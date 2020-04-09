123 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1897
The board of education will receive sealed bids for the old brick school house. The bidder will have the right to use the material in the new building or remove it entirely from the lots. Henry Nicolin, clerk of board, Jordan.
Kipp’s Creamery started operation this past week at the old Zettel stand and has had good patronage. Our farmers have marked into milk producing so that there is an abundant supply for both creameries. Milton’s still enjoy a large delivery of milk.
On account of the bad condition of the roads, business has been rather light this week.
Flour has come down in price in sympathy with the descending sale of wheat.
Henry Heitkamp has purchased the Vonbank triangle occupied by Western’s lumber yard and is erecting a substantial barn on a position of the property.
Schmitt Bros and Schreiner are removing their stock of clothing from the Erkens Store to Montgomery this week.
While riding a horse on Monday, William Dubbe of Lydia had the misfortune of the animal falling and throwing him to the ground. Dr. McCarthy was called to fix the broken leg.
E.W. Kanne and Company have leased the Erkens Store building for and will open a stock of general merchandise during the first week of May. Mr. Baumgarten is the company. He was pastor of the M.E. church for a term, but ill health forced him to abandon the ministry.
Tonight at 8 p.m. at Nicolin’s Opera House, Captain S. Alberti, who traveled for many years in Russia, Turkey and Siberia, and was exiled as a prisoner of war to Siberia, from where he made his escape, will deliver an interesting lecture on his travels, illustrating by means of stereopticon viewer under the auspices of the Masonic Lodge of Jordan. Admission is 25 cents. The society has been to considerable expense to secure this interesting speaker.
The board of education rejected all bids and are at present contracting under their own plans and specifications with Pond Hasey Company of Minneapolis for heating and ventilating the new school building. It will be steam heat.
100 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1920
Last Saturday’s rain and Monday morning’s stiff freeze caused a setback of plans to start seeding. The soiled is reported in excellent condition and hopes are to start seeding soon.
Last Saturday was the wedding of Mathilda Dvorak and Gustave Slavicek. They will live on the Slavicek farm a short distance north of Jordan.
The Minnesota River is high, spreading out over the lowlands.
Chas. Ransom graded Shakopee Street from St. John’s Catholic Church to the Callender bridge as a donation to the cause of good roads.
Next Wednesday evening, the board of education conducts their special election at Harmonia Hall. A meeting and explanation of two propositions will be offered; one, a bond issue of $60,000 to remodel and enlarge the fire damaged school; or two, a $75,000 bond issue to construct a new building. Voting polls will close at 9 p.m.
The wooden viaduct crossing the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad track at Helena Street appeared in such a doubtful condition that the city council proposed its condemnation. Nothing weighing more than 3.5 tons is to be allowed to cross the viaduct. After many years of talking it looks like a new one will be built. It will be of steel construction, much higher than the present grade, which will necessitate considerable fill for both approaches.
Mail carrier Marshal Darlington has been indisposed this week and John Coe is substitute carrier for route No. 2.
The Arnold Kerkows will move to their farm — 160 acres of the former Oak Farm in St. Lawrence.
There will be a meeting of baseball enthusiasts at the Opera House next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The Chase Kochlin family moved recently to the Jordan Brewing Company residence on Helena Street.
After a mutual agreement by the insurance adjusters and the board of education, it appears certain that District 24 will receive the full amount of the insurance policies — $18,500.
70 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1950
With finishing touches done to the neat brick business building that R.J. Kreuser built last year on the Water Street property (former Ritschel place), the building will now be occupied by the Marshall-Wells Company of Duluth.
Mr. Kreuser is further improving his combination business and apartment building (formerly Ritschel-Gierlich) adjourning the new structure. The crew is enlarging the entire upper floor northward across the full width and will make two modern apartments.
Announcement is made that Walter M. Huth is retiring from business after 23 years. His son Walter A. Huth, who has been associated with his gather, is now the owner. Huth senior will continue delivering and receiving mail pouches to and from railway mail cars for the local post office.
Weather permitting, St. John’s will hold a kite-flying contest and Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on a field just east of Calvary Cemetery. Prizes will be given.
Last week Mr. and Mrs. Hass had television arranged for their handsome home on Second Street (formerly owned by the Robert Killians). Mayor Schmitt, who lives across the street in the upstairs apartment of Max Casey, made the suggestion that it would be real nice if an extension screen would be placed facing north on the Hass front lawn.
All business establishments in Jordan are requested to close between the hours of twelve and three o’clock on Good Friday afternoon. Peter J. Schmitt, mayor.
Mr. and Mrs. Geno Taddie had a son on March 17 and the Don Undessers had a son on March 28.
Mr. and Mrs. John Stang have purchased the west lot of the Caswell homesite and will build a modern residence.
The junior class acquired the license-plate attachments last week. They have the state of Minnesota drawn on them and the words “Jordan, Hub of Scott County,” printed on with maroon letters. The background is grey.
50 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1970
Funeral services for Elwood L. Grevel, 53, were conducted Monday at St. John’s Church. Mr. Grevel died Friday, April 3, following an illness of six months. He has been hospitalized at the veteran’s hospital in Minneapolis for nearly four months. He underwent surgery in January for removal of a lung from which he never recovered. Active in Jordan politics for many years, he was elected to the city council as an alderman at large in 1955 and served for two years as president of the council. In 1957, he was elected mayor of Jordan and held that office until April 1969.
Don Undesser was elected president of the Jordan Commercial Club at its annual meeting last Wednesday night at the Hub at Jordan.
Richard Ballard, partner of the Strait-Ballard Furniture and Funeral Service was elected secretary-treasurer to succeed Keith Thaves.
News reports reaching this area to the effect that St. Mary’s Parochial School at Marystown will be one of eight schools in the St. Paul-Minneapolis Archdiocese that will not be opening this fall.
Those who renewed their subscriptions to the Jordan Independent this week are Chester Josylyn, Melvin Hentges, Ray Juergens, Ed Whipps, Franciscan Fathers, Mrs. Frances Wartman, Leroy Hentges, Nic Lambrecht, Edward Beckman, Ray Molitor, W.A. Hush and Lawrence Peters.
Ken Hanson, head basketball coach at Jordan High School the past 13 years, has resigned as head coach. During this period the Hubmen had 17 All-Conference ballplayers and 13 other received honorable mention. Hanson’s present plans are to remain in the Jordan school system. He has been named coach of the track team, which is new to the spring program this year.
Brewer manager Bill Buesgen announced that the Brewer baseball season will open this year on May 3 with the Brewers playing at Savage. The early start is because Montgomery has been added to the R.V.L., making it a nine-team league.
30 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1990
A recent change was approved by the council at its April 2 meeting regarding the elimination of the position of treasurer and consolidate that title with the position of the city administration. A new job title and description will be written for the former treasurer Kathy Lapic, who will remain on the city staff under the title city clerk/administrator.
Effective May 1, 1990, the subscription price of the Jordan Independent will rise to $15 per year for in-county subscription. A two-year rate will be $25 and the subscription for senior citizens in Scott County will be $12. Newsstand price will remain at 50 cents.
Minnesota Valley Electric Co-op held its 53rd annual meeting Saturday, March 24 at the Jordan High School auditorium. Over 700 members attended.
Co-captains for the 1990 Jordan High School baseball team were announced this week. Dan Busch and Brian Cully were appointed. The Hubmen are scheduled to play today at the Mini-Met at 5 p.m. against Le Sueur.
The Jordan Jaguars softball team captains were also chosen. They are Jenny Eschews and Margaret Robling. The Jaguars host Le Sueur at the Jordan Athletic Complex today at 5 p.m.