123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1897
As the Old Year passes away and the New Year is rapidly approaching we wish all a “Happy New Year.”
The pupils of Jordan wish to thank the school board for their one-day vacation on Monday. Their kindness will never be forgotten.
The high school pupils issue a weekly paper known as “Jordan High School Reporter” as part of their rhetorical work.
Santa Claus left a picture of James Garfield in the higher room. He visited Jordan Christmas Day!
A Farmer’s Institute will be held in Jordan on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15 at the Nicolin Opera House and at the cooking school at the Concordia Hall.
We have been enjoying elegant weather with little to no snow as yet.
A partial eclipse of the moon will be visible here between 6 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 7.
The G.A.R. will hold their regular quarterly meeting at City Hall Jan. 4 at 1 p.m.
The C.H. Casey 1898 calendar front cover is an engraving of the ‘96 Jordan Baseball Club in an attractive two-color work.
The Ladies’ Guild of the Presbyterian church will meet at Mrs. Bryson’s on Friday afternoon this week.
The I.O.F. will initiate six new members this evening.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1920
New homes for Christmas! The Alois Hartman family of Sand Creek has a frame construction with stone trimmed stucco. It is up to date with steam heat, open plumbing upstairs and downstairs. The John Liebhard family home replaces the Small home built 60 years ago. It is in Helena not far from the station. A frame construction 38 by 42 feet with a two-story porch — the upper being a sleeping porch. Noteworthy is the basement — 8-foot-high ceiling with a furnace room and heating plant, a laundry, vegetable room and a room for canning goods.
The first snow of the season, a mere flurry, came last Thursday. A real snowfall came on Tuesday with an average depth of about five inches.
It was really a basketball tournament that dedicated the new high school gymnasium last Wednesday. There were three games — two for the girls and the main boy’s game. Jordan jubilantly romped to victory over New Prague in all three games. The first girls game won 12 to 4; the second was 11 to 6 and the boys won 20 to 5.
Thomas Payne, 96, one of Jordan’s oldest men died yesterday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Fred Brenke, in Belle Plaine. Funeral services will be tomorrow.
Sleighing is pretty good, except on roads where the gravel was more than ordinarily loose.
Helena and Jordan played shinny on the Helena millpond. The Helena team, captained by Raymond Wiedman, was victorious over the Jordan team, captained by Ed Juni. A great sport and we hope to meet again next Sunday.
The M. and St. L. Railroad had a wreck right in the Jordan yards Monday morning. Four cars of an incoming freight train were derailed and traffic on the main line was blocked for two hours. The wreck was caused by a sharp piece on the wheel of car, which caused the wheel to “climb” when it encountered a switch. No one was hurt.
The fine weather of December has been the best kind of a Christmas for people who have had to face a critical fuel situation.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1950
Jordan Methodist Church is having their Mother-Daughter Banquet in their basement social rooms tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m.
The Jordan basketball team played in LeCenter last Thursday evening. The Jordan team lost 25 to 30. But that wasn’t all they lost — when donning their regular clothing after the game, Jordan players found all their billfolds gone! LeCenter school authorities are looking to solve the thefts.
Weather is following the pattern of a snowy Christmas. Eight more inches fell atop the probably 18 inches already on the ground. On Christmas Day snow began early and heavy, continuing all day. It was four degrees below.
New front doors replace the two round-topped hinged doors and brick work that fronted the lower floor entrance of Jordan City Hall since the year it was built in 1885. The work involved lumber, cement, new steel beams and posts and general fitment. The new door is of the garage type, rising up into the ceiling of the main room of the fire equipment area.
Jordan schools closed for the holiday vacation on Dec. 22 and will resume classes on Jan. 6.
Juvinus Pauly is home from his studies at St. Thomas College until Jan. 3.
William H. Hilgers came home from a Minneapolis hospital. He is Jordan’s oldest businessman. Ben Engfer also returned home from the hospital.
Boys were born Dec. 23 to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Schwitchenberg and Mr. and Mrs. Ray Joachim on Dec. 27. Get the cigars out.
The members of Lydia Methodist Church will join the Jordan Methodists at a Watch Night Service on Dec. 31. It is an end-of-year service held during the departing final hours of the year.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 31, 1970
Announcement was made this week of the sale of T.F. Adams Lumber Company to Robert Mertens of Prior Lake, possession as of Jan. 1. Under the new management the business will be known as Mertens Lumber Co. Manager will be Hank Hauer of Mankato.
The Adams Lumber Company was founded nearly 27 years ago, May 1944. Henry Weise has been manager of the business since its inception.
Edward Breunig, Northern states power district supervisor at Jordan since 1963, has been promoted to the position of collective representative, according to A.E. Hassinger, Keystone Division Manager.
Breunig will be replaced on Jan. 4 by Wilbert “Ole” Olson, the current district representative at Gaylord. The Olsons will be moving to Jordan after the school year ends.
The ice is now safe for skating on the Mill Pond and the warming house is open in the forenoon, from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. during Christmas vacation.
Happy birthday to: Robert Hedstrom, Jan. 1; Carol Scheffler, Jan. 2; Pat Lambrecht, Jan. 4; Mary and Mary Rose Allman, Jan. 5.
Christmas season saw four children of St. John’s Parish receive first holy communion. In the group were Laurie Pieper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Pieper who received at 9 a.m. Christmas Day; Mary Carol Kragthorpe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Kragthorpe, at 8 p.m. Saturday: Nancy Jandl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Jandl, and Greg Pekarna, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pekarna at the 9 and 11 a.m. masses respectively on Sunday.
30 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 1990
Over 500 boxes of grapefruit and oranges were sold as part of the Jordan High School Band’s fundraising drive for their scheduled trip to Florida in mid-March of next year.
President of the Jordan Area Lion’s Club, Jim Trapp, presented, on behalf of the Jordan organization, the 1988-1989 “Lion of the Year” award to Harry Kerkow at the last monthly meeting.
One, two, three babies equal an instant family, at least for Theresa and Michael Pauly of Shakopee.
Theresa gave birth to triplets, Mathew Vincent at 8:32, Jacob Sylvester at 8:30 and Chelsie Marie at 8:33 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
The Pauly babies are the first triplets born at St. Francis in 13 years and only the second pair ever, according to hospital records.
The Scott County Highway Department reminds all citizens that it is against the law to deposit snow onto any public highway or city street.
On Sunday, Nov. 25 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, the first annual Aryle Vinger Student Scholarship was presented to Denise Bohnsack, daughter of Leon and Marion Bohnsack, and Thomas Hennen, son of Michael and Cindy Hennen. Each recipient received $500 toward their educational expenses.
The Minnesota State Lottery opened Tuesday morning with approximately 4,200 lottery retailers statewide, having tickets ready to sell to their customers. Forty-five million tickets were printed for the first game which sell for $1, with prizes ranging from $2 to $5,000.
Jordan retailers having tickets available are Radermacher’s, Super Valu, Tri-Mart and Jordan Wine & Spirits.