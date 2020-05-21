123 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1897
The Carver Free Press has suspended publication after 22 years due to insufficient patronage.
Manager Moore of the Jordan Greys was proud of the work of his team in Sunday’s game with the Shakopee club, even though they were defeated 5-2. The game was pronounced to be the best game played in the Minnesota Valley.
The stone quarries are becoming a busy place and the frequent explosion of giant powder attracts the attention of observers.
Caswell and Kipp at the Kipp Quarry has been in operation a quarter of the century. They are quarrying out the stone for the basement of the new school building and are delivering as fast as the quarrymen can get them out. The stone are of excellent color and good quality and will make fine wall for the basement of the new school.
Henry Schreiner’s new quarry opened where the Foss-Wells mill stood and presents no less an active scene. A half dozen men under direction of that veteran quarryman Jos. Anselman are blasting, splitting and rolling out stone at a rapid rate and have delivered home fine footing stone for Engler’s new block this past week. The quarry has prospects of stone walls in many of our new buildings.
Charles Simon, who has been an employee of his father’s cigar factory, has decided to open a factory of his own and has purchased stock and is fixing up a shop in his residence on Mill Street. He expects to be open in a week.
The masons have commenced work on the foundation of Engler’s new brick block.
Dr. Case will be at his office at the American House on Friday, May 28 during the forenoon.
100 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1920
St. Nicholas Church at New Market is getting three new chime bells for their bell tower. The three heavy bells cost a total of $1,200.
The Shakopee City Council has taken steps to control the quality of motion pictures to be seen in that town. This new ordinance is designated to keep parents and to prevent the showing or exhibition and performance that is a demoralizing influence on the community.
C.H. Casey hardware says “Come in and see one of Mr. Edison’s latest phonographs. Price: $41.”
The senior class of 1920 will present their class play “A Bachelor’s Romance” in St. John’s Hall since the high school burned down. The cast of 11 has been working hard. The curtain goes up at 8 p.m. tomorrow night. After the play is over there will be a senior class ball at Maerz Opera House.
Sugar prices in Jordan’s five groceries yesterday ranged from 28 cents to 33 cents per pound and limit of one to three pounds to a customer.
On Monday, May 24, there will be an ice cream social is Ed Haferman’s new barn. Proceeds to the Lydia M.E. Church.
Monday, May 17 is “Ship by Truck Day.” A caravan of 35 trucks, 100 people, speakers and a band will be traveling from Minneapolis on the Daniel Boone Trail through Jordan where dinner will be served to them. A crowd is expected to welcome the caravan, hear speeches and great band and see the mighty trucks.
E.F. Slavicek has sold his residence in southtown to George Karl for $3,000.
Special at the Grand Theatre: “The Great Air Robbery,” a real thriller. Given under the auspices of the Jordan Patrol of the Boy Scouts.
All roads into Minneapolis are good now with the exception of Lyndale Avenue, which is rough from new grading. Penn Avenue from Bloomington is not solved. The Glen Lake Way is fine.
See the Columbia Six town car at Radke and Harris — Jordan’s leading garage — adjourning the Merchant’s Hotel.
A transfer of land when John J. Klingberg sold his 40 acres to Fred Snell in Lydia.
70 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1950
Sunday’s fine weather allowed Jordan to play baseball finally with an 8-4 victory over Montgomery being the result.
Six days of magnificent weather and sun. The buds are budding, the grass is green, some folks are eating home-garden onions and rhubarb pie. It is certainly springtime.
Jordan will have three water wells. The city acquired title to a tract of land 10x20 feet on the east side of Varner Street and west from Minneapolis St. Louis Railroad station for the new well. Wells not in service in Jordan are 315 and 318 feet deep.
Donald Erickson has enrolled at Dunwoody Institute for a course in air-conditioning.
Alfred Sass Jr spent three days at the University farm school attending a short course for beekeepers.
Fishing has been fair on Fish Lake since the opening of the season.
In the opening of the Scott-Dakota-Rice Baseball League the St. Benedict players scored over the New Market team 8-5.
Congratulations to newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Siefert, married on May 13.
The high school baseball team is practicing on the football field as the ballpark is not finished. Their first two games were canceled by unfavorable weather. Last Sunday they played Belle Plaine and won 29-28.
50 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1970
John Seifert, a 6’6” converted basketball player, pitched seven perfect innings in relief Thursday night at Miami Stadium at Daytona Beach to beat the Marlins. The 26-year-old rookie was signed by the Dodgers last year after he posted a 10-1 record with an army team based in Germany. Until then, he had never pitched. John graduated from Jordan High School.
Ann Wall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Wall, and Gary Bendzick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bendzick, are this year’s delegates to girls state and boys state. Ann was sponsored by the Jordan American Legion and will spend a weekend session in June at Gustavus Adolphus College at St. Peter.
Complete unofficial school board returns: Curtis Kochlin, 53; William Tuttle, 43; Dean Reichow, 5; Geno Taddei, 1; Edred Hennen, 1; and Ralph Pasquerette, 1.
James Schorn was recognized among the honor dental students at the University of Minnesota on Honor Day, May 13. Honor students have a grade average of B or higher based solely on the professional record. A sophomore in the dental school, James is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clem Schorn of Jordan.
Daryl Hoffman, shortstop for the Jordan Brewers, was named to the all-conference team in the MRC. He finished the season with an excellent 0.438 average. The Brewers invaded Robin Park at New Prague on Sunday and came out on the long end of a 16-3 score in a game shortened by the 10-run rule.
30 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1990
Jeanne Pahl and Tom Voigt were elected to three-year terms to the Jordan School Board, when 252 voters turned out to cast votes for write-in candidates. Unofficial totals have Pahl receiving 192 votes; Voigt, 137; and Smith, 97 votes. Another 7 other write-in candidates were cast.
Jennifer Baldwin, daughter of Herb and Fern Baldwin, has been named valedictorian of the Jordan High School class of 1990. Sharing salutation honors are Susan Shin, daughter of reverend and Mrs. Isaac Shin; and Jean Volek, daughter of James and Della Volek.
Smoking and use of tobacco products on school property will be forbidden effective July 1, 1990.
Establishing a new business in downtown Jordan the first of March this year was Jeff Realty Inc., located at 225 E. First Street between Jordan Hardware and the Jordan Chiropractic Center. Jonathan Lee joins Jeff, his wife Karen and Duane “Dewey” Hennen in Jordan’s largest real estate firm.
The Mini-Met is ongoing some improvements this spring. This past month an underground automatic Rainbird control system for lawn sprinkling was installed.
Dean Turnland and Ron Beckman each had three hits, scored three runs and knocked in two, leading the Jordan Brewers to a 12-1 win over the Carver Black Sox in a ten-run rule eight-inning game Sunday afternoon in Carver.
On Monday, the Jaguars softball team suffered a crushing defeat by Belle Plaine Tigers in the first round of the District 13 Tournament. The Jaguars finished their season with a 14-4 record.