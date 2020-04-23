123 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1897
Good Friday was duly observed in this city by the closing of the bank and all public works were suspended for the day. Special services were held in the churches. Easter Sunday was a busy church day, too, with elaborate services and decorations.
The Baseball Boys Ball at the Opera House was a grand financial and social success. The attendance was very large, the order good, the music superb; the everything pertaining to sociability was gorgeous, grand and elaborate. The boys are grateful for the patronage given them.
Next Friday will be Arbor Day — plant a tree.
Seventeen bids for the erection of the new school building were rejected by the school board. Ranging in bids from $13,725 to $13,175, they were above the amount appropriate for the building. The board expects a building for $9,000 and with heating plant and furniture the total would be $12,000, the amount appropriated.
The IXL will give a ball tomorrow evening, April 23, at Concordia Hall. A good time is assured to all who attend.
Caswell and Kipp shipped a carload of stone from their quarry to New Prague last Monday. They are getting a fine article of building stone.
The weather the past week has not been all that you asked for. It has been cold and blustery several days. Seeding has progressed rapidly but it is too cold to germinate.
The display in Colburn’s Photography Studio has a fine display of plating photographs. They sell at $3.50 a dozen.
The attractions of Charlie’s Place have been increased by the addition of a pool table.
Jordan Lumber Company, dealers in lumber, bath shingles and all kinds of building material — office and yard near Nicolin’s Elevator in Jordan.
Aren Bros — butcher dealing in livestock and dressed meats.
100 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1920
“Green Stockings” is a comedy in three acts to be presented in St. John’s Hall on Friday evening, April 16. Admission is 35 cents and 50 cents with proceeds going for community service. Get reserved seats at Grams’ store.
Henry Nicolin, former mayor of Jordan, passed away last Friday evening. The eldest son of Frank and Sophia Nicolin who was born in Heidelberg, not far from Jordan, in 1861. In 1886 he married Annie Linenfelser. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul.
A crew engaged by the Bracken Construction Company is busy tearing down the public school building and salvaging the material.
Robert Patterson Post of the American Legion cleared a profit of $15.17 on the Lyceum Course. This is a neat profit which will make a nice addition tot he fund for the soldier’s memorial.
Farm for sale: consists of 179 acres, three miles west of Jordan, known as the Payne Farm, has about 100 acres under cultivation, the balance timber and pasture —Nellie Payne.
It is a slow spring, thus justifying the observations of those who said that thunder and lightening in March portended such a spring.
At the regular monthly meeting of the Jordan Fire Department two new members were admitted: Ted Hilgers and George Streitz.
There are two weddings at St. John’s next week. Mamie Colling will wed John Karl on Tuesday and Helen Ruppert and Herman Patterson will be wed on Wednesday.
The fire laddies were called to work by the shriek of the fire siren when the roof of the Fitch Confectionery was blazing. Chemical extinguishers were used and it was soon out.
Our first anniversary celebration is on Saturday, April 17. There will be bargains galore — the New Store, Jos. Sunder, proprietor.
Radke and Harris of Jordan advertise the Columbia Six — a sporty-looking car. Their repair shop will take care of all your needs.
70 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1950
In the school-bond issue special election in Lydia last Friday the voters of District 21 overwhelmingly approved the proposed bond issue of $48,000 with a 117 “yes” to nine “no” vote. The long-time Lydia schoolhouse has aged and has come to the end of its usefulness. Contractor Joe Varner built the main part in 1880 and a soothing was added at the turn of the century.
After a handsome start of sunny, spring-like weather, Miss Springtime has again given us the cold shoulder. It was freezing temperatures in the morning, an overcast sky and gray clouds and a chilly northwest wind.
The newly-filled and graded baseball playing area in Fairgrounds Park was the scene of much activity when 40 volunteers came out Sunday. A tractor and harrow has the ground in excellent shape for raking out the stones and smoothing with hand rakes. In the near future sod will be laid.
The county fair has moved the industrial building to its permanent spot. Auto parking has nearly doubled due to the removal of trees and ground filling. Work is being done on the new 4-H building.
“Desparate Ambrose,” a rootin’ tootin’ 1880s nature on the Old West, is the Jordan class play to be presented Friday, April 28.
Mrs. Virgil Hoffman won first prize in a letter contest describing her experiences with a newly developed detergent. She will receive her house of a washing machine or $100 in cash.
The Commercial Club will hold its annual banquet at Mudbaden April 24. There will be professional entertainment and dancing. Tickets are $2.50.
On Tuesday afternoon a school bus became mired in mud one-half mile north of St. Joe Church. The next day it took a wrecker, another bus and a truck to pull it out. Two other buses also got mired, but were able to get out of the mud.
For sale: mink scarfs, ready to wear — Henry J. Morlock. Mrs. Webb at Mudbaden has a dark brown broadtail beaver fur coat for sale in size 36 and good condition.
50 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1970
John Krautkremer was elected president of the city council at an organizational meeting in the city hall chambers Monday night. Ray Juergens was elected vice president. Mayor Earl Hedstrom re-appointed Alvin Erickson police chief with Robert E. Malz and Mark A. Wilson patrolmen. Johanna Deusterman was re-appointed commissioner and Leroy (Bob) Kerkow, again named assistant commissioner. Richard Menke was re-appointed city attorney. Werner Wolf was named president of the city park board for one year, Leroy Voigt was named to the boar for a two-year term and Manley Krueger for a three-year term.
John George Joachim, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Joachim, died at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in St. Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis following an automobile accident Saturday afternoon. The accident happened at 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 13, one mile north of Highway 19 in Cedar Lake Township. According to the Highway Patrol, John was northbound on Highway 13 when he lost control of his car, ran into the ditch and rolled over. He was alone in the car.
Three members of the Merrill Will family were injured seriously in an automobile accident Friday night. Both Mr. and Mrs. Will are in Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague. Their son John and classmate of his at South Dakota State University, Craig Jepson, were released from the hospital Tuesday. The accident happened at about 11 p.m. Friday, one mile east of New Prague on Highway 19. Both cares were totally damaged.
Mr. and Mrs. Loren Killian recently sold their home to Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Schultz (Carol Will) of Jordan.
The Jordan High School baseball team was defeated twice last week, once by Eden Prairie 9-2 and Shakopee 3-2. Misplays plagued the Hubmen in the Eden Prairie tilt as many errors were costly.
Jordan Brewers have baseball practice at the Mini tonight, April 23, at 6:30 and Sunday ay 1:30 weather permitting.
30 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1990
In 1988, Minnesota voters amended the Minnesota Constitution to authorize a state lottery. Tuesday, April 17 was the beginning of the Minnesota State Lottery with approximately 4,200 retailers in the state handling the “match three” tickets. “Match three” lottery tickets are available in Jordan, at Radermacher’s Super Valu, Tri-Mart and Jordan Wine and Spirits.
Donna Holland, a first-grade teacher at Jordan Elementary School for 21 years volunteered her teaching skills for two years with the Peace Corp in Belize in July of 1987. English is spoken throughout Belize, but each group of people have their language. Cost of high school is beyond means there.
Under bright, sunny skies and temperatures that reached 70 degrees, area youngsters scampered around Jordan’s Lagoon Park searching for prize eggs and candy left by the Easter Bunny during the Jaycee’s Easter egg hunt last Saturday.
The Jordan Hubmen baseball team, led by junior right-hander Dave Schultz, shut out the Le Sueur Giants by the score of 8-0. Veteran pitcher Dan Busch, junior, came in the 6th inning to get the save.