123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 1897
Nicolin’s Cash Store is having a closing-out sale. Everything — entire stock — is less than the cost. The highest price allowed for produce in exchange for good at cash prices. Everything must go.
Eli J. Palmer, 79, a pioneer Jordan settler, has died. He opened a farm in the wilderness a couple miles north of Jordan, with the Redman as his only neighbors.
Morgan and Heiland, liverymen, have opened an office in the waiting room of the Central Hotel building.
Strait Brothers have purchased the property where they have their livery barn and anticipate erecting a commodious building in the near future.
Place your order for a box of Christmas Cigars at 65 cents and up at H. Herder’s cigars.
Mathias Bush and crew succeeded in turning the course of the Sand Creek into Schreiner’s Pond and the stream has been filling the space once used to furnish power for the old Foss-Wells Mill. For many years it has been a “desert west.” The pond is pretty well filled and when sufficiently frozen will be cut up into ice and packed away for next summer’s use.
Many Democratic and Republican senators are in opposition to the annexation of Hawaii and it’s impossible to procure the two-thirds vote needed to ratify the annexing.
Schaeffer’s one price cash store has men’s all-wool shirts for 75 cents and wool fleece shirts and drawers for 50 cents on their clearance sale. Soda crackers and raisins are 4 cents per pound and a can of red salmon is 10 cents.
Shop at Schmitt and Son for a black beaver overcoat at $4 or a brown beaver overcoat at $6. Checked suits are $5 and all wool, black clay suits are $7.50.
Earl Wood has a new line of books for sale or rent.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1920
The M. and St. L. Railroad depot at Jordan was robbed against Tuesday night. Entry was made through the waiting room, the lock on the freight room was forced open. Eight sacks of nuts consigned to Joseph Sunder were taken, also a box of notions, a sack of sugar and crackers from a Chicago catalog house. No clue to the criminal. Auto tracks leading from and to the cities are imprinted on the ground.
Two women escaped from the women’s prison in Shakopee by making a rope of bed sheets and climbing to the ground. They were found the next day in Mendota.
Joseph Sunder, Ed Juni and Frank Pekarna presented a petition to the city council for more adequate night police surveillance to prevent store robberies. The City Fathers decided to change daily hours of police service to 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. No action was taken concerning a change of lighting.
A thief entered the home of Theo. Broos Tuesday afternoon and stole $45 in cash. No one was home. The money was secreted in a trunk. The thief knew where to find it.
Come to the Santa Claus Headquarters for mechanical toys, dolls, Christmas candies and nuts. We have Christmas trees too. The Palace — Al Heibel, prop., in Jordan.
We have holiday gifts for the entire family. See our line of jewelry, clocks, silverware and cut glass. Hear the new Pathe Phonograph. E.F. Slavicek, jeweler.
On Dec. 16 evening an Apron and Necktie Social will be given in Gierlich’s Hall in Lydia by the Ladies of the Lydia M.E. Church. The public is welcome and lunch is served.
Raymond Bauer is enjoying permanent discharge from the United States Navy and is home with his parents, the Joseph H. Bauers.
Ed Smith is circulating a petition that the Board of Education purchase Small Field property for recreational purposes of the school and the public.
Progress is being made on the Helena Street viaduct over the M. and St. L. Railroad.
Plasterers have finished this work at Mrs. C.M. Caswell’s home on the Third Street.
The residence of Gerhard Fuhrman in Shakopee is having a well drilled. He took down the building formerly used as a cigar shop and will have a spacious lawn.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 1950
“Hubmen Oracle” — school newspaper — The Home Economics area has a new deluxe kitchen, the largest of three units, with the most modern and best equipment. The electric dishwasher has not been used yet, but it will be a great help. We have the largest electric stove and refrigerator and we are learning to operate them. The garbage disposal is in our unit and also a great help. It’s the nicest kitchen we’ve seen.
The Jordan High School A Capella Choir has forty-eight members. We meet for an hour each week and are preparing for a concert.
In English class we are learning the proper procedure for folding letters and placing them in envelopes.
Old Town is represented by Billand Adeline Dueffert’s Place and Nic Hames’ Hollywood Inn Christmas greetings.
The Northwestern State Bank of Jordan had an open house on Tour the Bank Day. Visitors were shown the many banking machines, the forms used in banking and the various devices for safeguarding money and other valuables. The tour proved to be educational and very interesting to all who attended.
Snow — 12 to 14 inches has the street crew busy plowing. Snow from the push-aside equipment was window high along edges and curbs. Most business places in Jordan are having it hauled away at their own expense.
Do you remember some of these long-gone businesses? Prusak’s Tavern and Cafe, Mertz Tap Room, Schmidt’s Body Shop, Peter’s Red and White, Hanger’s Meat Market, Slavicek Plumbing and Heating, Stang’s Liquor, Jelenek’s, Snyder Drug, Beckman’s Bakery, Henry Simon’s Lumber, Krautkremer Hardware, Scott County Oil, While Front Bar, Izzy’s Jewelry and Gifts, Jordan Motor.
They all wished you a Merry Christmas — and so do we at the Jordan Area Historical Society.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1970
Social security representatives will be in the basement of the Jordan MVEC building on Tuesday, Dec. 22 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 noon to answer questions and assist individuals in the filing of claims for social security benefits.
Born: A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kes (Catherine Pieper) on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Thomas, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wolf, received his first communion in St. John’s Catholic Church on his birthday Sunday morning.
City of Jordan snow ordinance No. 134, an ordinance of regulated parking of vehicles on city streets.
The city council of Jordan Minnesota ordain: Section 1. No vehicle shall be parked on any city streets after 3 a.m. the day of, or all day the day after, any snowfall which necessitates removal of said snow from said streets, unless said streets have been cleared of said snow. Section 2: Penalty. Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $100 or by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 90 days. Section 3: This ordinance becomes effective from and after passage and publication — passed by city council Jan. 4, 1965.
The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Jos. Deutsch was baptized Sunday at high noon in the Catholic church of St. John the Baptist by Rev. Silvan Waterkotte, O.F.M., and received the name Joseph Raymond. His sponsors were Gary Bigaouette from Belle Plaine and Mrs. Louis Steinhoff from Shakopee.
Jordan took a commanding lead in the first quarter and were never headed as they win their first basketball game of the season 60-45.
In what looked like a football game at times, the Belle Plaine Tigers completely out muscled the Hubmen by 30 points here Friday night. Belle Plaine downs Jordan 81-51.
30 YEARS AGO
Dec. 13, 1990
Scott County Sheriff Bill Nevins has warned the public to use caution when dealing with telemarketing firms after his office received a complaint from a senior citizen. Nevins said that if anyone believes they are victims of fraud, they should call authorities.
The Sundance Medica Clinic is pleased to announce the association of First Eye Care Center, Inc. and John E. Bergstedt, M.D. at their clinic at 560 Second St. W.
Rachel Kiewel, daughter of Larry and Marci Kiewel, was excited to receive her prize for earning first place in the Minnesota Make it Yourself with Wool contest held in St. Cloud during the Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers Convention.
According to Deborah Brown, Horticulturist with the University of Minnesota’s Extension Service, use sand instead of fertilizer on icy driveways or walks.
The City of Jordan is offering a $100 reward for information leading to the arrest of persons responsible for vandalism to the community Christmas tree in Lions Park in Jordan.
News from the Schule Haus — we welcome our new resident Dorothy Kochlin. We are happy she joined us.
Arnie Giebel, 64, a teacher and coach at Northfield, Minnesota for more than 20 years, died of a heart attack during a business trip in Whitefield, Montana. Arnie played for the Jordan Brewers in the middle 1950s as a catcher and first baseball. His wife, Kay, taught at Jordan High School from 1953 to 1955.
Students at Jordan High School collected a record 1,650 food items for the Scott County Food Shelf Program.
The Jordan Hubmen boys basketball team is going to have a tough time beating the excitement of their opening game in 1900-1901 season. In a thrilling three over-time game the Hubmen outlasted a veteran Waterville-Elysian-Morristown team 67-66. The Hubmen were six of nine from the three-point range.
Paced by the inside work of 6’8” Craig Wackholz and 6’5” Todd Andrix, the Crusaders of Mayer Lutheran handled the Jordan Hubmen 76 to 58 at Mayer on Friday night.
The Jaguars Basketball tri-captains for the 1990-1991 season are all juniors. They are Heather Herman, Jill Gaulke and Amy Weiers.