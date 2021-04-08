123 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1898
The excavating for the basement of the Erkens residence will begin this week.
Strawberries are available and large cocoa nuts are 5 cents each at Engler’s store.
The old wood livery barn which has graced Shakopee Street (now Broadway) for the past twenty years succumbed to the inevitable this week, having been torn down to be replaced by a substantial brick structure, which Strait Brothers say will be used as a livery and ale stable.
The Keystone Medicine Company is in the city endeavoring to sell their concoctions.
At a meeting of the Fire Department held last night the members voted to purchase handsome uniforms.
The Fish Lake school district is erecting a handsome and substantial brick school house, 28x39 feet hardwood finish, and all modern conveniences.
Implement dealer Habegger has his buggies and platform wagons set up in his ware rooms and invites the public to call and examine them. (The Jordan Museum now).
Mrs. May Ritschel will have a grand opening on Easter millinery all this week.
Arens Brothers are having a sausage factory made of their warehouse. It will be veneered with brick on the inside and a cement floor put in and have all the modern conveniences for making “wurst.”
The week Alex Ruppert purchased the building which he occupied as a saloon and also has occupied by Linn Brothers as a harness shop for $2,300. The property has a frontage of 35 feet on Shakopee Street.
Our baseball team is ready to defeat any team that presents itself in Jordan. There is great demand for a grandstand to supplement the bleachers for more comfortable seating.
Come, see the new line of baskets, such as hampers, work baskets, flower baskets— in fact baskets for all kinds of purposes. F. Wolf and Company.
The State Forestry is offering to send a small package of Box Elder seeds to any teacher or pupil of public schools in the state who will send 3 cents to pay for postage. The object of this offer is to encourage planting of trees.
100 YEARS AGOApril 7, 1921
Gerhard Nachbar, 70, died and his funeral occurred at St. John’s Catholic Church and burial in St. John’s cemetery. He was a Scott County settler residing in St. Lawrence township on a farm now occupied by Joseph Beckman.
Wager paid for farm help in Minnesota this summer will average $2.15 a day for day laborers and $37.50 a month according to a Farm Bureau survey.
Sunday and Monday were unusually warm days for this time of year. Monday was 80-85 degrees with local rain showers in the evening.
The high school students will present a program of song, dialogue, a short farce play and a piano duet. Proceeds will be used in buying a piano for the assembly.
At Monday night’s meeting the Jordan School Board gave final approval on the new building plumbing work and steam heating. It is now officially complete will cost a little more than $118,000, excluding furnishings.
S.W. Olson says, “This town doesn’t need a pool hall.” He has been running the place on Water Street since last autumn and will now store his pool and billiard tables. Mr. Olson sold his leasehold rights to O.S. Fitch. Mr. Fitch was notified to vacate the old Wolf hardware corner when Krautkremer Brothers purchased the property for an oil-filling station. Mr. Fitch does not intend to have a pool hall.
The former Wolf building is one of Jordan’s oldest landmarks.
Seeding is all the go at local area farms. The roads have been dry enough during the week for mailmen to make their rounds by auto.
Next Sunday evening a basket social and card party will be given at St. Joe school under the auspices of the choir. Euchre and other games will be played. The proceeds go 50-50 to the choir and congregation.
George Hartman, baker at the Jordan Bakery, has all kinds of bread, cakes, cookies, pies and pastry for you to try.
Joseph Schwingler has a house for rent in Jordan.
Clemens Schneiderhan has an Allen Automobile in first class condition for sale.
Fred Piere has closed his soft drinks place deciding that there are already a sufficient number of places. He will embark on another line of business in the future.
Tuesdays gentle rain brought out the buds and the grass shoots, the air became soft and springlike and it feels as if winter has left.
70 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1951
The seniors of Jordan High School are busy rehearsing their class play “Our Miss Brooks” by Mann-Clark. Of the nearly two-score members in the JHS Class of ‘51, seventeen will have acting parts in the drama.
Henry A. Engler, 83 years old, died yesterday. He has been prominent in the life of the town, Merchants Mayor, prominent in social circles and he had a sense of camaraderie. Coming to Jordan in the late 1880’s, he was in business with his brother-in-law Juni. In 1892 he started his own business in general merchandise in the Gran building on Second Street. Engler brick building was built in 1896. In 1921 the store was sold to Imm and Sons. He is buried in the family plot in Spirit Hill Cemetery.
March blew out in snow flurries when a half-inch fell on Saturday. Paved roads are good; graveled highways not so good. Township roads are almost impossible in many areas.
Thieves were back in the Merriam Junction— Highway 169 area but all were evidently disturbed and deterred in all their efforts.
The “M-Club” will hold their annual card party at Jordan High School Gym on Sunday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a door prize, other prizes and refreshments. Donation— 50 cents.
Free dance at Mertz Tap Room on Saturday, April 7. Music by the Welter Dance Band.
Non-salvage rubble in Sand Creek, the last of the splinters from the M. and St. L. freight train wreck near the Scott County Fairgrounds Gate on March 8, were raked up and set on fire in the almost-dry creek. Run-off water from winter’s snows have not begun coming down the creek yet.
Receiving confirmation at St. John’s Church on March 31 were Ed Beckman, Ed Breimhorst, George Colling, Jerome Hennen, Frank Hilgers, Earl Lambrecht, Ted Nelson, Thomas Pekarna, Lyle Pieper, Jim Richards, Fulton Weckman, Bob Wermerskirchen, Ronald Zaun, Carol Ann Beckman, Ann Burmeister, Mary Lou Deusterman, Veronica Glynn, Marilyn Hennes, Mary Courtney, Sharon Moriarty, Rosella Schmitt, Juane Siefert and Jane Trost.
50 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1971
Helen M. Luskey of Jordan departed this life at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee at 2:55 p.m. Monday after having been in failing health for a number of years. She was 37 years of age.
Cindy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Kochlin, received her first communion Sunday in the St. John the baptist Church at the 9 o’clock mass.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jabs and family were hosts at a celebration Sunday in honor of son and brother John, who was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prior Lake.
One of the St. Benedict’s high school students, sophomore Kathleen Wolf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wolf was inducted into the National Honor Society Wednesday March 31.
Also honored was Brice Beckman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gildard Beckman at ceremonies at the St. John’s Prep School, Collegeville on March 30 where he was installed into the National Honor Society.
Mrs. Kenneth Schneider, Ellie Pekarna and Dorothy Betchwars are looking for host families for Father Barry Schneider and his 52 Spartan players of Chicago, who will be presenting “Naked Soul” here Sunday and Monday nights at the elementary school auditorium starting at 7:30.
30 YEARS AGOApril 4, 1991
The Jordan Fire Department, at a recent meeting elected the following members as officers: Chief Bill Busch, 1st Assistant Chief Curt Kochlin, 2nd Assistant Chief Dave Wolf, Captain Rolf Hafslund, Lieutenant Steve Kochlin, President Dale Oldenburg, Vice President Tim Crgge, Secretary Sam Colling.
The Jordan Fire Department answered 119 calls in 1990, fire calls 58, rescue calls 57, false alarms 4, fire fighters spent 2,583 hours at the Fire Hall.
March 11, 1991 was the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the City of Jordan. Pat Kikos, owner of the City Hall Antiques has produced commemorative beater jars for the occasion and they can be purchased at her store.
Little 5-year-old Brandon Jabs, son of Alan and Marie Jabs of rural Jordan opened his eyes March 25, requesting to “Go to Disney.” Brandon’s illness appeared suddenly. Suspecting a flu virus, several days later, was taken to St. Francis Hospital, later to Hennepin County Medical Center. During a cat-scan his vital signs decreased and he was put to surgery immediately for the hemorrhaging and a large tumor that was applying significant pressure to the rest of his brain.
He did not have to go to Disney! Officials from the Target Center willingly made arrangements for the characters to make a visit with a sick little boy before he went home for a reprieve from his two surgeries and his hospital stay.
Looking Back is compiled by the Jordan Historical Society. For more information, email jhcsecretary@gmail.com.