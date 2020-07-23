123 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1897
The “Boys” Club went to Belle Plaine and defeated them by a score of 7-4 in a five-inning game.
Baker Ritschell has ornamented the front of his block by placing an elegant wrought-iron fence around the piazza. It is the work of Rock’s machine shop.
Mosquitos have become a pest in the county this summer. They are so numerous that outdoor life is made miserable after sunset.
Manufacturer Breuer of New Prague has furnished the architectural iron for the new school building.
The Merchant’s Hotel advertises that it is recently refitted, refurnished and renovated. There is a convenient sample room. You can board by the day or week at reasonable rates in comfortable rooms. We are centrally located. W.m. H. Hilgers, proprieter.
Get your sugar — 18 pounds granulated sugar for $1. We have canning jars at low prices. Schmitt and Sons.
Parties wishing to attend the G.AR. Convention in Buffalo, New York on Aug. 23-28 can secure excursion tickets now at the Omaha ticket office for $22 round trip.
Workmen are engaged in pulling in a substantial cement wall in front of Mayor Schmitt’s property.
100 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1920
The barn dance in Peter Schaak’s large new barn at St. Joe was said to be the largest barn dance of this season.
Despite the fact that weather has been quite favorable for grain crops, spring wheat does not look the best. Rye is harvested in most places and winter wheat is ripe now. Barley is coming to ripeness. Meadows are wet but some haying is being done.
The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Farmer’s Equity Elevator Company was held Monday evening. They have been in business one year and show a net earning of $1,100.
Action taken this week gives assurance that the Scott County Farm Bureau will continue to progress and grow in usefulness and service to farmers in this county. Robert Geiger will continue as manager and county agent.
The Minneapolis River went out of its banks last Thursday and flooded some of the lower bottom lands.
The S.S. Club had a marshmallow roast at the waterfall on Thursday and a jolly time being reported.
The Schaefer estate, owner, is putting the former Heiland saloon building in condition for occupancy. Sos. Friedel will move his soft drinks business there in the near future.
Have you met Zallaha the new poolhall in Jordan? Stop in and enjoy a few minutes of pool or billiards. Candy, soft drinks, cigars, cigarettes and tobacco sold.
Having sold the Harmonia Hall we will have an auction sale at the pavilion in Schultz & Hilgers Park on July 17 at 2 p.m. Sellin about 200 chairs, two cool stoves, tables, two cabinets, a piano, stage scenery, stage drop curtains and other furniture.
The American Legion Post No. 3 will give a mid-summer dance Sunday evening, July 18 at the Maerz Opera House. Music is by the Legion seven-piece orchestra.
Select your tires according to the roads traveled. For best results see Nolden and Beckman Garage in Jordan.
70 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1950
The Class of 1907 called the graduates from 1900 to 1915 to a reunion at Valleyview Hospital on Sunday, July 23. Forty-two members and one teacher responded to the invitation. The next reunion will be in 1952 and invitations will be extended to graduates from 1925.
Loren Habeggar drove his 1909 Red Ford to Shakopee to see an old time train.
Scott County Selective Service Board announced the re-opening of the Shakopee office. The board has received a call for seven men to report for pre-induction physical exams. No names were released.
Tomorrow night at 8 p.m. is the formal dedication of the new electric lighted baseball field at Fairgrounds Park. The Jordan Municipal Band will open with a selection, a dedication address by Judge Moriarty, a patriotic song by Laverne Beckius, more band music and a game between Chaska and Jordan at 8:30 p.m.
As part of the current program of improvement at St. John’s Church, all its windows were painted on the outside. Also all windows have been equipped with new type combination screens and storm sash.
Roman Kreuser and crew are bilding a home on Third Street off Varner, for John Stang’s family, of admirable style with two bathrooms, neat and commodious, with a grand basement in a two-story house.
Jordan’s new $20,000 remodeled and lighted baseball diamond in Fairgrounds Park will be officially dedicated on Friday, July 28. Special dedication buttons are being sold at $1 each.
In 1948 Dr. Joseph Michaels purchased Jordan Sulpher Springs and has steadily pushed renovation and restoration of the buildings. On Sunday, July 16, the ready-for-use south wing has 26 beds, the culinary department in place and the general water supply and drainage sistern built new. A new park-fence enclosed grounds was the scene for the dedication audience of 150 well wishes that afternoon.
Jos. Grams has the Red Owl Store and Math and Florian Busch have Busch’s Ideal Store on Water Street.
50 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1970
The Scott County Fair Association has received its first three entries for this year’s new attraction at the Scott County Fair: the demolition derby. The first three entries are Mike Beckman, Jordan, driving a 1955 Dodge sponsored by S&L Auto Parts; Roger Welter, Jordan, driving a 1957 Oldsmobile sponsored by Scott County Oil Co. of Jordan; and Burt Wodtke, Jordan, driving a 1957 Ford sponsored by the Scott County Farm Service Co-op. These entries are looking for competition Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. at the first annual demolition derby at the Scott County Fair.
Thirteen Jordan Boy Scouts left at 9 a.m. Saturday for an outing at the Seneca Campsite in Wisconsin. Boy Scout Leader LeRoy Scheffler announced the following scouts will be attending camp: Brian Hessing, Allen Leibbrand, Craig Leibbrand, Mark Hartman, John Scheffler, Pete Betchwars, James Stang, Mark Kersting, John Stahler, Tom Mayerhoffer, Dave Mayerhoff, Mike Moriarty and Charles Fuhrman.
Jim Ploen of Bloomington, former Jordanian and national archer champion, will give an archery demonstration at the Jordan Commercial Club Meeting tonight.
For the second year in a row, the Wally Pikal Band took first place honors in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Band Contest. Two Jordan boys are part of the Pikal Band. Bob Busacker plays piano and banjo and Warren Will plays the bass horn.
Four-hundred fans paid to see the appreciation game Friday night between Jordan and Montgomery. The fans witnessed a fine game as the Brewers came back from a 5-1 deficit to win 6-5 with two runs in the bottom of the ninth. Sunday the Brewers traveled to Belle Plaine and came out in the short end of a 5-4 score. The Brewers out-hit the Tigers 12-8, they couldn’t field as well as they needed to win. Joe Deutsch with three hits led the Brewers attack.
30 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1990
The 1990 Miss Jordan Pageant will be held Sunday, Aug. 5 at Geno’s Hub in Jordan.
Scott County Fair Secretary, Maynard Harms, checked over the piece-by-piece replacement of the old wooden benches with new aluminum footboard that have been installed the past several years. The grandstand is rated at 2,800 person capacity. The 74th annual Scott County Fair is July 26-29. The Fairgrounds is located off County Road 57 and just a short distance southwest of Jordan.
Central Telephone Center customers will soon have the convenience of 1+ dialing through the long-distance phone company of their choice.
The first annual Sand Creek Duck Races were held Saturday morning (called the “Buck-A-Duck” race), 250 duck chances were sold.
Starting from below the waterfalls at Lagoon Park, the plastic ducks were released by emptying two plastic containers. The ducks bobbed down Sand Creek to Lions Park. The duck that crossed the finish line was that of John Breimhorst in 17 minutes and 14.5 seconds. Second was Jeff Voigt at 17 minutes 20 seconds. Heading the event, Tim Litfin, director of the Jordan Community Education and Recreation Department, reported the last duck crossing the finish line took 43 minutes.
The Jordan Brewers won two games and lost one on the week to improve their overall record to 15-7. Thursday night Jordan traveled to Chaska. Tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, Paul Buss hit a solo home run to give Jordan what it needed to win the game 4-3. Maple Lake continued their dominance over the Brewers on Friday night as they stung the locals 7-2. Chaska came to town Sunday afternoon missing three starting players and they made them pay the price, winning 15-4 in seven innings.