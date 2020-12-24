123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1897
The Minnesota prison population has reached 525.
The Belle Plaine Herald and publisher Townsend have started on its 17th year.
Delay of the arrival of poles has delayed the putting in of electric lights. The holes are dug, an amount of wiring at the mill and in business houses has been done, and the dynamo is expected to arrive soon. If no further mishaps, operation should begin by Jan. 15.
The active work to secure a State Farmer's Institute for Jordan closed with a presentation to the Board. All the businessmen and farmers of the county are enthusiastic that an Institute be here for their convenience.
Joseph Krautkremer joined the high school room and will study with us all winter. Total enrollment is 144 with more promised after the holidays. In one room there are eight ninth-graders, four 10-graders and 12 eighth-graders. The fourth room consists of the grammar grades. There are38 scholars — 13 in sixth grade and eight in seventh grade. The fourth and fifth grades have 53 scholars. There are 40 scholars in first and second grades.
Miss Duffies room has 75 enrolled and they already can read and write nicely.
Gran Brothers have opened a flour and feed exchange in the Gravel block and placed Henry Langer in charge.
Krumweide Brothers completed a substantial bridge over Sand Creek in front of Schutz and Kaiser's brewery last week.
Nicolin's Store will have an auction of dry goods, shoes and clothing commencing Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. and continuing every day and evening all week.
H. Nicolin is having a "race" leading into the pond repaired and a new gate put in. Krumweide Brothers are doing the work. They will rebuild the old barrel warehouse and transpose it into an ice house and refrigerator as soon as the race dam is completed.
B. Rick purchased all the machines, wagon material, blacksmith tools of the Shakopee Wampach shop and make the materials into wagons at his shop.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 1920
Both the boys and girls basketball teams went to Belle Plaine last Friday night and won their game. The girls played a fast game with little penalties. Grace Orr, Inez Scott, Ruth Varner, Orabelle Mertens, Rose Michael and Viola June are on the team winning the game 12 to 8. Jordan boys displayed unquestionable superiority over Belle Plaine with a winning score of 20 to 10. Leo Michael, Herb Strait, Roy Mertens, Sidney Nolden and Ted Casey are the Jordan boys.
Jordan's handsome new $125,000 public school building will be open to the public tomorrow, Dec. 17 afternoon with school in session in all the departments. A program of dedication will be held in the evening at 8 p.m. sharp in the high school auditorium. The grade children will sing "Little Orphan Annie," a vocal duet, a reading, an instrumental duet and one-act force "Engaging Janet" along with a speech are all part of the program.
Saturday was a beautiful day — quite spring-like. More than one Jordanite was out and about in shirtsleeves.
Territorial limits on Ford automotive agencies have been discontinued. This applies to every Ford agency in the U.S. so far as we are aware.
The city is finishing up some odds and ends of graveling on roads leading into town, including the road of Spirit Hill Dairy Farm and another near Lebra's.
Thieving is growing. No clue yet who stole $45 out of the trunk. Two farmers report losses of slaughtered meat this week.
The windstorm on Tuesday and yesterday has broken up the ice on Spring Lake and that sheet of water looks rough.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1950
Three 18- and 19-year-old youths from the Mankato area were arrested for cattle thefts in our area. They would arrive on snowy nights, take two or three young heifers and be gone — tracks hidden!
More Christmas greetings from the post — Mr. and Mrs. E. Haverland, Wines and Liquors — Beauty Nook, Sally Biehn, prop. — F.E. Dick, Insurance — Hedy's Beauty Shop, Hedy and Deloves — Len's Radio and TV Service in Hotel Jordan, Leonard Wolf, prop. — Marshall-Wells Store, Jerry and Evelyn Drakosh — Pete's Super Service, Peter Schmitt — Busch's Ideal Store, Math and Florian — Hotel Jordan Bar, Ted Pekarna — Hotel Jordan Coffee Shop, Mrs. Ted Pekarna and Marie Breimhorst.
Joey Pekarna, David Mertens, Jerry and Paul Sunder spent Monday in Minneapolis.
A turkey dinner was one of the features of the evening at the Northern States Power Company annual Christmas Party at their office on First Street. Their spouses also were invited to the festive occasion.
The V.F.W. Auxiliary held its annual Christmas party in the V.F.W. club rooms. It was beautifully holiday decorated and Santa Claus even visited.
Fifteen below by some thermometers in Jordan Tuesday morning and nine below yesterday. Truly the season of winter.
A Christmas program will be presented at the St. Joe school (on County Road 10) on Friday evening at 8 p.m.
Jordan firemen whizzed to the Dave Sharbach residence in Southtown to find a chimney fire in the 15 degree below weather on Sunday morning.
Jordan's busiest restaurant was a sidewalk cafe, "a la Gay Paree." It had 80 customers at the noontime luncheon yesterday.
Chirruppin's sparrow found grains of corn, oats, etc. that escaped from grain-sacks at Beckius' Jordan Feed Mill on Water Street.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 24, 1970
Nearly 600 area youngsters attended the annual Christmas party at the elementary school auditorium. Santa left his reindeer at the edge of the city and was escorted into town by the Jordan Fire Department truck.
Try-outs for the upcoming Jordan Community Theater's three one-act productions were held this past week. The committee is asking for any other try-outs, especially men, to contact Gregg Kochlin by Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Nile Smith were honored on their 54th wedding anniversary with a dinner party given by their children.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Sandey entertained friends at a birthday party for their sons, Chad and Ray on Dec. 17.
Three children of St. John's parish, here, received their first communion at respective masses, Sunday. They were Michael Elke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Veron Elke, Paula Sunder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sunder, and Anh Menke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Menke.
The Montgomery Red Birds basketball team rated 13th in the state, got a good scare from the Jordan Hubmen Friday for the better part of three quarters before finally winning 71-42. According to Coach Latterell, "the Hubmen probably played their best overall game of the year." We also have a three week layoff from games now, but they will be scrimmaging Waterville, Chaska, Shakopee and Blake.
The Jordan Matmen defeated Norwood 23-22 in the first conference meet, giving Jordan a 2-2 record for the season. Gary Paul still has an undefeated record.
30 YEARS AGO
Dec. 20, 1990
"St. John's school is proud of Mrs. Heimkes, Minnesota's Conservation Teacher of the Year."
This was the sign that greeted Rose Mary Heimkes as she returned to school after a two-day stay at the Marriet Inn at the downtown city center.
Heimkes was chosen because of her outstanding achievements in the area of conservation education.
Jim Parson, Jordan Economic Development Director for the city of Jordan has an agreement to buy land in the Jordan Industrial Park. The parcel fronts on County Road 9; City Water and Sewer, three phase power and natural gas lines all serve the park.
The 1990 Holiday Decorating Contest sponsored by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce has been completed.
In the residential category, the first place winner was Elmer and grace Jass who reside at 19670 Vergus Ave. They won 100 "Jordan dollars."
Second place went to Owen and Diane Kragthorpe, 211 Rustle Road and they received 50 Jordan dollars.
A third prize winner, Eldon and Linda Helget at 105 4th St. E received 25 Jordan dollars.
First place winner in the business category was Union 76, located at 116 Broadway, winner of 25 Jordan dollars.
The Jordan Fire Department informed the Council they have organized a committee to assess the need for a new rescue truck. The committee feels that the present 1972 step-van is undersized for the tasks it accomplished and should be replaced. Estimated cost would be $135,000 to $145,000.
The Jordan High School Hubmen opened conference play against the LeCenter Wildcats with an impressive 70-57 victory on Friday in Jordan.
The Hubmen host the quick Sibley East team on Friday.