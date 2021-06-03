123 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1898
Memorial Day services at Spirit Hill were impressive. The “Old Town” was dressed in holiday attire and everyone joined in honoring the dead. The program included ceremonies at the different churches and at historic Spirit Hill, which were more elaborate than ever before.
The Blume Brothers have traded their feed mill in Jordan to Fred Habegger who will now operate the mill. The Blume Brothers got a new threshing outfit in the exchange.
Joseph Buch is looking to establish a lumber yard in Jordan and is seeking property to erect buildings for the business.
Dr. G.O. Orr, the dentist, has removed his office and laboratory to the second story of the Knott building, opposite the post office. He has an elegant office and has renovated the living quarters.
Kaufman and Stimel exchanged business places yesterday. The Bowling Club will be same as usual.
The firemen looked elegant in their new uniforms in the Memorial Day parade.
Herder’s cigar factory is being treated to a fresh coat of kalsomine this week and the force is enjoying a week off.
In a baseball game Jordan defeated Carver in a very closely contested game 11 to 10.
The 1898 Minnesota State Fair Premium list is out for prospective entrants. The fair will be held Sept. 1-4.
The church directory lists five churches in Jordan — St. John’s Cemetery, Methodist Episcopal, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Presbyterian and Swedish Lutheran.
Jenny’s, Heldale and Busch will commence the brick work on the St. Benedict schoolhouse today.
J.A. Ennor’s Palace Photo Gallery will be on the railroad track near First Street next Monday, June 6 for several days. The photograph studio car is said to cost $8,000. You are welcome to call and inspect this fine studio.
Mayor Schmitt is improving his residence by the addition of a piazza to the front entrance.
The four-week teachers training school to be held in Jordan opens July 11. All the teachers of Scott County are expected to be present.
Miss Anne Greunwald and George Heins will be married in the German Methodist Episcopal church in Lydia on June 15.
100 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1921
Next Monday is Memorial Day. In Jordan there will be services at St. John’s church in the forenoon and decoration of the graves in their cemetery. The public program in the afternoon will follow the traditional, time-honored observance with the Jordan Brass Band leading a parade over the usual route through town to Spirit Hill cemetery for the public exercises will take place. Be sure to wear your poppy.
A splendid opportunity for young Scott County men age 16 to 35 years to enjoy a free vacation will be offered to the citizens at training camps at Fort Snelling, Aug. 1-31. The aim of the camp is to promote good citizenship and interest in national defense. At the close of camps, the men return home with no further government obligations.
Ernie Wermerskirchen has sold his farm, the former Henrty Fischer place, to Mrs. Catherine Fitz for $30,000.
Jordan will be the Mecca of the devotees of the profound card game known as “skat” on Sunday, May 29. The Minnesota State Skat League will hold a tournament. The Jordan Skat Club is preparing for 400 entrants to the afternoon and evening sessions. Entrant fee is $1.50 and annual dues of $50. Supper will be served between the sessions.
Bohemian language services will be held at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on June 5. The dedication of the new parsonage is to occur with appropriate dedicatory services at 2:30 p.m.
The Jordan High School baseball team lost their game to Farmington 10 to 15. The town team had better results winning at New Prague 9 to 8.
A barn dance May 29 with music by the Legion Band at Math. M. Stocker’s farm on Tuesday night a free dance for boys and girls was held on the new cement floor of the new filling station.
A neat sleeping porch has been added to the Moses’ apartment having been built over the one story addition at the rear.
The basement walls of the Allmann residence are built. The house will be vitreous tile construction.
Fred Piere is buying more goods to stock his Piere’s Variety Store.
A variety of weather — Friday and Saturday were first hot 80-degree days, some rain showers. All in all a good week.
70 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1951
Jordan’s baseball fortune in the Minnesota River League remained about the same. The Brewers broke even in games, winning from Shakopee last Wednesday by a score of 4 to 3. The Brewers dropped a free-hitting contest at Chaska on Sunday by a count of 5 to 9.
Graduation exercises for the 29 eighth-graders of St. John’s School will be held tomorrow, May 31 in St. John’s the Baptist Church at 8 a.m. services.
Mr. and Mrs. William Sobiech celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
Mudbaden’s new owner is Mr. Braun of Chicago. He replaces Col. E.H. Seeman of Chicago who died recently. Mr. Braun believes the business can be greatly increased and is planning an extensive program of remodeling and refurbishing of the premises.
Crappies are biting at Fish Lake.
Merrill Flood of Duluth has purchased the Island Farm of E.R. Luedloff and the farm of Clarence Lokken between Merriam and Highway 169. Mr. Flood will move here soon.
At a meeting of the Jordan Baseball Association the group voted to admit children through the eighth grade free to games. Thirty cents will be charged to all high school students.
50 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1971
Rocco Pasquarette, 14, is in St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee recovering from a gun shot wound suffered Sunday afternoon in a pasture on his parents’ farm two miles north of Jordan. The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. He is in intensive care and is being observed to determine if surgery is necessary.
The VFW Post and Auxiliary presented a flag pole and flat to the city of Jordan, that was erected in Lagoon Park on Memorial Day.
Fish Lake Lutheran Church to observe the 100th anniversary of their church, starting this Sunday through the fall.
Late 1870, the trustees of the Evangelical Lutheran Emanuel Congregation purchased two and a half acres of land on the North Bank of Fish Lake from Henry McCartney and his wife Ann, for the price of $37.50.
Anne and Mary Wagner, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Herb (Hippy) Wagner Jr. were seen carrying a hive of bees into one of the orchards of Wagner Bros Orchard on Hwy 169, three miles of Jordan. Each year colonies of bees are brought into the orchards so the bees can cross-pollinate the apple blossoms, says Hippy.
KOA Campground is open for your camping and picnicking pleasure. A large laundromat is open to the public, located 3 miles north of Jordan on Highway 169.
Last Thursday the Jordan Brewers motored to LeCenter to find the slant of LeCenter lefthander very tough to hit until the ninth inning, when trailing by a score of 3 to 1, they went to work. With four timely hits, a double, two singles and another double Jordan scored three runs and won 4-3.
For the first time in the history of the Jordan High School an athlete has been named to three all-conference teams in one year Daryl Hoffman, last week was named to the 1971 all-conference baseball team. Last winter he was named to the all-conference basketball team and last fall the all-conference football team.
30 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1991
In 1975, Jordan Methodist Church formed a building committee to discuss a possibility of a new addition, including a pastor’s study, secretary’s office, library and new Sunday school classrooms.
Sunday, June 2, 1991 Jordan Methodist Church will celebrate a dedication service at 10 a.m. in honor of having made their final payment of $86,000.
Ground was broken May 17 for a plush 135,000-square-foot casino in the gentle, rolling prairie meadow on the Mdewakanen Sioux Reservation in Prior Lake, estimate cost of $14.8 million. The facility will feature 80 to 100 black jack tables, more than 1,000 video games of chance and a 250-seat buffet restaurant. The new casino will cover 40 acres and additional space is being allotted for possible expansion which could include a casino hotel and convention center.
Wagner’s Supper Club closed Sunday 24. One of the most popular eating establishments in the area, owned by Herb (Hippy) and Delores Wagner, who will be retiring. The club was built and opened in 1954 by his parents Herb Sr. and his wife Agnes.
Francis and Rosemary Lucius will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, June 9 with mass at 1 p.m. at St. John’s followed by open house from 2 to 5 in the parish hall.
Scott West track teams qualified three relay teams and 14 individuals for regional competition at the district track meet last Thursday at Jordan.
Brewer shortstop Dean Turnland leads Brewers into two victories by having five hits in seven at bats, two home-runs and six runs batted in, leading the locals to two wins this week. Jordan edged Section 3 rival, Delano, 3-2 and clobbered LeSueur 13-0, giving the Brewers 3 straight wins to begin the season.
Looking Back is compiled by the Jordan Historical Society. For more information, email jhcsecretary@gmail.com.