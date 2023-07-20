120 years ago: July 16, 1903
Sunday was a very busy day for the proprietors of the summer resorts at Spring Lake, Fish Lake and Long Lake. The weather was simply perfect, roads good and people came for Jordan, Shakopee and New Prague. The fishing report was good.
The annual school meetings will be held in various county schoolhouses on July 18. Jordan Public School will meet in Room A. The term of present director E.C. Gran expires and elections will be held.
Wanted: poultry and eggs by G.W. Todd in the Gravel Block in Jordan.
Fred Juni went to Lake City to attend Company A Minnesota National Guard. He will be a scullion in the culinary department at Camp Lakeview.
G.C. Schmitt is improving his property to be a cement walk from the street to the rear of the store building.
Willie Dennig has good taste and displays his artistic work in the store window displays.
The rye crop is completed but the wind and rain storm last Thursday twisted the tall grain badly and cutting was slow. The barley crop was also badly dislodged.
New potatoes are now in the markets.
Mr and Mrs. George Otte from Farmington were in town looking for a home. Mr. Otte will be the new superintendent of our school.
The Harmonica Hall roof will be reshingled also the annex and the entire exterior will be painted to complete a series of renovations and improvements started several months ago.
The present location of one of Sand Creek Town’s wheelscrapers is unknown. The board of supervisors asks for the return of some at once.
On August 15, 1903, the supervisors of Sand Creek Town will meet at Jacob Weckman’s places to consider sealed bids for the cutting down of the hill and grading the road at Jacob Weckman’s.
100 years ago: July 12, 1923
C.H. Casey has sold his Ford Agency to Loren Habegger including all parts and other stock on hand together with the good will. Casey has handled Fords for thirteen years and has sold hundreds of autos and some tractors and trucks.
The mercury in the Juergens thermometer registered close to 98 degrees in the shade on Monday. The hottest day in several summers.
“The Grays,” Jordan’s nifty second nine, went out to Hennes’ ball park last Sunday and played East Jordan, losing by a score of 17 to 12.
The new carpenter firm of Kaiser and Schneider have the order to build Joseph Klemenhagen’s new residence.
Henry Langer’s funeral was last Thursday at St. John’s Church with burial in the cemetery.
The New Prague Firemen returned for a second baseball game with the Jordan Firemen at Morlock Field last Sunday. It was a close game witnessed by a good crowd with New Prague winning 7 to 4.
The second shipment of street oil arrived last Friday and was laid on the streets Saturday and Monday. ‘Twas hot work.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph T. Sunder have moved to the Rick residence on Shakopee and Third Street. Mr. Rick recently added a garage and other improvements to the property.
The bridge crew of the Minneapolis and Saint Louis railway are in town to stay for three weeks. They have shingled the depot and will make repairs to the line.
75 years ago: July 15, 1948
The cutting of oats, barley and winter wheat was in progress this week. Rye is all harvested.
The July heat wave continued all through last week with midday temperatures in the high nineties. Monday we had a spotty rain showers and high eighties.
A flier has promised to come to the Morley farm this evening and demonstrate corn-borer spraying equipment. Everyone interested is welcome.
William H. Varner, 74, was laid to rest at Spirit Hill cemetery last Saturday afternoon. Hewas the son of pioneers Barkly and Adeline Baier Varner, a member of Hagies orchestra and bands, and one of the founders of the Scott County Fair.
The Jordan Hubmen baseball team lost to Chaska’s team 3 to 4 on Sunday. Playing for Jordan are Mickus, D. Erickson, Kaczrowski, Voigt, Cupka, Betchwars, Sunder, W. Erickson and Hennes.
The second team, the Rockets, came through and won their Chaska game 7 to 3.
Doctor A.E. Tillisch, eyesight specialist, is having office hours 9 to 5 every Thursday in the former Dr. Havel office in Hotel Jordan.
Irving Burling and Bob Radke are both in the National Guard and are spending two weeks at Camp Ripley.
Stanley and James Smith, Joe Pekarna Jr., James, Vernon, and Gerald Busch, Gerald and Paul Sunder, David Mertens, Donald Javurek, and Charles Kunz are the “midget baseball team.” They went to Le Sueur for a game and won 8 to 0!
Road on the level emerging from Bendzick Canyon Road has been graded and graceled to junction with pavel road No. 169.
50 years ago: July 19, 1973
The council voted to award a two year contract to Don’s sanitation for garbage pickup in the residential area of the city.
The city council resolved Monday night to band strippers and go-go dancers in the city of Jordan.
The Jung Product Inc. from Cincinnati, Ohio, announced they will purchase 70 % of Theradyne’s common stock.
Vernon Gerdes, president of the Scott County Farm Bureau Board, announced the appointment of Al Bart as agency manager for Farm Bureau insurance in Scott County.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced today that children entering school for the first time must have received immunization for both measles and rubella.
William G. Golla recently announced his new associate in the practice of law with Robert A. Nicholas. Mr. Nicholas has law offices in Chaska and Young America.
The Metropolitan Council, Monday approved a contract to have a plan developed for a standard 911 emergency phone system in the metropolitan area.
The Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague held 100 hours of classroom and clinical experiences class. 17 completed the class, with Connie Huss and Ann Hogan from Jordan completing the course.
The Brewers under the management of Bill Buesgens are hot! The Brewers had 37 hits to win three games. In the last four league games, the Brewers collected 41 runs and 48 hits. The team batting average for those four games is .366.
30 years ago: July 15, 1993
Some Sioux Vista residents have been “put out” by stormwaters. Dale and Lori Otto have not been able to use their driveway since June 26 because of water backing up rather than running away. They’ve been using a canoe, they’ve been still able to access their homes.
The Jordan Fire Department held a retirement party at Lloyd’s for four of their retirees: Mark Kochlin (26 years), Ken Eischens (22 years), Gil Hartman (22 years), and Ron Malecha (20 years). Also recognized was Dave Wermerskichen who passed away last year after his 17 years of service.
Members of the 1943 Jordan High School class celebrated their 50th class reunion at Lloyd’s, June 25.
A 50 state relay peace run aimed at reducing racist and ethnic tensions in American cities will arrive in Jordan Wednesday, July 21 at 8:10 p.m. This 11,000 mile peace relay is due to end in mid-August and is part of the 80 nation Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home peace run, the longest run in history.
The month of July is hot for the winning Brewers. They have gone 7-0 since July 1 and the overall record for the season so far is 17.5