hospitality.
100 years ago: April 19, 1923
A sparkling four-act comedy “Believe Me, Xantippe” is the senior class play to be presented Friday evening at 8:15 p.m. and at a 3 p.m. afternoon children’s matinee. Ten class members will be in the play, the other seven members will be in vaudeville skits between the four acts.
Miss Bertha Dubbe and George Greenwald were married yesterday at Saint Paul’s Church by Reverend Brandes. George is employed by Scott County Oil and has brought a home here.
Franklin Nicolin, senior, died of an apoplectic stroke at his home in California. He will be buried in Saint John’s cemetery. The family was planning on returning to Minnesota said his daughter Mrs. F.S. Leonard. Nearly 90 years old, Mr. Nicolin lived in Jordan for 35 years, built a fortune in milling and a mercantile business. One of the kingpins of Minnesota Valley industry.
Across from our front door on the steps of the Ritschel building, a magnificent geranium is sunning itself for the day. It is the premier of two large windows full of beautiful plants kept by Mrs. Gierlich.
75 years ago: April 15, 1948
Frank Eikenbush, Jordan’s palomino horse owner (and also a dance band leader) entered his horse El Del Rayo in a stallion exhibition in Waterloo, Iowa, and won in four events.
The Jordan American Legion Post voted to sell the former Roderig building which the post purchased from the Koetz brothers about two years ago to Vern Seger who conducts a store on the first floor.
Edmund Siefert is constructing a one story, 40x50 building on Broadway west of Highway 169 and east of the Minneapolis and Saint Louis Railway station. He purchased the land from William Morlock, Ed Siefert and Lloyd Vormack. It will have a new automobile agency, TUCKER. The building will have a display-room, garage and service quarters. It should be open June 15.
Opening of the newly formed Minnesota River League baseball teams is two weeks away. The weatherman has failed to cooperate with practice plans dishing out frigid days.
50 years ago: April 19, 1973
Ole Olson, manager of Northern States Power Company, Jordan Office, was elected president of the Jordan Lion’s Club at the April meeting held at the Golden Fox Cafe. Vern Heutmaker was elected secretary replacing Bob Wold who served in this post since 1971.
The Jordan Independent editor visited with Vic Kasper. Vic reminded Keith Thaves that it was 1948 when he purchased the famous Mertz Bar and ran it for eight years.
30 years ago: April 22, 1993
An excited Grace Jabs of Lydia leaped out of her seat, ran onto the A Stage and into CBS game show when said and asked to “Come on Down.” She had been selected to the game show, “The Price is Right. Jabs correctly guessed the price of a 36-inch projection screen and earned herself a dinette set and television valued at a total of $4,277.
Young Hubmen start out in the Minnesota River Conference.