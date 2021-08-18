123 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1898
Miss Annie Kersting, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kersting, died at their home three miles east of Jordan last Wednesday. She was 22 years old. Burial in St. John Cemetery.
Julius Scharf has purchased the Habegger feed mill and is having it remodeled. Business will begin next Wednesday.
William Ryan completed threshing his crop and found the yield averaged 37 bushels per acre.
Shakopee will hold its second annual street fair in September. Get your items ready, there is no entrance fee to exhibit.
A work train on the “Omaha” has been busy in St. Lawrence extending side-tracks preparing for the fall rush of business. The “Omaha” is offering a special this weekend — a trip to New Ulm for $1.40.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1921
HA Engler and son Norman have sold out the thriving Engler general merchandise business in Jordan to Val. M. Imm. Their transfer in Jordan includes the store stock and goodwill, but not the buildings. Engler has been in business for 35 years in Jordan; a past mayor, school board member and justice of peace.
Captain Harold Piere’s nine (Jordan’s juvenile ball team) had their size from Hopkins here for a game Sunday afternoon and won 4 to 1. The Yanks game was cancelled against Chaska.
Jordan lost its oldest living settler this week on the death of Joseph F. Varner last Saturday. Joseph was born in 1836 in Ohio to William and Nancy Varner and came to Minnesota in 1853. He made friends with the Indians and could speak the Indian tongue. He is buried in Spirit Hill. He leaves one son, Joseph Jr, and two daughters, Mrs. McPheeters and Mrs. Gus Sidell of Oregon.
Farm for sale — near Fish Lake — 51 acres — good set of buildings and good well. JJ Klingberg.
Everybody is welcome at the K of C Picnic at Schultz and Hilgers Park in Jordan on Saturday Aug. 20 all afternoon and evening. There will be dancing by the Borak-Budin Orchestra, races, amusements and other entertainments. A FORD Auto will be awarded to a lucky person. Come and join us.
The SS Club entertained at an al fresco party in Caswell’s Park last Thursday afternoon at a shower in the honor of Isabelle Leonard, a member of the club, who was married this week.
70 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1951
For Sale — Jordan Theater — may rent to civic group or individual.
Cloudiness and coolness is on par for Scott County. There was rain Sunday night. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were cloudy with rain. Harvest operations stopped and the Farmer-Towner game was postponed to Friday.
Jordan’s Brewers chances for the MRL Pennant went out the window when the team lost to LeSueur 3 to 7.
For Sale — seven room house, bath, city heat, natural gas, hot water, washing machine, refrigerator. Peter Poetz residence on Shakopee Street in Jordan.
Sand Creek Town Board is having work done to rebuild the Dueffert Bridge that went out in the big rain-flood on July 20. Meanwhile traffic up and down the Bendzich road is detoured around by the Herman Boeggeman Corners.
Dr. Quinten Hanson, who has been practicing chiropractic in Jordan since April 1950, is leaving Jordan because the house they lived in was sold and his office space in the Hotel Jordan was rented to another person.
The former Mary G. Smith home located one block east of the Pure Oil Station is for sale. A good location, lot 60x142, with gas, water and sewer.
The 40th annual county fair was held in Carver County this week.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 1971
The Social Security program reached the ripe old age of 36 on Aug. 14. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law on Aug. 14, 1935. The original act consisted primarily of a pension type program designed to provide only retirement benefits to a limited number of workers. Numerous amendments, beginning in 1939, have served to broaden and straighten the program into what it is today.
Scott County showed a total of 1,103 farms in the 1969 Census of Agriculture, according to the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of the Census. The report also showed average size in the county was 152.7 acres, and average value of these farms (land and buildings) was $57,897.
The 1971-72 Jordan and Lydia schools will open on Thursday, Aug. 26. Doors will open in all schools at 8:10 a.m.; dismissal at the high school is 3:10 p.m. and the elementary school at 3:15 p.m.
The academic high honor lists for the spring quarter at Mankato State College were announced. High honor students from Jordan were Mary Gerold, Marlys Taddei, Elizabeth Lucas, all juniors; and Joan Schneiderhan, freshman.
News from Lydia. The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lucas, Jr was baptized Sunday in Zion Methodist Church at Lydia by Rev. A. Lloyd. He was named Richard Reimen.
Annual Smorgasbord will be held Sunday, Aug. 23 at St. Mary’s at Marystown. Serving from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults $2, children under 12, $1.
30 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 1991
Rev. Paul Larsen, the pastor at Hope Lutheran in Jordan for 13 years, has accepted the call to be the senior pastor of the St. Timothy Lutheran Church in St. Paul. On his arrival in Jordan in 1978, the congregation of 176 baptized members was still worshipping in the high school. Hope has grown to a baptized membership of 525 members and completed two building projects during his pastorate.
Nineteen Jordan area young women will be competing for the title of Miss Jordan 1991. Competing for the title are: Michele Brink, Tanya Schroeder, Wendy Shaw, Heidi Bohnsack, Cindy Brinkhaus, Tiffany Schoenbauer, Eileen Hennes, Jenny Malz, Erin Pilcher, Chandra Schmidt, Jennifer Busse, Rebecca Otteson, Pauline Elke, Mary Elwood, Melaine Hardy, Becky Hennen, Sarah McNamara, Tina Lehnen and Tracianna Joslyn.
A sketch of the gazebo designed by Hank Hauer of the Mertens Lumber was pictured, which will be built at Jordan’s Lagoon Park. It is also hoped that the gazebo will be ready for use at our Heimatfest on Sept. 4.
Twenty-one members from the Jordan High School class of 1955 held their 35th class reunion at Geno’s Hub in Jordan July 12. Former teacher Joe Knapp and his wife were guests.
The Minnesota State Fair and the Farmers Magazine recognized 277 Minnesota farms as century farms. To qualify, farms need to be at least 100 years old and at least 50 acres. Four were chosen from Scott County, namely the Albert and Bernice Kueche (1869) and Mrs. Gustare Slavicek (1889), both fro mJordan, plus one from Belle Plaine and one from Prior Lake.
The Jordan Brewers won five games in a row after a first game loss to win the Second 3 championship. The locals now take on Arlington tonight at Red Wing in the Class B double elimination tournament at 8 p.m.