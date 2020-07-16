123 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1897
On Friday evening we had gentle rains then threatening clouds became cyclonic. A great amount of damage was done to fields and roads. It rained Saturday in torrents and again on Monday saturating the earth. Our oldest citizen records it as the heaviest rain of his lifetime. The climax of storms was reached Tuesday evening. Rain poured from 8 p.m. to midnight, accompanied by severe thunder and lightening. All railroads suffered a considerable amount of damage and no trains ran on either road until yesterday afternoon.
John Betz’ saw mill at St. Joe was on fire and no water for fire protection. The entire building and contents burned. Mr. Betz had added a feed mill and blacksmith shop to the sawmill. A small quantity of lumber, a boiler and the engine were saved.
Krumweide Brothers and a crew are erecting a large barn on the Alswede farm.
Street Commissioner Busch has the bridge on “Odenwald” street reconstructed and that thoroughfare is again open for travel.
The brickwork on the new school is coming along rapidly. This week will see the frames placed in position in the first story.
Earl Wood has purchased the confectionery stock of the port office store and is now running the store.
This week Roufs has prepared his sidewalk for the tile. Wolf is placing his curb stones. Because of water in the quarry, Herder is delaying his new walk. Bank, Juergens, Roderig and Ley will begin to prepare for the tile walks.
Landlord Hilgers is improving the waiting and wine rooms of the Merchant’s Hotel with a handsome maple floor.
The brick work on the Engler building is nearly complete and the roof will be put on next week.
100 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1920
Joseph F. Varner informs us that his sister has died. She and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Varner came from Ohio in 1854. She was the first white child in Jordan.
Sugar price in the canning season is 30 cents per pound or 29 cents per 100 pound sack in Jordan stores. No limit is set on the quantity sold to a customer.
Jos. C. Weckman and John Hennes have purchased the Harmonia Hall property in Jordan and they will open a lumber yard there. The new business venture will be known as the Weckman-Hennen Lumber Company.
Henry Langer, the veteran grain buyer in Jordan is on vacation. He has been buying wheat for the new Prague Flour Mill Company.
The books at the Jordan Creamery show that the month of June was another record-breaker. The total output of butter for this June being almost exactly and slightly a ton more than it was for June a year ago.
The Apga Farm in St. Lawrence Township was recently stocked with 54 head of feeder cattle. The pasture is more than good and the stock is thriving.
Although there has been too much rain, crops never looked better at this time of year.
People have been unable to get into the fields to cultivate the corn or into the meadows to cut the grass.
A hailstorm passed through the area last Thursday afternoon and the Lucas farm east of the St. Joe Church had some damage. Some farmers in the area suffered a heavy crop damage.
C.H. Casey is advertising Ford — the universal car. He has a Ford Coupe with electric start and lights, 3 1/2 inch tires, large glass windows, generous doors, roomy seat. Price $850.
John Wanderschneider has his home and lot for sale in Jordan.
70 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1950
That the new Jordan ballpark is highly regarded by baseball players in the surrounding communities is shown by the great demand for dates for night games is noted by Pete Pauly, groundsman. St. Benedict, Elko, Marystown and New Prague games have recently been rained out.
The Jordan Brewers handed the mighty Le Sueur team in a game at Fairgrounds Park on Sunday evening, winning 11-7. Bob Shotliff pitched for Jordan. Howie Voigt and Jim Pollard had hits, Tex Erickson a double. Seven hundred and fifty admissions were recorded.
Werner Nolden sold a half interest in his garage business, in the the garage building and contents and the Nolden auto livery to Frank A. Beckman. The firm will be known as Nolden & Beckman Garage. Nolden did not sell his horse livery business.
St. Joseph’s Parish, east of Jordan on County Road 10 in sponsoring a church picnic. A chicken and ham dinner at 11 a.m., supper at 4 p.m. and amusements all day long.
Scott County 4-H has 282 members enrolled in 1,109 projects with 27 local club leaders assisting the program. Thirty-two members will be represented at the State Fair in 20 different exhibits or demonstrations.
The area’s corn crop received a drought-dispelling rain during the past week. Tuesday and Wednesday we had “showers” for a “good soaker.” Harvesting a small grain is in progress. Early oats, rye and winter wheat all being cut with excellent yields.
Filler Variety is having a Chinaware sale — 12 cups and saucers, $1 each. Plates 12 for $2.25, sauce dishes 12 for 98 cents and oatmeal dishes 12 for $1.18. Pitchers for 98 cents.
50 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1970
The Jordan Community Theatre became a reality on Monday, July 13 which was a melodrama day. The response from the committee indicated that a theatre community group has a definite place in the Jordan community. “Because their Hearts were Pure,” a three-act melodrama, with its supporting olios will be staged the last week of August.
Jack Neisen, Jordan’s barber, located in the Taddei building, met with a car accident near Chanhassen on a winding road Saturday evening. He is a patient at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
Jordan Independent subscribers this week were Mrs. Ruth Hilgers, Bruce Hedin, Julius Kerkow, Ned Pilling, Carl Reinke, Mrs. F.H. Meyer, Mres. Theresa Marxen and Florentine Kreuser — all of Jordan.
Honored as guests-of-the-month at the June meeting of the Jordan Commercial Club was Louie Filler, former owner and operator of Jordan Variety Store on Water Street.
Over 200 girl scouts from the entire area have invaded Singing Hills Girl Scout Camp near Waterville for 12 days of camping fun, June 21 through July 3. Girl scouts attending Singing Hills from Jordan are Mary Buss, Darlene Lucius, Carol Scheffler, Anne Hogan, Laurie Allmann, Carol Hogan, Kathleen Scheffler, Nancy Glynn and Mary Betchwars.
Last Thursday night one of the finest games of the season was played at Fairgrounds Park as Jordan took the measure of the Le Sueur Giants by the score of 4-2. Rod Morlock took over the mound duties for the Brewers and limited the Giants to six hits and struck out 10 while going the route to gain the win. Deutsch and Bohnsack found the range for continued his fine hitting going three for four and driving in two runs.
On Tuesday night in a make-up game at Fairgrounds Park the visiting Shakopee Indians took home a 5-3 victory. The Brewers were out-hit 13-5 and had five errors. A close ballgame all the way, as it went into the top of the ninth tied at 3-3, when an error and a home run gave Shakopee a 5-3 lead to win.
30 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1990
Ty Buesgens of Belle Plaine accepted a position with Taylor Bancshares Inc as president of the Jordan Bank. He will be employed starting Aug. 1 to assist, handle and coordinate the transfer of Norwest to Taylor Bancshares, which is a corporation headed by former State Senator Glene Taylor of Mankato, which purchased the Norwest Bank in Jordan.
Schule Haus celebrated a 10-year anniversary Sunday, March 1. The Schule Haus is a 52-unit apartment building which is designed for occupancy by people of at least 62 years of age. Local businessmen, Gerry Sandey and Bob Wolf built the facility to meet this special housing need in Jordan.
Fr. Tom Carolan, pastor of St. John’s Catholic Church, has been transferred to Jordan from his assignment in Cleveland, Ohio. Fr. Brennan Schmieg will fill the role of pastor of St. John’s on July 17.
On Sunday 16, 1950, Valleyview Hospital and sanitarium, just a short distance north of Jordan, was dedicated. That day marked the official beginning of a project of Dr. Jos. C. Michael of Minneapolis, acquired by purchase of the Jordan Sulphur Springs property in 1948. The facility is now known as Valleyview Health Care Center and is today in the direction of Dr. Michael’s son, Joe Michael.
The Jordan pool task force committee received approval from the city council to proceed with the preliminary study, site evaluation and drawings for a community swimming pool at the July 2 council meeting.
The Jordan Brewers played three ball games the past week and won them all. The big win was Sunday night in Belle Plaine where the locals edged the unbeaten Tigers 8-6. Other wins were over Carver (12-2) and Shakopee (4-3). The Brewers are 13-6 over the season, with a 9-5 record in the Carver Central League and a 3-2 record in section 3.