123 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1898
The School Budget: Miss Beer’s pupils are capturing crickets for nature work. There is a woeful lack of slates and pencils in the First Primary. Miss Kaufmann’s music aids in securing orderly dismissals. The fourth grade is writing geography reports from supplemental reading. Miss Taylor’s room is collecting shells and beautiful tinted autumn leaves for object lessons.
Anderson’s crew is laying cement walls in Montgomery this week.
William H. Hilgers has received a lot of electricians’ supplies of all kinds and is better prepared than ever to supply the demands of his wares.
Syrup manufacturer William Pfeifer is manufacturing an excellent quality of syrup at the old stand on the Bloom Farm. He reports a large yield this season and and excellent quality.
The 10-year-old sons of Dr. McCarthy and C. Hoffman went out in the Helena Woods butternut picking and lost their way. After spending the night in a hay stack, they wandered into New Prague and were returned home the next day.
The case of the M. and St. L. Railroad Company vs. Henry Nicolin, to settle on the valuation and privilege of running a spur track over the defendant’s land, was heard by Judge Cadwell. A decision will be made in a few weeks.
The fire department as out with the engine for practice on Friday evening. The boys and the engine worked well, but we hope there is no occasion for their labor for some time.
If you want the latest style in fall and winter millinery and fancy dressmaking, call on May Ritschel, and see the Volunteer, Dewey and Schafter hats.
Mrs. Rogge will have a grand opening of fall and winter millinery on Friday and Saturday.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 15, 1921
A Sunday School Rally will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for the renewed interest, attendance and spirit in Sunday School work. A full attendance is desired.
Bids were opened in St. Paul for the moving of 18,000 cubic yards of dirt on the Helena Street in Jordan. This will fill both in north and south approaches of the M. and St. L Railroad viaduct. The road will be built up to easy grade, straightened and widened.
The Henry Simon Lumber Company have improved their property with a new cement wall on the west side of the property.
Mrs. Peter Schultz, mother of Robert H. Patterson, received a telegram saying her son’s body will arrive in New York tomorrow and arrive in Jordan a week later. The local American Legion Port is named after Robert.
F.C. Morlock has cabbages for sale, cheap.
The high school football team is forming, but somewhat handicapped by the loss of a couple of valuable players.
H.C. Heiland is here from Rice Lake, Wisconsin taking the baths and to attend the County Fair. Other family members will also come to the fair.
Mrs. John Busch died Tuesday morning at the age of 77 years. Born in Blatzheim, Germany, in 1844, the family came to America in 1856. She is survived by two daughters and two sons, Mathias and John Busch.
Corn is an extra good crop this year. Henry Greenwald noted an especially fine ear with 1,020 kernels on it. E.T. Morley’s crop of corn on the Minnesota bottom lands is also extra heavy and fine quality this season.
70 YEARS AGO
Sept. 20, 1951
Ralph Wolf and Phyllis Shambouer were wed on Sept. 15. Robert Wolf served as his best man.
Tasks at St. John’s Catholic Church are now completed. It started last year with tuckpointing the brick walls and stone foundation and fitting the windows with modern storm and screen combinations to protect the priceless imported stained glass. This year a new hardwood floor was laid and linoleum was laid in the entrance steps and sanctuary floor. The pews newly varnished. About 150 gallons of paint were used and about 340 square feet of gold leaf was utilized in the beautification.
The class of 1941 will hold their reunion at the Hotel Jordan on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
Mr. and Mrs. T. F. Adams are building a new home on the site east of their home on Sunset. It will be a rambler-type cottage.
The contractor repairing the Fairgrounds bridge has completed his work. The remainder of the bridge floor will be done by local hometown workers.
Joseph Schwingler recently sold his home in the Arcade Addition to Clarence Dufek. The Schwinglers then bought the new Joseph L. Link home in the same section.
The 1951 football season opened last Friday evening against Belle Plaine, losing 13 to 0.
50 YEARS AGO
September 23, 1971
St. John’s Festival committee reported that over 2,000 dinners were served last Sunday. This is the most dinners ever served at the festival. Winners of cash prizes were: Mrs. Jerry Stocker, $200; Mrs. Henry Betchwars, $100; Anna Hartman, $100; Jennifer Gansen, $100; Ann Wall, $50; Walt Bauer, St. Paul, $50.
Fire destroyed a 40 by 80 foot barn last Wednesday afternoon on the Bob Breeggeman farm in Sand Creek Township. Lost in the fire was a registered bull and two calves, along with 12,000 bales of hay. Cause of the fire is unknown.
Jordan Civil Defense Director Harry Johnson announced that on the Wednesday of each month, starting Oct. 6, Jordan will be sounding its sirens for a civil defense test.
Daryl Fahrenkamp, 14 years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wade Fahrenkamp, is a patient at Methodist Hospital when he was a victim of an accidental gunshot.
Mrs. Christ (Margaret) Doerr, 70, from Marystown, died of a heart attack while in Agar, South Dakota, Thursday Sept. 9. She and her husband owned a general store at Marystown for many years.
The Jordan Independent, the official newspaper of the city of Jordan, is published every Thursday morning from Jordan. Keith M. Thaves is the editor and publisher; currently, of a newspaper that was established in 1878.
A wholesale bankruptcy wig sale is being held at Geno’s, Wednesday Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Offered are casual, shag, Dutch boy, Gibson and countless, as low as $5.99.
The LeCenter Wildcats capitalized on the costly Jordan Hubmen mistakes for three touchdowns to win by the score of 22-6 before a large hometown crowd.
30 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 1991
Michael J. Rutoski, age 18, of Jordan, was fatally injured Friday evening when a semi-tractor/trailer collided with his car near the intersection of Hwy. 101 and County Road 83 in Shakopee. Rutoski is the son of James and Mary Anne Rutoski of Jordan.
Twenty-two members of the Jordan High School gathered at Geno’s Hub in Jordan for their 45th year class reunion Sept. 7, 1991. Four members are deceased from the class of 1946, namely: Dorothy (Schmidt) Betchwars, Ronald Johnson, John Shea and Ardeth (Orr) Onahlie.
The annual St. John’s Fall Festival attracted a large crowd, despite rain early in the morning. A total of 2,174 chicken and ham dinners were served (1,124 take-out dinners and 1,059 sit-down in the dining rooms).
Jordan High and Jordan Elementary School’s new teachers: Lisa Finke will teach afternoon kindergarten; Joe Stocker will teach 7th and 8th grade industrial arts; Nancy Wittman will teach 4th grade; Linnea Hautman will teach 7th and 8th grade home economics; Lisa Riebel will be teaching math to grades 7-12; and Bonni Karst will teach junior high physical education and is head coach of the Jaguars softball team.
Christina (Pauly) Mechtel celebrated her 102nd birthday with a party and birthday cake at Valley View Nursing on Tuesday, Sept. 10. She was born, raised and married at St. Joe. She and her husband George had eight children.
The Jordan Hubmen posted their second straight shutout of the 1991 season as they downed the Mankato Loyola Crusaders 12-0 Friday night in the rain.