123 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1897
Just think — In 1800, gentlemen wore a queue and powdered hair. The village gathered at the inn on "post day" to hear the news. Virginia contained a fifth of the whole population, there were no public libraries in the United States, books cost $15. Stoves were unknown, cooking was an open fireplace. A New England girl could not marry until she could bake bread and cut it neatly while warm. Times do change!
The Jordan Cemetery Associations are vigilantly watching for the person or persons who are robbing lots of flowers planted there and removing them elsewhere.
William Hessing surprised his Jordan friends when he returned from Detroit, Michigan with a handsome bride, Miss Lena Schlenkert. They will make their future home on his large farm west of the city.
Gotleib Leibbrand shipped a carload of fat stock and cows the first of the week.
Contractor Graves was here on Monday and will start the brick work on the new school building next week.
Ochsenreiter and Cunrath drove to Faribault with several dozen rustic chairs which they disposed of at a good price. They found that rustic was in good demand.
The persons wishing to secure their second naturalization papers should not fail to attend the special term of district court to be held by Judge Cadwell, in this city, tomorrow. The fee is $1.
James and Loss' combined 10 and 20 cent show will exhibit in Jordan next Friday with two performances at 2 and 8 p.m. They have many new acts and starting features. They strictly prohibit thieves and toughs from following the show.
100 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1920
The executive committee of the Scott County Fair Board in Jordan has signed a new 10-year lease of Schultz and Hilgers Park to end in 1930. To improve facilities this year the will erect a new agricultural hall on the grounds. It will be 30 by 50 feet and will house agricultural and fruit exhibits. The fair dates are Sept. 16, 17 and 18.
The lights went out in Jordan when an auto hit a telephone pole on Helena Street near the Jos. Grams residence. No one was hurt but the auto could have gone down the steep bank some 25 feet to the rocky bed of Sand Creek.
A barn dance in my new 36 x 60 foot barn at my place two miles southwest of Jordan on Sunday June 20. Music by Borak-Budin Orchestra. Everyone cordially invited. Jos. Schwingler, Jr.
Finally there is a good prospect that the stretch of road from Spirit Hill Dairy south to the corner is to be made good. The county commissioners appropriated $600 to Jordan for that purpose.
Milkman J.B. Dols has suspended delivery of milk to residences and will deliver to stores only.
The first pavilion dance of the season was held at Schultz and Hilgers Park Sunday night. There was a dandy crowd and a fine time held as usual. About 250 couples were in attendance.
The Fourth of July celebration in Jordan will be under the auspices of the Jordan Brass Band in Schultz and Hilgers Park, rain or shine.
Jos. Schwingler, Jr., is building a complete set of farm buildings on the west eighty of the old Krug farm. The foundation is all ready for a frame and stucco modern home.
Barn Dance: Sunday, June 13 at my place 4.5 miles across the river. Music by Jordan Legion Orchestra –William Zaun.
And another barn dance in my new barn 1/2 mile south of Marystown, June 16 –Leander Hennen.
70 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1950
There has been an average attendance of 70 children at the Summer Recreation Program.
The census headquarters in Mankato reported Prior Lake to have 528 residents — up fro 349 in 1940. New Market 1950 population is listed as 193, Savage has 386 and Elko 112.
Mild temperatures, days sunny and mild, even cool, characterized the week's weather. Temperatures went as low as 40 degrees on Sunday, which was wet, cloudy and foggy in the evening. An excellent rain came Saturday, relieving the area's dryness.
It was the line crew of MVEC with Robert Hamer in charge that first saw the fire at German Settlement, south of Belle Plaine. A stroke of lightening struck the Lutheran church, which burnt down.
The Brewers came through with a hectic 8-6 victory over Shakopee last Thursday evening. The game was cut short by a cloudburst after a wild and wooly sixth inning.
Mr. and Mrs. Chester Liebbrand will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on June 25.
The Rev. Willard J. Weeks has been reappointed as pastor for the Methodist churches in Jordan and Lydia.
Henry Cluever has returned to his job at the Jordan Creamery after a week north of fishing.
Modern seven room house for sale in Jordan. Arranged for two tenants. New gas furnace. Hot water, weather stripped, insulated. M.J. Weinberger.
Quietly, management and baseball fans of Jordan are hoping the eight tall towers will at last be st up for the scheduled MRL game with mighty Belle Plaine on Wednesday night, June 29, will be "under the lights." So mote it be!
Free wedding dance at Kasper's Hall in Jordan on June 28. Everybody is welcome!
Father Samuel lead a pretty and pious Corpus Christi procession of the Jordan Catholic congregation on Sunday. The weather was just lovely.
One of the very popular numbers on the June 10 evening free band concert was a medley of Stephen Foster's music, such as "Swanee River." The June 17 concert featured marching music.
Dickie Nachbar spent the weekend in Hastings with his aunt, Mae Nachbar.
Mrs. Rollie Sunder spent several days with friends in St. James.
Lawrence Herder announces the coming marriage of his sister, Sally, to Edward Bruenig on June 24.
Isdore Walerius recently took his final exam in watchmaking and received his certificate after two years of schooling and eight thousand hours of apprenticeship. Our congratulations to him.
50 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1970
James J. Pauly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Pauly of Jordan of Jordan, will be among a group of students who will spend six weeks on a study tour in Schiller College near Stuttgart, Germany.
Band concert, June 24, at 8 p.m., in front of the high school. In case of rain it will be the following Wednesday, July 1, at 8 p.m.
Graduates of Jordan High School class of 1945 will have their reunion at the Hub in Jordan on July 11. Committee member in charge are Mrs. Loren Whipps and Mrs. Donald Dols of Jordan, Mrs. Robert Grassman and Mrs. Urban Deutsch of New Prague.
Building permits required in Jordan. All buildings, homes and garages or sheds that are constructed or moved into the city of Jordan require a building permit. Also, also any changes in the dimensions of existing structure require a permit. The Jordan City Council requests that all building permits be presented in person to the planning commission that meets the last Tuesday of each month.
Last week, Mrs. Sherri Sinn presented her pupils in a dance recital in Shakopee. Those participating from Jordan were Nancy Pekarna and Paula Sunder.
Brewers pound Montgomery 9-4 on a muggy Sunday afternoon. Ed Breimhorst led the way with three hits and Jim Taddei, Frank Hilgers, got two hits a piece. Nachbar hit a three-run homer, plus two other hits, to out hit the Redbirds with 13.
30 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1990
Previously, if a farmer wanted to bury demolition from an old building on his Scott County Farm, he either had to get a solid waste landfill permit or bury the debris illegally without the sanction of county officials. Landowners may now seek a variance to bury concrete demolition debris from buildings on their land, following approval of the concept by the Scott County Board on June 5.
Taylor Bancshares chairman, Al Fallenstien, announced Monday that a definite agreement has been signed for Taylor Bancshares to purchase the Jordan office of Norwest Bank Minnesota.
Senior softball player Sara Eischens was selected to the all-region and all-state softball teams. Sara is the daughter of Jeanne and Wally Eischens.
Four Jordan High School Jaguar softball team members were named to the 1989-90 Minnesota River Conference all-conference team last week. They are Sara Eischens, Jenny Eischens, Margaret Robling and Becky Weiers. Ann Lynch was named honorable all-conference.
Eighty-six Jordan High School seniors received their diplomas at commencement exercises Saturday, June 9 in the high school auditorium.
The Jordan Community Education and Recreation Department in conjunction with its youth development committee, is proud to announce the first annual Jordan "Buck-A-Duck" race.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 14, at 10 a.m.
The Brewers made it through the busiest week of the season with a 2-1 record and now are 6-3 for the season.
The Brewers knocked off Union Hill by an 18-6 score on Tuesday, June 5. On Friday night, Jordan beat Arlington in a game that produced 24 runs on 31 hits, six doubles, a couple of homers and nine errors. Final score was Jordan 13 over Arlington 11. On Sunday, the Brewers winning streak came to a screeching halt as Chaska invaded and upset the hometown lads 7-4.