123 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1898
A ceremony in Belle Plaine last Sunday was the dedicating service of the cornerstone of the hospital for indigent persons and paupers being built by the Lutheran Church.
Jordan baseball boys went to Carver Sunday and played a very friendly and without descension game, winning 15 to 13. Our boys vote the Carver team a pleasant group of fellows and will hold them in the highest esteem.
Special round trip to the Twin Cities via the “Omaha” on Sunday for 75 cents. This will be an opportunity to visit Camp Ramsey and see the 15th Minnesota Regiment before leaving for the front.
Photographer Colburn has discontinued his art in Jordan. The gallery has been leased to Keith and Buckin of LeSueur.
Fine harvest whiskey for cheap by the gallon at Golden’s Saloon. Farmers are invited to call and sample it.
The bathing season is wide open, judging by the number of people who accept the privilege and the excellent condition of the waters in the creek. Many people enjoy the pleasures of the accelerating sport each evening.
Shakopee will hold its second annual Street Fair in September with attractions galore. Competitions are open to all of Scott County residents.
100 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1921
Last Thursday June 30 was the hottest day since 1871 when the thermometer registered 100 degrees in the shade with little or no breeze. Locally the spell was broken by heavy rain showers last Tuesday.
John Jaenicke, 94, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, last charter member, died Sunday morning. He aided in the formation of the parish when he lived on the Island Farm near Merrion in 1867.
July Fourth was widely celebrated with picnics in the park. The Jordan Brass Band played for dancing all day and evening. Maerz Hall had a dance that evening. Auto traffic was heavy on the main highways.
The Jordan Juniors went to Shakopee and lost their game 2 to 6. “The Yanks” team went to New Prague and came out ahead 6 to 3.
Joe Quatman, St. Lawrence to Warship, suffered a heavy loss Tuesday when the combined machine shed and garage on his farm burnt down. He had most all of his machinery and auto in the building.
H.W. Messerer is the new manager of the Henry Simons Lumber Company.
The Young People’s Society of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will have an ice cream social on the evening of July 15th, next Thursday. All are welcome to attend.
Two autos disputed the right of way at the crossing just south of Tepley Bridge in southtown last Thursday night. The one going west sideswiped the one going south and damaged it considerably, putting it out of commission. No occupants were hurt.
On Sunday, Jordan’s baseball nine will meet St. Patrick’s nine at Smail Field. St. Patrick’s have ordered new uniforms from the Economy Cash Store and will wear these new togs Sunday.
C.F. Cole had a bad attack of tonsillitis and is laid up at home. Newlyweds Joe Lenks will move into the Cole home when he is well. The Coles will move in with John Lehen’s family (Mr. Cole’s parents) temporarily. The Coles will move to the Kehrer residence on Water Street when the Dietrich family moves in August.
Winter grain is now being harvested. It is a fair crop.
70 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1951
Scott County Oil Company joins the march of progress in construction to expand their already extensive moto and truck service station to provide increased facilities and conveniences. It is the first filling station in Scott County.
Last week’s fire band concert was at Broadway and First Streets by Snyders Drug Store, Mertz business block and Engfer Chevrolet. Threatening weather probably kept some people front attending.
At St. Joseph’s Parish bazaar on Sunday, 1,270 meals were served. Mrs. Harold Lambrecht won the musical doll. Perfect weather favored the church, which is east of Jordan on County Road 8.
There are about forty patients registered at Mudbaden Health Resort two miles east of Jordan, reported owner David Braun. Joseph Barnes cares for the power plant. The women’s section of the bath department is newly tinted and has whited maralyte wash, making it cheery. The villa-rooms are used again as is the villa-lobby of Dr. Larsen’s past. The greatest innovation is the whirlpool bath.
To the 600 fans who watched Sunday evening’s game between St. Peter and Jordan, the outstanding feature was the five hit pitching of Bob Shotliff. Bob fanned twelve of St. Peter’s heavy hitters. Jordan won 7 to 0.
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Geno Taddei was baptized July 1 and given the name Marlys Marie.
New tenants on the former Plummer homestead are Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Jabs of Kingdom Farm, 3 Minnesota River Place.
Fishing is good on Spring Lake with fine crappies and some walleyes a foot long.
FOR SALE — a Kaiser, 1949 four-door, 20,000 miles, A-1 shape — $895 — call 78 RS.
Two boys are looking for work — on a farm or in town. Raymond and Billy Stang, sons of Sylas Stang.
50 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1971
Another span was added to the television tower at Valley Green Mobil Tower at Valley Green Mobile Park to make a 100-foot rental tower to be used to serve all the homes in the park with cable TV. Some 188 home spaces are ready for occupancy and about 50 families are now living in the park. When completed, there will be 250 homes in the park.
Funeral services were conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Shakopee for Arthur F. Mesenbrink, 79, former Jordanite and former sheriff of Scott County.
Jordan Boy Scouts and their leaders spent a week at summer camp at the Tomahawk Scout Reservation near Rice Lake, Wisconsin from June 26 to July 3. Scouts attending from Jordan include Peter Betenwars, Mike Betchwars, Pat Sunder, John Scheffler, Steve Kocklin, Gary Kerstings, Scott Thorson, Mark Hartman, Mike Swanson, Gregg Busch, Bryan Busch, Jeff Busch, Brian Hessing, Mike Tillman, Mark Kersting, John Stahler, Jim Stang, Bill Pekarna and Tom Mayerhofer. Adult leaders spending part of the week were scoutmaster Francis (Butch) Mamer and assistant Dan Swanson; committee members LeRoy Scheffler, Dr. Joe Pekarna, and Robert Strang. Helping with transportation were Harold Hartman, Paul Sunder and Ron Thorson.
Sunday afternoon, the Jordan Brewers completely outclassed the lowly LeCenter Chiefs by a score of 17 to 2. Rod Morlock, Tom Betchwars and veteran Jerry Seifert pitched the 10-run rule seven-inning game Geno Taddei with a three for three performance led the batsmen as the Brewers picked up 11 hits and 11 walks on their way to scoring 17 runs.
30 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1991
Therdyne, continues to be an important business form in Jordan, started manufacturing wheelchairs in May 1968. The firm was bought from Metal Matie of Minneapolis. The company started with eight shop employees and a small office group in 1974. Jung Products of Ohio became the largest stock holders. Theradyne now has 23,000 square feet of work space in the Jordan office. In January of 1977, Theradyne purchased a 35,000 square foot working space building in Lakeville, MN. Over the years they have purchased many types of new equipment to make the manufactured equipment quicker and more efficient. Jordan’s plant employs 60 persons while the Lakeville plant employs 40 persons.
Volunteer workers are needed Monday, July 15 at the Scott County fairgrounds to do some painting and odds and ends jobs in preparation for the annual county fair, slated for July 25-28 according to fair secretary Maynard Harms.
Several children from Jordan are participating in the statewide National Dance Competition held at St. Cloud University June 29 and 30. They competed in ballet, tap, acrobatic and jazz, with many student routines placing first or second.
Josh Burton and Leah Brandtner were the winners of the pair of boys and girls bicycles given away during Kid’s Week, June 15-27, at Radermalher’s Super Valu. Manager Steve Radermalher said that at least 5,000 were submitted.
The Jordan Brewers had only two games scheduled in the last 10 days. Rookie Dave Schultz received his first pitching start, pitching a total of five scoreless innings and allowing only three hits, striking out eight and walking none. Cologne had seven hits, Jordan 12 — final score Jordan 8, Cologne 2. LeSueur’s Mike McKeehan smacked a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Braves to a 7-6 win over the Brewers at Sunday night’s game.