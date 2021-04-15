123 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1898
“Surprise Parties” are rather out of date and now there is “Dropping-In Parties.” Guests arrive at intervals of five minutes with a “goodie” until all are there for the party.
The high school continues to publish their “news grabber” school paper with well-written local editorial.
The Jordan Independent has enlarged their office by the addition of an elegant press-room to the rear. They have recently added to our stock of type and borders, have purchased several new mailing galleys and are prepared to add several hundred more names to our long roll of paid-in-advance subscriptions at $1 per year.
Things look brighter in Jordan this year than since ‘93. Less young men sit on the corners and smoke cigarettes and cuss the government.
The Jordan Grays and a pick-up team will indulge in a baseball game next Sunday.
The Keystone Mediocre Show took departure Monday after a very unsuccessful week here. They didn’t even make expenses while here.
School news — Our library never attracted so many readers as it does at the present time. The new books have many admirers. The high school department of English is hard at work preparing for its debate which will be given during the early part of next week.
Mrs. N.J. Rich will visit her son at the school tomorrow.
Professor Lahr gave his students a delightful talk on Good Friday upon “Personal Experiences.”
A new disease called the “bicycle heart” has been diagnosed. It affects the rider who has to dodge a pedestrian at every crossing.
Ole Rosendahl has resigned his position in the New Prague Mill.
Farmers report that the wheat sown before the late snow is growing nicely.
George Milton of the Milton Dairy Co. creamery in Jordan was reported to be among the 75 who lost their life in an avalanche at Chilkoot Pass enroute to the Klondike.
100 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1921
A 1916 model Ford was stolen out of W.C. Fuhrman’s garage Monday night. He has no clues.
On Wednesday of last week the case of Frank Ruppert was indicted by the grand jury for having in his possession for sale, intoxicating liquors. He pleaded guilty and was fined $150 and admonished to conform to the laws and desist from what he has been doing.
Voters will decide if 3 school districts, No. 19-20-21, known as the Haferman, Killian and Lydia School should consolidate.
King Hiram Lodge A.T. and A.M. of Jordan had degree work at their lodge rooms in Rodell’s Hall last Friday.
Physicians in Minnesota will be authorized to prescribe 4 7/8 gallons of beer every 30 days and 3 gallons of wine, in addition to the 1 pint of whiskey, now permitted each 10 days and will go before the prohibition commission for approval.
“Uncle Rube,” a four act original drama given by the Belle Plaine Dramatic Club will be presented at St. John’s Hall in Jordan on Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. Get your reserved seat at Joe Grams for 50 cents.
Raleigh Mertens is improving his property by having cement walks placed.
A rather grotesque accident occurred Monday evening. A rabish speedster auto had a run-in with Nolden’s horse-drawn bus. Horse atop of auto hood, yet happily no one was hurt and only a broken windshield resulted.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerhard Fuhrman have very nicely beautified their property on Shakopee Street by arranging a handsome sloping lawn, planting shrubbery and other improvements that greatly enhance the appearance of the place.
A luncheon will be served in the high school assembly by the girls of the home economics department on Thursday, April 21. Tickets are sold from April 15 to April 19 at 60 cents a plate. Proceeds will be used to defray the expenses of the home economics department.
70 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1951
Born to a Jordan pioneer family, Mrs. Joseph Klemenhagen, the former Mary Geiger, died Saturday at the age of 84.
Jordan Baseball Association is sponsoring an “Evening of Wrestlers” at the high school auditorium on Monday evening at 8:30 p.m. In the first bout Toshi Kudiak of Tokyo meets Dick Evans. A second match with Ramona Runquist of Minneapolis and the “Atomic Bomb” of Red Wing will match abilities. The main event brings Swede Oberg and Jack Samms together.
With astonishing suddenness the great flood in Mankato came down the Minnesota at almost unbelievable speed. It arrived at the Jordan Bridge northwest of Mudbaden, flooding the farms eastward of the bridge. Joseph Stocker at the river bridge near his farm declared it the biggest flood he has known being even higher than those of 1907 and 1917. The river rose over the pavement of Highway 169 north of Shakopee.
Charles, 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Lucas had his tonsils removed at the hospital on Wednesday of last week.
Louis Jelinek, who makes daily trips to his store in Jordan from Spring Lakes, says the roads are in poor shape.
During the week L.A. Filler has not been devoting his attention to business as he has been sick and resting at home.
“The Boys of the Golden North” will play for a free dance at Mertz Tap Room on Saturday, April 14.
Hubman Oracle — List of “Senior Synonyms;” Delly Schwingler is “Scrappiest,” Medard Wolf is “Handiest,” Rita Hentgest is “Drimmest,” Jim Laabs is “Unexcitable,” P.J. Sunder is “Williest,” Jerry Sunder is “Shyest,” Marion Oldenburg is “Mildest,” Lloyd Lambrecht is “Grimmest,” Joe Pekarna is “Battiest,” Wayne Bohnsack is “Shrewdest” and JoAnn Wolf is “Studiest.”
Baseball practice has begun and the school teams are looking forward to playing under lights built last year at the city ballpark.
The Donkey Basketball games continue in the local gym. Four teams of girls playing two games in the afternoon and the sophomore boys defeated the junior boys in a lively contest. The evening session saw another “girls game” and the sophomores again pitted against juniors. The main event was the “Jordan Wheels” against the high school boys who won in a “rough and tough tumble.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1971
The Mill Pond is completely open, the ice having gone out Saturday of last week.
Mrs. John (Rose) Busch of Jordan passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee early Thursday morning, April 8. She had been in failing health the past three years.
Four new faces, including a second woman, have been added to Jordan’s city council. Mayor Earl Hedstrom and alderman-at-large Ray Juergens won re-election to their respective posts over their opposition.
New council faces include Raymond M. Chapal and Melvin D. Johnson of the first ward and Alvin Schwichtenberg and Rosemary Lucius of the second ward. Mrs. Lucius joins Dorothy Kipp as the second female voice on the council.
The possibility of a new site for the Scott County Fair was discussed at the Scott County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, April 6. It was then disclosed that fair board members were tentatively considering taking an option on 80 acres in the St. Lawrence Township. Our present site in the city of Jordan is limited in size and there is no possibility of expansion.
Sunder’s store is celebrating its 52nd anniversary sale.
Jerry and Peter Beckius were home over the weekend from their studies at Mankato State College.
Barbara Stahler left Monday for Greely, Colorado to resume her studies at the University of Northern Colorado. Her sister Ruth returned to Mankato State College. Both girls had spent the holiday freetime at home with their folks, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Stahler and family.
The senior class will sponsor a wheelchair basketball game on Saturday evening with four teams — the wheelchairs are being used courtesy of Theradyne. Admission will be $1 for adults and 50 cents for students. This new venture will help finance the senior trip to Chicago.
30 YEARS
AGO
April 11, 1991
Bids from three investment firms were opened at the council meeting. A group of investors headed by Pieper, Jaffray and Hopwood are the successful bidders.
The community theater takes the stage this weekend, April 12-14 and 19-21. Over 20 area thespians will take the stage for three short plays: A comedy, “Kiss Me Quick, I’m Double-Parked” and an Agatha Christie drama, “The Patient” and another comedy, “How Does a Thing Like That Get Started.” On Saturday, April 13 a special ticket will be available for intermission of wine and cheese. Proceeds from this special night are for the scholarship fund.
At the Mini Met park in Jordan, volunteers have been busy since last fall in preparation for the 1992 state baseball tournament. Breimhorst said, “We needed to expand the press boy area and also make room for the equipment in the maintenance area. The previous press box was erected in time for the 1969 state tournament and has served us all of these years.”
Breimhorst added “I can’t say enough about the fantastic response by volunteers to help here in the park. . . it’s been gratifying to see the cooperation from the city along with the various construction people . . . it has been great.”
Tri-captains for the 1991 Jordan High School Hubmen baseball team are senior Chris Rook, Dave Schultz and Brian Lynch.
Jaguar softball co-captains are seniors Sue Pahland and Dana Hennen. The Jaguar team is coached by first-year coach Bonnie Karst, who succeeded coach Deb Pelus/Ayres.
Jordan Hubmen baseball team drop season opener against LeSueur/Henderson 11 to 3.