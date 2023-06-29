120 years ago: June 25, 1903
The Lutheran Church at Fish Lake had a largely attended mission fest last Sunday.
The Sunday school classes at the M.E. Church will have a 4th of July celebration as usual.
Saint Benedict school closes Wednesday after a successful term of ten months.
Don’t forget the 4th of July celebration held at Schutz and Hilgers park and pavilion at Jordan. The finest dance floor in the Minnesota Valley. Come for amusements and small sports. Free concert by the Harmonia Singing Society and concluding with a Grand Ball at the Pavilion in the evening.
Teacher’s Training School will be held in Jordan July 6th to August 1st, 1903. Teachers keep pace with advancements and methods of instruction. Prepare for exams coming in August. Young people who hope to teach are also welcomed.
The second excursion of the Minneapolis Ironmolders were in Schutz and Hilgers Park on Sunday. At least fifteen hundred people came on two trains and many more came from surrounding towns. The commodious grounds were well filled.
Predictions are being made by weather prophets that this area will suffer more drought during the summer after too much wet weather this spring.
The “Eddys,” our youngest baseball team, went to Belle Plaine Sunday and defeated their equals by 2 to 0. Nice work for the young boys.
Henry Nicolin has purchased eight, 16 inch, electric fans for use in the Opera House.
The Henry Mertens family will move into the Eckert house on Second Street in July.
The Commercial Club went to Bristols’ and inspected the new ferry boat. It is making regular trips across the Minnesota River at the new crossing place to be put on with a new road and bridge.
A contract has been let to Alex Haffele for $100 to improve the approach to the city ferry. The cutting down and grading is to be 900 feet in length at Theodore Arens place. The road to be 24 feet wide with ditches. The roadway will be surfaced with clay and gravel.
100 years ago: June 28, 1923
Three strangers parked their vehicle in the alley behind the Habegger’s office and were observed prowling around town by Police Chief Shreitz at 2 a.m. He asked “What are you doing?” shots were exchanged – no one hurt – and the three fled on foot eastward over the hill. The car had been stolen in Staples.
Last week a “bee” of ladies from Saint John’s Church worked in their school scrubbing floors and interior woodwork in preparation for the Sisters retreat.
Forty sisters attended the Sisters Retreat held in Jordan. Many came from Saint Paul and surrounding towns. Two of the nuns came from Cresco, Iowa, and two from Greenville, South Dakota.
Born in 1856 in Bohemia, he came to the United States at age 17 and lived in Jordan. Joe Podvolecke had died and is laid to rest in Spirit Hill Cemetery. He was a cabinet maker.
Gus Spalding came to Jordan in 1854 at the age of eight years. His family settled on the Adolph Novotny place and later on the Henry Klickey farm. He volunteered for the Civil War from Jordan and returned here afterwards.
New Prague firemen visited Jordan’s firemen and proposed a baseball game. Jordan got a team together. The crowd was not large but Jordan won 8 to 7.
75 years ago: June 24, 1948
The menacing springtime drought of 1948 came to an end last Thursday. Friday and Sunday with showers and heavy rain on Tuesday were great benefit to the corn, soybeans and flax crops.
The Standard Station on Broadway and Third Street is being enlarged from its present size – 18 x 20 feet and basement to 30 x 32 feet and a full basement. Owner is Nick Tang and Don Undesser is manager of the filling station.
Leonard Prehall of Seattle came to wish good luck to his father-in-law Henry Arens, who will be visiting Germany soon. Leonard will also see his son Henry and daughter Marie (Mrs. Earl Dean).
LaVern Hamer, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Hamer, graduated as an embalmer at the University of Minnesota last week.
The American Legion Auxiliary is selling non-explosive noise makers and novelties Saturday, July 3rd to promote a safe and sane 4th of July. They will have a small stand on Water Street.
All old milk tickets should be turned in for NEW MILK Tickets being issued July 1st. Gold Spot Dairy.
Carol’s Dress Shop is having a June Sale. House dresses are $2.98 and Spring dresses are $5 to $8 and blouses now $2.
Eighty-five boys have registered for summer recreation. An added program is for pre-school boys and girls 3 and a half to 6 years and girls program. Mrs. William J. Kaczrowski will be the teacher. The girls program will have games, art work, dramatics, sewing, painting and other activities. On Tuesdays there will be baton twirling and an acrobatics class.
Izzy Walerius is going to visit the shrine of Anne to Beaupre in Quebec. He was injured in a toboggan accident 1938 helpless from the waist down. He started a jewelry sale and repair shop in his home and in 1946 bought a lot on Broadway and brought his gift and jewelry shop downtown.
50 years ago: June 28, 1973
Max H. Casey will retire June 30 as Jordan Postmaster after serving that position for more than 25 years. He was appointed postmaster May 1, 1948. Named to succeed Casey is Harry Kerkow, who has served as a rural carrier since August 1957.
The owner of the Excelsior Amusement Park announced that an all new amusement park in Shakopee, on Highway 101, is in the planning stage. Excelsior Amusement Park was built in 1924 on 16 acres of land on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. The New Park, to be located on 40 to 50 acres of land, would not be completed before 1975.
The socialites news was light this week, due to the fact that D.M. Liefer, reporter, had been hospitalized Monday morning.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Schultz on Saturday, June 15th at Queen of Peace. Also a son to Mr. and Mrs. Dave Weber on Tuesday June 19th at St. Francis Hospital.
Agnes Morlock presented her student, Mary Buss in a voice recital at the Jordan High School Sunday evening. Also on the program were two guest pianists, Irene Plonski of Belle Plaine and Emily Kreuser of Jordan. About 70 guests attended and a Luncheon was served by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Buss.
Daryl Hoffman and Rick Nash provided the power at the plate and the Seifert Brothers combined effort on the mound Sunday at the Mini-Met to put down the Montgomery Redbirds 6-4 in an exciting River Valley League Baseball game.
30 years ago: June 24, 1993
The Minnesota River spills over its bank making it the worst area flooding since 1969. Because the river has spilled over the banks, numerous road closings in the area have resulted in motorists finding another route to cross the river.
The body of a 40-year-old Shakopee man, Gary Geis, who was missing and presumed drowned, was recovered June 10 from Lake Havoc in Ontario, Canada.
Gwen Sides, co-owner with her son, are Jordan’s new business, a shop of gifts, paintings, antiques and interiors. She has taught art around the country, but considers herself a learning expert.
Since June is Dairy Month, one thinks of some of Jordan’s has-beens: The Jordan Co-op Creamery; Pride of Jordan Butter; The Gold Spot Dairy and home milk deliveries.
Mrs. Tom Voigt and Mrs. Him Colling are this year’s chairwomen for Jordan’s 10th annual Heimatfest celebration, Sept. 11th.
Earl Dean’s Horseshoe pitching school will be at Lion’s Park Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. for ages 10 to 15 years old.